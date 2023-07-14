Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.8%
1 yr return
13.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
Net Assets
$165 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.9%
Expense Ratio 1.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$25,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|YFSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.8%
|-70.1%
|51.5%
|91.97%
|1 Yr
|13.3%
|0.5%
|78.3%
|7.00%
|3 Yr
|8.0%*
|-3.6%
|22.3%
|54.70%
|5 Yr
|4.9%*
|3.9%
|24.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|6.0%
|18.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|YFSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.9%
|-94.0%
|2181.7%
|38.86%
|2021
|2.1%
|-22.7%
|41.1%
|84.55%
|2020
|4.1%
|-100.0%
|4.6%
|0.25%
|2019
|3.9%
|-100.0%
|33.2%
|N/A
|2018
|0.3%
|-44.8%
|25.0%
|N/A
|Period
|YFSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.8%
|-70.1%
|51.5%
|91.91%
|1 Yr
|13.3%
|0.5%
|78.3%
|6.85%
|3 Yr
|8.0%*
|-3.6%
|26.2%
|49.27%
|5 Yr
|4.9%*
|3.9%
|24.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|6.0%
|18.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|YFSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.9%
|-94.0%
|2181.7%
|38.86%
|2021
|2.1%
|-21.6%
|41.1%
|84.55%
|2020
|4.1%
|-100.0%
|8.2%
|0.25%
|2019
|3.9%
|-100.0%
|33.2%
|N/A
|2018
|0.3%
|-13.4%
|26.8%
|N/A
|YFSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|YFSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|165 M
|20
|1.26 T
|73.86%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|2
|4025
|57.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|82.6 M
|-466 M
|287 B
|59.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.94%
|2.5%
|100.0%
|13.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YFSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.58%
|0.00%
|140.97%
|95.19%
|Cash
|1.81%
|-93.93%
|50.42%
|6.71%
|Bonds
|0.60%
|0.00%
|87.09%
|2.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.21%
|4.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-15.82%
|100.00%
|33.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.52%
|30.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YFSIX % Rank
|Industrials
|23.76%
|0.00%
|62.11%
|5.71%
|Communication Services
|18.16%
|0.00%
|35.35%
|1.87%
|Consumer Defense
|13.62%
|0.00%
|50.98%
|4.92%
|Technology
|12.83%
|0.00%
|77.07%
|82.69%
|Energy
|10.40%
|0.00%
|19.56%
|6.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.44%
|0.00%
|53.38%
|72.06%
|Basic Materials
|6.55%
|0.00%
|30.96%
|6.79%
|Financial Services
|3.84%
|0.00%
|67.99%
|94.29%
|Healthcare
|1.41%
|0.00%
|59.20%
|98.19%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.12%
|85.97%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.43%
|87.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YFSIX % Rank
|Non US
|69.83%
|0.00%
|64.59%
|0.06%
|US
|27.75%
|0.00%
|136.02%
|99.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YFSIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|72.86%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.24%
|Corporate
|24.22%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.12%
|Derivative
|2.92%
|0.00%
|65.39%
|3.36%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.69%
|26.63%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.27%
|25.60%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|29.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YFSIX % Rank
|US
|0.60%
|-0.33%
|62.29%
|2.79%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.71%
|30.07%
|YFSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.02%
|0.01%
|3.38%
|30.95%
|Management Fee
|0.71%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|79.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.95%
|67.92%
|YFSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|YFSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|42.31%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|YFSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|0.00%
|363.00%
|44.28%
|YFSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|YFSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.97%
|33.41%
|YFSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|YFSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|YFSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.28%
|-2.09%
|2.65%
|18.50%
|YFSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.583
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Mr. Yacktman is Chief Investment Officer, Partner, and Portfolio Manager of Yacktman Asset Management. He joined Yacktman Asset Management in 1993 as an analyst and has been co-manager for AMG Yacktman Focused Fund and AMG Yacktman Fund since 2002. In 2006 he was named Co-Chief Investment Officer and Senior Vice President of Yacktman Asset Management. Stephen was a finalist for Morningstar’s Domestic-Stock Manager of the Year award in 2011. He graduated from Brigham Young University with an economics degree and MBA. He is a member of the Management Committee of the firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Mr. Subotky is Partner and Portfolio Manager of Yacktman Asset Management. He joined the firm in 2001, having previously worked as a General Partner at Peterschmidt Ventures and as a Vice President at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Subotky received a BMusic from the University of Southern California and an MBA from Brigham Young University. Jason is a co-manager for AMG Yacktman Focused Fund and AMG Yacktman Fund and is a member of the Management Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Mr. Sues joined Yacktman in August 2013, after graduating with an MBA from University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School. From 2010-2013, he ran Value Uncovered, an investment website focused on value-oriented research and fundamental analysis. Prior to business school (2009-2011), he worked at rPath, Inc. as a Business Analyst and Sales Manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|38.36
|6.62
|1.75
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...