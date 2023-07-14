Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
11.2%
1 yr return
17.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
16.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.1%
Net Assets
$44.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.2%
Expense Ratio 1.36%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 116.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund pursues its investment objective by applying a hybrid research process which uses both quantitative and qualitative criteria. Zacks Investment Management, Inc. (the “Advisor”) uses a proprietary model to quantitatively assess the attractiveness of a large universe of stocks based on potential capital appreciation. The primary aim of the quantitative model is to identify those companies most likely to generate positive alpha, or excess return over the market, when adjusted for stock beta, or movement with the market. From a smaller universe of stocks that are highly ranked by the quantitative model, the portfolio manager selects small-cap stocks with attractive risk/return characteristics based on qualitative criteria. Portfolio construction incorporates risk controls.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of small capitalization companies, with an emphasis on equity securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities. The Fund considers small capitalization companies to be companies within the range of those companies included in the Russell 2000 Index at the time of purchase. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions. As of May 31, 2021, the market capitalizations of companies included in the Russell 2000 Index were between $34.9 million and $22.4 billion. The Russell 2000 Index is reconstituted annually, typically on May 31 of each year, to seek to ensure that larger stocks do not distort the performance and characteristics of the Index and that the represented companies continue to reflect small capitalization characteristics.
The Fund is designed to be a “core” fund that seeks to combine both value and growth characteristics within the small-cap universe. The Fund seeks to diversify its assets by investing in securities from a pool of more than one dozen industry sectors. The Advisor allocates assets opportunistically based on market information and is not constrained by investment style parameters. Sector and style allocations generally result from a hybrid research process using quantitative and qualitative criteria. The Fund may engage in short-sale transactions up to 25% of its net assets. The Fund’s investment strategy involves active and frequent trading. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other institutions as a means of earning additional income.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund also may invest in equity securities of Canadian issuers and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks.
|Period
|ZSCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.2%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|26.15%
|1 Yr
|17.7%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|2.20%
|3 Yr
|16.5%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|2.25%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|14.23%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|23.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|ZSCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.4%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|7.14%
|2021
|13.8%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|3.29%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|92.53%
|2019
|4.9%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|50.46%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|46.12%
|Period
|ZSCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.2%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|24.79%
|1 Yr
|17.7%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|2.03%
|3 Yr
|16.5%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|1.23%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|16.01%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|22.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|ZSCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.4%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|7.14%
|2021
|13.8%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|3.29%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|92.53%
|2019
|4.9%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|50.46%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|63.14%
|ZSCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ZSCIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|44.2 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|90.76%
|Number of Holdings
|102
|2
|2519
|64.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.05 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|91.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.16%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|33.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ZSCIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.34%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|49.33%
|Cash
|0.92%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|68.18%
|Other
|0.74%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|3.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|88.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|88.22%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|87.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ZSCIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.24%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|3.40%
|Industrials
|22.31%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|15.99%
|Technology
|10.91%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|85.88%
|Healthcare
|10.13%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|75.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.28%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|77.21%
|Energy
|7.49%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|21.09%
|Basic Materials
|4.95%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|46.09%
|Utilities
|4.04%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|14.97%
|Real Estate
|3.09%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|89.46%
|Communication Services
|1.59%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|75.68%
|Consumer Defense
|0.96%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|97.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ZSCIX % Rank
|US
|96.44%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|46.97%
|Non US
|1.90%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|42.42%
|ZSCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.36%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|27.13%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|88.20%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|60.13%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|55.71%
|ZSCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ZSCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|50.94%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ZSCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|116.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|90.35%
|ZSCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ZSCIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.70%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|13.11%
|ZSCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ZSCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ZSCIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.30%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|39.05%
|ZSCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2022
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
Mitch is the senior portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management and oversees all investment research activities at the firm. Mitch is an expert on quantitative investment strategies and developed many of the proprietary models used by the firm. Mitch wrote a weekly finance column for the Chicago Sun- Times and has written two books on quantitative investment strategies: Ahead of the Market, Harper Collins 2003, which focuses on the earnings estimate revision investment anomaly and The Little Book of Stock Market Profits, which was published in 2011 and provides an overview of several other significant equity investment anomalies. Prior to joining Zacks Investment Management in 1997, Mitch was an investment banking analyst at Lazard Freres in New York. Mitch graduated cum laude from Yale University with distinction in his major of Economics. He received his M.B.A with high honors in his concentration of Analytic Finance and Statistics from the University of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
