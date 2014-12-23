Travelers Co.
Travelers Co.
TRV Payout Estimates
TRV Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
6.60%
|
23.28%
|
50.23%
|
162.60%
|
210.58%
|
15
News & Research
News
News
PepsiCo and Qualcomm Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities increasing dividend this week.
News
The Market Wrap for April 24: Oil’s Historic Plunge
Aaron Levitt
|
In the end, traders continued to react violently to the week’s news.
News
The Market Wrap for April 19: Healthcare Drags the Shortened Trading Week
Aaron Levitt
|
Check out this week's market wrap to see the important stories of the...
News
BHP Group Plc. Leads 150 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
Research
Dividend University
Dow 30 CEOs: Everything You Need to Know
Daniela Pylypczak-Wasylyszyn
|
The CEOs of the Dow 30 are some of the most famous executives...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Dividends in Focus: The Dow 30
Shauna O'Brien
|
Dividend investors are often attracted to stocks included in the Dow 30. Here...
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Insurance
Additional Links:
This company provides various commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Business Insurance; Financial, Professional, and International Insurance; and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers property and casualty products and services, such as commercial multi-peril, property, general liability, commercial auto, and workers compensation insurance. This segment operates in six groups: Select Accounts, which serves small businesses; Commercial Accounts that serves mid-sized businesses; National Accounts, which serves large companies; Industry-Focused Underwriting that serves targeted industries; Target Risk Underwriting, which serves commercial businesses requiring specialized product underwriting, claims handling, and risk management services; and Specialized Distribution that offers products to customers through licensed wholesale, general, and program agents. The Financial, Professional, and International Insurance segment provides surety and financial liability coverage, which uses a credit-based underwriting process; and property and casualty products primarily in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals. It distributes its products through independent agents, wholesale agents, brokers, sponsoring organizations, and direct marketing. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$3.22
$0.00
0.000%
$194.60
-$0.62
-0.318%
$15.25
-$0.29
-1.866%
$5.97
$0.12
2.051%
$53.00
-$3.00
-5.357%
$14.38
-$0.01
-0.069%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$67.55
-$1.13
-1.645%
$5.91
$0.21
3.684%
$14.82
-$0.10
-0.670%
