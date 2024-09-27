Home
YORKTOWN SMALL-CAP FUND

mutual fund
YOVIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.79 +0.08 +0.51%
primary theme
N/A
share class
L (YOVLX) Instl (YOVIX) A (YOVAX)
Name

As of 09/27/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

YORKTOWN SMALL-CAP FUND

YOVIX | Fund

$15.79

$30.6 M

0.22%

$0.04

1.82%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.5%

1 yr return

14.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.9%

Net Assets

$30.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

YOVIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    YORKTOWN SMALL-CAP FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    May 09, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Instl
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in U.S. listed securities with market capitalization within the range of the targeted benchmark, the Russell 2000 Total Return Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in small cap companies. At any given time, the Fund may hold up to 15% of its assets in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). Typically, the Fund invests in approximately 40-60 stocks that pass the Adviser’s stringent quantitative and fundamental criteria.

The Adviser believes that the Fund is best able to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investments in securities of a core group of businesses and to hold such securities for the long term. The Fund will invest in listed marketable securities, generally, but not exclusively, equity and equity related securities that are traded on U.S. exchanges.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes a quantitative fundamental approach combined with a robust risk/reward assessment to consistently identify securities with asymmetrically favorable profiles, which it believes are inefficiently priced by the market relative to their potential upside.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Adviser uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities. For example, the Adviser may sell a security if it deteriorates in its multi factor fundamental model, drops out of the top tier reward/risk ratio rankings, or is believed to have excess risk. The Adviser may also sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, take advantage of more attractive investment opportunities, or to raise cash.

Read More

YOVIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YOVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 14.6% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -1.4%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 8.9%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YOVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 13.9% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -30.6% N/A N/A N/A
2021 19.1% N/A N/A N/A
2020 30.2% N/A N/A N/A
2019 20.3% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YOVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 14.6% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -1.4%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 8.9%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YOVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 14.2% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -25.2% N/A N/A N/A
2021 24.6% N/A N/A N/A
2020 30.3% N/A N/A N/A
2019 21.8% N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

YOVIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

YOVIX Category Low Category High YOVIX % Rank
Net Assets 30.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 80 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 10.3 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 33.95% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Super Micro Computer, Inc. 6.24%
  2. Mueller Industries, Inc. 4.83%
  3. Rambus, Inc. 3.53%
  4. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. 3.13%
  5. Permian Resources Corp. 3.12%
  6. Matson, Inc. 3.02%
  7. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 2.60%
  8. Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. 2.59%
  9. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. 2.46%
  10. Novanta, Inc. 2.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High YOVIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.44% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.56% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YOVIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YOVIX % Rank
US 		99.44% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

YOVIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

YOVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.82% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.90% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

YOVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

YOVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

YOVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

YOVIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

YOVIX Category Low Category High YOVIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.22% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

YOVIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

YOVIX Category Low Category High YOVIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

YOVIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

YOVIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

