Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of dividend paying companies organized or headquartered in the United States. The Fund’s equity investments include common stock, preferred stock, rights and warrants. Zacks Investment Management, Inc. (the “Advisor”) intends to invest the Fund’s assets in the equity securities of companies that the Advisor believes are undervalued based on their earnings, dividends, assets, or other financial measures. While the Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, it will generally focus on companies with large capitalizations ($10 billion or higher at the time of purchase). The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), which are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on securities exchanges. In addition, the Fund may also invest in American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), which are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other institutions as a means of earning additional income.

The Advisor employs a bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the Fund. The Advisor selects investments primarily based on quantitative analysis of an individual issuer and its potential for capital appreciation and dividend income. The Advisor uses a quantitative model that analyzes an issuer’s dividend yield, earnings, cash flows, competitive position, and management ability. The primary aim of this quantitative model is to systematically evaluate an issuer’s valuation, price and earnings momentum and earnings quality. In addition to considering a company’s financial condition the Advisor also considers other factors such as general market, economic, political, and regulatory conditions.