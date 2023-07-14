The Fund pursues its investment objective by applying a hybrid research process which uses both quantitative and qualitative criteria. Zacks Investment Management, Inc. (the “Advisor”) uses a proprietary model to quantitatively assess the attractiveness of a large universe of stocks based on potential capital appreciation. The primary aim of the quantitative model is to identify those companies most likely to generate positive alpha, or excess return over the market, when adjusted for stock beta, or movement with the market. From a smaller universe of stocks that are highly ranked by the quantitative model, the portfolio manager selects small-cap stocks with attractive risk/return characteristics based on qualitative criteria. Portfolio construction incorporates risk controls.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of small capitalization companies, with an emphasis on equity securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities. The Fund considers small capitalization companies to be companies within the range of those companies included in the Russell 2000 Index at the time of purchase. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions. As of May 31, 2021, the market capitalizations of companies included in the Russell 2000 Index were between $34.9 million and $22.4 billion. The Russell 2000 Index is reconstituted annually, typically on May 31 of each year, to seek to ensure that larger stocks do not distort the performance and characteristics of the Index and that the represented companies continue to reflect small capitalization characteristics.

The Fund is designed to be a “core” fund that seeks to combine both value and growth characteristics within the small-cap universe. The Fund seeks to diversify its assets by investing in securities from a pool of more than one dozen industry sectors. The Advisor allocates assets opportunistically based on market information and is not constrained by investment style parameters. Sector and style allocations generally result from a hybrid research process using quantitative and qualitative criteria. The Fund may engage in short-sale transactions up to 25% of its net assets. The Fund’s investment strategy involves active and frequent trading. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other institutions as a means of earning additional income.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund also may invest in equity securities of Canadian issuers and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks.