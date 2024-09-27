The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in U.S. listed securities with market capitalization within the range of the targeted benchmark, the Russell 2000 Total Return Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in small cap companies. At any given time, the Fund may hold up to 15% of its assets in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). Typically, the Fund invests in approximately 40-60 stocks that pass the Adviser’s stringent quantitative and fundamental criteria.

The Adviser believes that the Fund is best able to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investments in securities of a core group of businesses and to hold such securities for the long term. The Fund will invest in listed marketable securities, generally, but not exclusively, equity and equity related securities that are traded on U.S. exchanges.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes a quantitative fundamental approach combined with a robust risk/reward assessment to consistently identify securities with asymmetrically favorable profiles, which it believes are inefficiently priced by the market relative to their potential upside.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Adviser uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities. For example, the Adviser may sell a security if it deteriorates in its multi factor fundamental model, drops out of the top tier reward/risk ratio rankings, or is believed to have excess risk. The Adviser may also sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, take advantage of more attractive investment opportunities, or to raise cash.