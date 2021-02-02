Over the last five years, Lockheed Martin has seen little movement in revenue growth, with an average of 0.3% over that time period. However, 2017 looks to be a breakout year for the defense company, with analysts projecting year-end revenue to total at $50.65 billion, a 7.22% increase from 2016. However, they expect 2018’s growth to be more stagnant, with only an increase of 1.26% to $51.29 billion.

Where Lockheed Martin really shines is on an earnings-per-share basis. Over the last five years, earnings have grown an average of 9.5%. However, most of this came from the big increase in 2016, when the earnings-per- share metric skyrocketed over 52% from year to year. However, this was an anomaly because Lockheed divested its Information Systems & Global Solutions division, creating a cash flow infusion of $1.2 billion during the year. However, analysts believe the EPS for Lockheed will come back down as they estimate 2017 to finish the year at $13.10 per share, which would result in a 15.48% decline from 2016 figures. At present, analysts expect a moderate uptick from 2017 to 2018, with estimates at $13.40 per share or an increase of 2.29%. Again, outside of the outlier figure in 2016, both the 2017 and 2018 EPS estimates are an indication of Lockheed Martin’s slow and steady earnings growth.

On a price over earnings multiple, LMT currently has a 25.30, which is slightly below that of the S&P 500’s 25.58. However, its P/E is higher than the measures of its competitors, like Northrup Grumman’s P/E of 22.40 and General Dynamic’s P/E of 19.78. However, the P/E is still reflecting 2016’s high earnings multiple and it should fall closer to its five-year average of around 15.9.