Investors generally focus on the payout ratio when evaluating dividend stocks. Essentially, a stock’s payout ratio is the measurement of the amount of profits a firm hands back to investors as dividends. So, if a firm has a payout ratio of 45%, it’s basically sending 45 cents of every dollar it makes back to investors as dividends. The concept of shareholder yield is similar, as it also adds buybacks to the mix.

Dividend investors tend to like payout ratios, because they show how much wiggle room a firm has to raise its dividend. The previous example shows that a stock still has 55 cents of cash coming in as profits to play with.

The problem is that a payout ratio assumes either a stock’s earnings will stay static or will grow every quarter. Even the best firms can’t make that happen. Especially when the stresses of operation take place. All it takes is a well-timed recall, lawsuit, failed merger or environmental issue to wreak havoc on a quarterly report. Under that scenario, a comfortable payout ratio of 45% may jump to a high and scary 75%, simply because it earned less from a few one-off charges.

With that in mind, the favored payout ratio may not be the best – and certainly not the only – metric to use.

For a true stress test, investors may want to familiarize themselves with the meatier dividend coverage ratio.

A dividend coverage ratio shows how secure a dividend is based on the cash flows generated by the company. The simple way to calculate it is to divide cash flows per share by dividends per share. A more complete version of the metric can be done by adding up cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet, then subtracting out long-term debt. Adding this net cash to free cash flows and dividing by dividends paid.

Either way, the higher the number, the better. Most analysts point to dividend coverage ratios of 1.2, or even 1.5, as being in the “safe” category.