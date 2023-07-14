Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

AMG Yacktman Global Fund

mutual fund
YFSNX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.59 -0.04 -0.26%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (YFSIX) Primary N (YFSNX)
YFSNX (Mutual Fund)

AMG Yacktman Global Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.59 -0.04 -0.26%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (YFSIX) Primary N (YFSNX)
YFSNX (Mutual Fund)

AMG Yacktman Global Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.59 -0.04 -0.26%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (YFSIX) Primary N (YFSNX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG Yacktman Global Fund

YFSNX | Fund

$15.59

$165 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.7%

1 yr return

13.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

Net Assets

$165 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG Yacktman Global Fund

YFSNX | Fund

$15.59

$165 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.18%

YFSNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG Yacktman Global Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 30, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Subotky

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in domestic and foreign equity securities. The Fund’s investments in foreign equity securities may include emerging market securities. The Fund also may invest in debt securities.
The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Some, but not all, of the equity securities will pay a dividend.
The Fund’s investments in debt securities may include U.S. Treasury notes and bonds, investment grade corporate debt securities, convertible debt securities and debt securities below investment grade (high yield or junk bonds).
For hedging and investment purposes, the Fund may engage in short sales of securities, including short sales of securities the Fund does not own.
At times, depending on market and other conditions, and in the sole discretion of the Fund’s subadviser, Yacktman Asset Management LP (“Yacktman” or the “Subadviser”), the Fund will focus a substantial portion of its assets in a small number of issuers, business sectors or industries. The Fund is non-diversified.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 35% (or if conditions are not favorable, in the view of Yacktman, at least 25%) of its net assets in investments economically tied to countries other than the U.S., and the Fund will hold investments economically tied to a minimum of three countries other than the U.S. The Fund considers an investment to be economically tied to a country other than the U.S. if it provides investment exposure to a non-U.S. issuer. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. issuer if (i) it is organized outside the U.S. or maintains a principal place of business outside the U.S., (ii) its securities are traded principally outside the U.S., or (iii) 
during its most recent fiscal year, it derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed outside the U.S. or it has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S. 
Read More

YFSNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YFSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -70.1% 51.5% 92.22%
1 Yr 13.1% 0.5% 78.3% 7.13%
3 Yr 7.8%* -3.6% 22.3% 55.30%
5 Yr 4.8%* 3.9% 24.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 6.0% 18.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YFSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -94.0% 2181.7% 39.00%
2021 2.1% -22.7% 41.1% 84.47%
2020 4.1% -100.0% 4.6% 0.33%
2019 3.9% -100.0% 33.2% N/A
2018 0.3% -44.8% 25.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YFSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -70.1% 51.5% 92.16%
1 Yr 13.1% 0.5% 78.3% 7.20%
3 Yr 7.8%* -3.6% 26.2% 49.93%
5 Yr 4.8%* 3.9% 24.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 6.0% 18.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YFSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -94.0% 2181.7% 39.00%
2021 2.1% -21.6% 41.1% 84.47%
2020 4.1% -100.0% 8.2% 0.33%
2019 3.9% -100.0% 33.2% N/A
2018 0.3% -13.4% 26.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

YFSNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

YFSNX Category Low Category High YFSNX % Rank
Net Assets 165 M 20 1.26 T 73.93%
Number of Holdings 68 2 4025 57.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 82.6 M -466 M 287 B 59.59%
Weighting of Top 10 48.94% 2.5% 100.0% 13.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 14.77%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 14.77%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 14.77%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 14.77%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 14.77%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 14.77%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 14.77%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 14.77%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 14.77%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 14.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High YFSNX % Rank
Stocks 		97.58% 0.00% 140.97% 95.25%
Cash 		1.81% -93.93% 50.42% 6.76%
Bonds 		0.60% 0.00% 87.09% 2.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.21% 4.14%
Other 		0.00% -15.82% 100.00% 42.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.52% 40.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YFSNX % Rank
Industrials 		23.76% 0.00% 62.11% 5.77%
Communication Services 		18.16% 0.00% 35.35% 1.92%
Consumer Defense 		13.62% 0.00% 50.98% 4.98%
Technology 		12.83% 0.00% 77.07% 82.75%
Energy 		10.40% 0.00% 19.56% 6.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.44% 0.00% 53.38% 72.12%
Basic Materials 		6.55% 0.00% 30.96% 6.84%
Financial Services 		3.84% 0.00% 67.99% 94.34%
Healthcare 		1.41% 0.00% 59.20% 98.25%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 36.12% 87.84%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 84.43% 89.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YFSNX % Rank
Non US 		69.83% 0.00% 64.59% 0.11%
US 		27.75% 0.00% 136.02% 99.89%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YFSNX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		72.86% 0.00% 100.00% 92.31%
Corporate 		24.22% 0.00% 100.00% 4.19%
Derivative 		2.92% 0.00% 65.39% 3.43%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 50.69% 38.30%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 2.27% 37.54%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 41.25%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YFSNX % Rank
US 		0.60% -0.33% 62.29% 2.85%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 42.71% 39.69%

YFSNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

YFSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% 0.01% 3.38% 24.93%
Management Fee 0.71% 0.00% 2.00% 80.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.95% 68.85%

Sales Fees

YFSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

YFSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 29.49%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

YFSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 0.00% 363.00% 44.36%

YFSNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

YFSNX Category Low Category High YFSNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.97% 42.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

YFSNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

YFSNX Category Low Category High YFSNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.12% -2.09% 2.65% 25.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

YFSNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually

Distributions History

View More +

YFSNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Subotky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Mr. Subotky is Partner and Portfolio Manager of Yacktman Asset Management. He joined the firm in 2001, having previously worked as a General Partner at Peterschmidt Ventures and as a Vice President at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Subotky received a BMusic from the University of Southern California and an MBA from Brigham Young University. Jason is a co-manager for AMG Yacktman Focused Fund and AMG Yacktman Fund and is a member of the Management Committee.

Stephen Yacktman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Mr. Yacktman is Chief Investment Officer, Partner, and Portfolio Manager of Yacktman Asset Management. He joined Yacktman Asset Management in 1993 as an analyst and has been co-manager for AMG Yacktman Focused Fund and AMG Yacktman Fund since 2002. In 2006 he was named Co-Chief Investment Officer and Senior Vice President of Yacktman Asset Management. Stephen was a finalist for Morningstar’s Domestic-Stock Manager of the Year award in 2011. He graduated from Brigham Young University with an economics degree and MBA. He is a member of the Management Committee of the firm.

Adam Sues

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Mr. Sues joined Yacktman in August 2013, after graduating with an MBA from University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School. From 2010-2013, he ran Value Uncovered, an investment website focused on value-oriented research and fundamental analysis. Prior to business school (2009-2011), he worked at rPath, Inc. as a Business Analyst and Sales Manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 38.36 6.62 1.75

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×