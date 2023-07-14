Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Zacks Small-Cap Core Fund

mutual fund
ZSCCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.44 -0.08 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (ZSCCX) Primary Inst (ZSCIX)
ZSCCX (Mutual Fund)

Zacks Small-Cap Core Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.44 -0.08 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (ZSCCX) Primary Inst (ZSCIX)
ZSCCX (Mutual Fund)

Zacks Small-Cap Core Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.44 -0.08 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (ZSCCX) Primary Inst (ZSCIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Zacks Small-Cap Core Fund

ZSCCX | Fund

$33.44

$44.2 M

0.45%

$0.15

1.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.1%

1 yr return

17.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

16.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$44.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 116.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Zacks Small-Cap Core Fund

ZSCCX | Fund

$33.44

$44.2 M

0.45%

$0.15

1.61%

ZSCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Zacks Small-Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Zacks Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mitch Zacks

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by applying a hybrid research process which uses both quantitative and qualitative criteria. Zacks Investment Management, Inc. (the “Advisor”) uses a proprietary model to quantitatively assess the attractiveness of a large universe of stocks based on potential capital appreciation. The primary aim of the quantitative model is to identify those companies most likely to generate positive alpha, or excess return over the market, when adjusted for stock beta, or movement with the market. From a smaller universe of stocks that are highly ranked by the quantitative model, the portfolio manager selects small-cap stocks with attractive risk/return characteristics based on qualitative criteria. Portfolio construction incorporates risk controls.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of small capitalization companies, with an emphasis on equity securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities. The Fund considers small capitalization companies to be companies within the range of those companies included in the Russell 2000 Index at the time of purchase. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions. As of May 31, 2021, the market capitalizations of companies included in the Russell 2000 Index were between $34.9 million and $22.4 billion. The Russell 2000 Index is reconstituted annually, typically on May 31 of each year, to seek to ensure that larger stocks do not distort the performance and characteristics of the Index and that the represented companies continue to reflect small capitalization characteristics.

The Fund is designed to be a “core” fund that seeks to combine both value and growth characteristics within the small-cap universe. The Fund seeks to diversify its assets by investing in securities from a pool of more than one dozen industry sectors. The Advisor allocates assets opportunistically based on market information and is not constrained by investment style parameters. Sector and style allocations generally result from a hybrid research process using quantitative and qualitative criteria. The Fund may engage in short-sale transactions up to 25% of its net assets. The Fund’s investment strategy involves active and frequent trading. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other institutions as a means of earning additional income.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund also may invest in equity securities of Canadian issuers and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks.

Read More

ZSCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZSCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% -14.5% 140.9% 27.33%
1 Yr 17.7% -34.7% 196.6% 2.03%
3 Yr 16.4%* -21.8% 37.2% 2.60%
5 Yr 2.0%* -23.8% 9.2% 14.78%
10 Yr 4.6%* -11.7% 15.3% 11.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZSCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -59.3% 118.2% 6.63%
2021 13.8% -17.3% 18.6% 3.46%
2020 -0.5% -21.2% 28.2% 92.70%
2019 4.9% -17.9% 8.4% 50.28%
2018 -4.4% -20.0% 0.2% 48.20%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZSCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% -17.6% 140.9% 25.81%
1 Yr 17.7% -34.7% 196.6% 1.86%
3 Yr 16.4%* -21.8% 37.2% 1.58%
5 Yr 2.0%* -23.8% 10.7% 16.95%
10 Yr 4.6%* -9.1% 15.3% 30.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZSCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -59.3% 118.2% 6.63%
2021 13.8% -17.3% 18.6% 3.46%
2020 -0.5% -21.2% 28.2% 92.70%
2019 4.9% -17.9% 8.4% 50.28%
2018 -4.4% -19.9% 0.2% 65.22%

NAV & Total Return History

ZSCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ZSCCX Category Low Category High ZSCCX % Rank
Net Assets 44.2 M 1.48 M 120 B 90.59%
Number of Holdings 102 2 2519 64.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.05 M 213 K 4.6 B 91.41%
Weighting of Top 10 19.16% 2.8% 101.7% 33.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Stryker Corp 4.68%
  2. PennyMac Financial Services Inc Class A 2.28%
  3. Organogenesis Holdings Inc A 2.08%
  4. Tenable Holdings Inc 2.08%
  5. Cactus Inc Class A 2.05%
  6. Surgery Partners Inc 2.03%
  7. Atkore International Group Inc 2.03%
  8. CBIZ Inc 2.01%
  9. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc 1.95%
  10. Option Care Health Inc 1.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ZSCCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.34% 25.32% 100.32% 49.16%
Cash 		0.92% -79.10% 74.68% 68.01%
Other 		0.74% -8.80% 6.95% 3.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 88.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 88.05%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 87.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ZSCCX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.24% 0.00% 35.52% 3.23%
Industrials 		22.31% 2.46% 37.42% 15.82%
Technology 		10.91% 0.00% 54.70% 85.71%
Healthcare 		10.13% 0.00% 26.53% 75.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.28% 0.99% 47.79% 77.04%
Energy 		7.49% 0.00% 37.72% 20.92%
Basic Materials 		4.95% 0.00% 18.66% 45.92%
Utilities 		4.04% 0.00% 18.58% 14.80%
Real Estate 		3.09% 0.00% 29.43% 89.29%
Communication Services 		1.59% 0.00% 14.85% 75.51%
Consumer Defense 		0.96% 0.00% 18.87% 97.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ZSCCX % Rank
US 		96.44% 24.89% 100.00% 46.80%
Non US 		1.90% 0.00% 36.31% 42.26%

ZSCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ZSCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.61% 0.01% 13.16% 17.41%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 88.03%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 64.52%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 55.99%

Sales Fees

ZSCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ZSCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 49.06%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ZSCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 116.00% 1.00% 314.00% 90.16%

ZSCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ZSCCX Category Low Category High ZSCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.45% 0.00% 38.20% 15.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ZSCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ZSCCX Category Low Category High ZSCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.05% -2.40% 2.49% 58.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ZSCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ZSCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mitch Zacks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2011

10.93

10.9%

Mitch is the senior portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management and oversees all investment research activities at the firm. Mitch is an expert on quantitative investment strategies and developed many of the proprietary models used by the firm. Mitch wrote a weekly finance column for the Chicago Sun- Times and has written two books on quantitative investment strategies: Ahead of the Market, Harper Collins 2003, which focuses on the earnings estimate revision investment anomaly and The Little Book of Stock Market Profits, which was published in 2011 and provides an overview of several other significant equity investment anomalies. Prior to joining Zacks Investment Management in 1997, Mitch was an investment banking analyst at Lazard Freres in New York. Mitch graduated cum laude from Yale University with distinction in his major of Economics. He received his M.B.A with high honors in his concentration of Analytic Finance and Statistics from the University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×