NameAs of 09/27/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.3%
1 yr return
14.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.6%
Net Assets
$30.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.0%
Expense Ratio 2.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 09/27/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in U.S. listed securities with market capitalization within the range of the targeted benchmark, the Russell 2000 Total Return Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in small cap companies. At any given time, the Fund may hold up to 15% of its assets in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). Typically, the Fund invests in approximately 40-60 stocks that pass the Adviser’s stringent quantitative and fundamental criteria.
The Adviser believes that the Fund is best able to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investments in securities of a core group of businesses and to hold such securities for the long term. The Fund will invest in listed marketable securities, generally, but not exclusively, equity and equity related securities that are traded on U.S. exchanges.
In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes a quantitative fundamental approach combined with a robust risk/reward assessment to consistently identify securities with asymmetrically favorable profiles, which it believes are inefficiently priced by the market relative to their potential upside.
Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Adviser uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities. For example, the Adviser may sell a security if it deteriorates in its multi factor fundamental model, drops out of the top tier reward/risk ratio rankings, or is believed to have excess risk. The Adviser may also sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, take advantage of more attractive investment opportunities, or to raise cash.
|Period
|YOVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|14.4%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|8.6%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|YOVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|13.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|-30.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|18.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|30.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|20.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|YOVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|YOVAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|30.6 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|80
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.3 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.95%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YOVAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.44%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.56%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YOVAX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YOVAX % Rank
|US
|99.44%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|YOVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.18%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|YOVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|YOVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|YOVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|YOVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|YOVAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.09%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|YOVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|YOVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|YOVAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|YOVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2023
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$1.055
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.872
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.154
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.007
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.072
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Nov 07, 2017
|$0.400
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Nov 07, 2017
|$1.501
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
