|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
K Payout History (Paid and Declared)
K Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
2.73%
|
10.78%
|
18.95%
|
58.04%
|
135.42%
|
15
Trade K using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading K’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading K’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Union Pacific Corporation Increases Dividend by 9.6%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Securities increasing dividend and going ex-dividend this week
News
Home Depot Moves up 2 Spots on the Most Watched Stocks List
Anish Sharma
|
With the Dow falling almost every day for the last 9 trading sessions,...
News
Phillips 66 Moves up a Spot on Most Watched Stocks List as Oil Gets Traction
Anish Sharma
|
Last week was all about the ‘Oil Trade’ as crude oil rallied for...
News
As Consumer Staples Holds Steady, Kellogg’s Moves up on Most Watched Stocks List
Anish Sharma
|
As the Dow cracked 572 points on Friday, there were two sectors that...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
What Are Economic Moats?
Sam Bourgi
|
Investors have become interested in the concept of economic moats ever since Warren...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Top 10 Dividend Stocks That Offer No-Fee DRIPs
Sam Bourgi
|
These are 10 of the leading dividend stocks that offer no-fee DRIPs.
If Hillary Clinton Wins
How Will Consumer Stocks Be Affected If Hillary Clinton Wins?
Aaron Levitt
|
How Will Consumer Stocks Be Affected If Hillary Clinton Wins?
Trump's Victory
How Will Consumer Stocks Be Affected by Donald Trump's Win?
Aaron Levitt
|
How will consumer stocks be affected by Donald Trump's win?
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Consumer Products
Additional Links:
Kellogg Company (K) is a food manufacturer that focuses on cereals and snack foods. It makes its various cereals, cookies, crackers, and snacks under the brands Kellogg's, Keebler, Cheez-It, Murray, Austin, and Famous Amos brands. These products are manufactured by the company in 17 countries and marketed in more than 180 countries. Kellogg was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan. Kellogg is affected by price increases in agricultural commodities, fuel, and labor. As well, Kellogg is regulated for food quality and safety, which can largely affect Kellogg’s brand and results. Kellogg has been paying dividends since 1925, and has increased them annually since 2005. Kellogg pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$28.05
-$0.26
-0.918%
$0.84
-$0.02
-2.326%
$0.02
$0.00
0.000%
$2.72
$0.03
1.115%
$2.85
-$0.03
-1.042%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
