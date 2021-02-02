Arguably, Peter Lynch is the greatest mutual fund manager of all time. During his tenure between 1977 and 1990 as the head manager of the Magellan Fund at Fidelity Investments, Lynch averaged a 29.2% annual return. During that tenure, he also spouted some folksy wisdom.

One of his best stories tells how his wife was shopping one day and in the checkout line bought a new Hanes (HBI ) product. She loved L’eggs pantyhose so much that Lynch bought HBI stock. It eventually became the largest position in Magellan and shareholders realized a more than 30-fold appreciation in the stock.

This was Lynch’s principal of “buy what you know” in action. He knew that if most women were like his wife, Hanes was going to have a hit on its hands with L’eggs. And they did.

What Lynch believed is that as a retail dividend investor, you have an uncanny advantage over Wall Street. You’re are able to spot good investments in your day-to-day life before the Street finds out about them. Lynch often said his best ideas came from driving around with his family or shopping at the local mall rather than pouring over the latest piece of research on a particular sector.

Go look in your pantry or linen cabinet. Odds are it’s filled with a variety of leading brands and products like Clorox (CLX ), Proctor & Gamble (PG ) and Kellogg’s (K ). I would guess that your neighbor’s closet looks pretty similar. And it’s not just consumer products. Ever notice that your cable bill keeps going up and up, but your service hasn’t changed? Notice more AT&T-owned (T ) DirecTV satellite dishes sprouting up all over your neighborhood? How about your utility bills rising?

The point is, finding great investments doesn’t have to be some all-encompassing search using insane screening and charting software. Taking the time to look around could bear fruit in a meaningful way. And you’ll have more time to spend your family or on hobbies.