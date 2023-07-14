Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of dividend paying companies organized or headquartered in the United States. The Fund’s equity investments include common stock, preferred stock, rights and warrants. Zacks Investment Management, Inc. (the “Advisor”) intends to invest the Fund’s assets in the equity securities of companies that the Advisor believes are undervalued based on their earnings, dividends, assets, or other financial measures. While the Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, it will generally focus on companies with large capitalizations ($10 billion or higher at the time of purchase). The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), which are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on securities exchanges. In addition, the Fund may also invest in American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), which are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other institutions as a means of earning additional income.
The Advisor employs a bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the Fund. The Advisor selects investments primarily based on quantitative analysis of an individual issuer and its potential for capital appreciation and dividend income. The Advisor uses a quantitative model that analyzes an issuer’s dividend yield, earnings, cash flows, competitive position, and management ability. The primary aim of this quantitative model is to systematically evaluate an issuer’s valuation, price and earnings momentum and earnings quality. In addition to considering a company’s financial condition the Advisor also considers other factors such as general market, economic, political, and regulatory conditions.
|Period
|ZDIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.6%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|96.44%
|1 Yr
|-1.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|82.28%
|3 Yr
|5.3%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|60.12%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|37.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|ZDIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ZDIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|196 M
|1 M
|151 B
|82.29%
|Number of Holdings
|65
|2
|1727
|65.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|41.8 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|82.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.95%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|58.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ZDIIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.15%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|71.18%
|Cash
|2.58%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|31.28%
|Other
|0.28%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|2.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|36.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|31.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|33.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ZDIIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.58%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|20.96%
|Consumer Defense
|15.32%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|5.69%
|Healthcare
|14.33%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|80.78%
|Technology
|9.72%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|58.66%
|Energy
|8.80%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|32.76%
|Industrials
|6.04%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|92.49%
|Real Estate
|5.63%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|13.45%
|Communication Services
|5.13%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|57.34%
|Utilities
|4.38%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|49.34%
|Basic Materials
|4.10%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|32.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.97%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|82.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ZDIIX % Rank
|US
|97.15%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|25.53%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|93.68%
|ZDIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|39.29%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|92.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|41.44%
|ZDIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ZDIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|20.31%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ZDIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|13.65%
|ZDIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ZDIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.07%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|31.34%
|ZDIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|ZDIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ZDIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.82%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|22.46%
|ZDIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2014
8.33
8.3%
Mitch is the senior portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management and oversees all investment research activities at the firm. Mitch is an expert on quantitative investment strategies and developed many of the proprietary models used by the firm. Mitch wrote a weekly finance column for the Chicago Sun- Times and has written two books on quantitative investment strategies: Ahead of the Market, Harper Collins 2003, which focuses on the earnings estimate revision investment anomaly and The Little Book of Stock Market Profits, which was published in 2011 and provides an overview of several other significant equity investment anomalies. Prior to joining Zacks Investment Management in 1997, Mitch was an investment banking analyst at Lazard Freres in New York. Mitch graduated cum laude from Yale University with distinction in his major of Economics. He received his M.B.A with high honors in his concentration of Analytic Finance and Statistics from the University of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
