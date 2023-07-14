Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Zacks Dividend Fund

ZDIVX | Fund

$23.01

$196 M

1.76%

$0.41

1.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.4%

1 yr return

-0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

Net Assets

$196 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Zacks Dividend Fund

ZDIVX | Fund

$23.01

$196 M

1.76%

$0.41

1.30%

ZDIVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Zacks Dividend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Zacks Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mitch Zacks

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of dividend paying companies organized or headquartered in the United States. The Fund’s equity investments include common stock, preferred stock, rights and warrants. Zacks Investment Management, Inc. (the “Advisor”) intends to invest the Fund’s assets in the equity securities of companies that the Advisor believes are undervalued based on their earnings, dividends, assets, or other financial measures. While the Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, it will generally focus on companies with large capitalizations ($10 billion or higher at the time of purchase). The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), which are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on securities exchanges. In addition, the Fund may also invest in American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), which are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other institutions as a means of earning additional income.

The Advisor employs a bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the Fund. The Advisor selects investments primarily based on quantitative analysis of an individual issuer and its potential for capital appreciation and dividend income. The Advisor uses a quantitative model that analyzes an issuer’s dividend yield, earnings, cash flows, competitive position, and management ability. The primary aim of this quantitative model is to systematically evaluate an issuer’s valuation, price and earnings momentum and earnings quality. In addition to considering a company’s financial condition the Advisor also considers other factors such as general market, economic, political, and regulatory conditions.

Read More

ZDIVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZDIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.4% -13.6% 215.2% 96.11%
1 Yr -0.6% -58.6% 197.5% 81.04%
3 Yr 5.8%* -23.3% 64.1% 57.34%
5 Yr 2.5%* -15.4% 29.3% 35.17%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZDIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.9% -65.1% 22.3% 23.32%
2021 9.6% -25.3% 25.5% 32.61%
2020 -1.2% -8.4% 56.7% 77.88%
2019 5.0% -9.2% 10.4% 34.15%
2018 -2.4% -9.4% 3.1% 21.60%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZDIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.4% -13.6% 215.2% 93.13%
1 Yr -0.6% -58.6% 197.5% 80.80%
3 Yr 5.8%* -23.3% 64.1% 57.72%
5 Yr 2.5%* -15.2% 31.9% 40.06%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZDIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.9% -65.1% 22.3% 23.32%
2021 9.6% -25.3% 25.5% 32.70%
2020 -1.2% -8.4% 56.7% 77.79%
2019 5.0% -9.2% 10.4% 34.43%
2018 -2.4% -8.9% 3.3% 52.42%

NAV & Total Return History

ZDIVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ZDIVX Category Low Category High ZDIVX % Rank
Net Assets 196 M 1 M 151 B 82.37%
Number of Holdings 65 2 1727 65.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 41.8 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 82.84%
Weighting of Top 10 25.95% 5.0% 99.2% 58.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 3.06%
  2. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 3.06%
  3. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 3.06%
  4. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 3.06%
  5. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 3.06%
  6. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 3.06%
  7. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 3.06%
  8. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 3.06%
  9. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 3.06%
  10. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 3.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ZDIVX % Rank
Stocks 		97.15% 28.02% 125.26% 71.59%
Cash 		2.58% -88.20% 71.98% 31.44%
Other 		0.28% -2.02% 26.80% 2.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 77.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 75.68%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 76.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ZDIVX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.58% 0.00% 58.05% 21.04%
Consumer Defense 		15.32% 0.00% 34.10% 5.78%
Healthcare 		14.33% 0.00% 30.08% 80.86%
Technology 		9.72% 0.00% 54.02% 58.75%
Energy 		8.80% 0.00% 54.00% 32.92%
Industrials 		6.04% 0.00% 42.76% 92.57%
Real Estate 		5.63% 0.00% 90.54% 13.53%
Communication Services 		5.13% 0.00% 26.58% 57.43%
Utilities 		4.38% 0.00% 27.04% 49.67%
Basic Materials 		4.10% 0.00% 21.69% 32.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.97% 0.00% 22.74% 83.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ZDIVX % Rank
US 		97.15% 24.51% 121.23% 25.62%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 97.95%

ZDIVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ZDIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.30% 0.04% 45.41% 25.19%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 92.32%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 51.97%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 43.97%

Sales Fees

ZDIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ZDIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 65.63%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ZDIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 0.00% 488.00% 14.13%

ZDIVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ZDIVX Category Low Category High ZDIVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.76% 0.00% 41.90% 40.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ZDIVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ZDIVX Category Low Category High ZDIVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.57% -1.51% 4.28% 37.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ZDIVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ZDIVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mitch Zacks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2014

8.33

8.3%

Mitch is the senior portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management and oversees all investment research activities at the firm. Mitch is an expert on quantitative investment strategies and developed many of the proprietary models used by the firm. Mitch wrote a weekly finance column for the Chicago Sun- Times and has written two books on quantitative investment strategies: Ahead of the Market, Harper Collins 2003, which focuses on the earnings estimate revision investment anomaly and The Little Book of Stock Market Profits, which was published in 2011 and provides an overview of several other significant equity investment anomalies. Prior to joining Zacks Investment Management in 1997, Mitch was an investment banking analyst at Lazard Freres in New York. Mitch graduated cum laude from Yale University with distinction in his major of Economics. He received his M.B.A with high honors in his concentration of Analytic Finance and Statistics from the University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

