Warren, Managing Director of the Adviser,is a portfolio manager and head of Emerging Markets Corporate Debt strategies. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2012 and has 21 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, Warren was the global head of Emerging Markets Corporate Research & Strategy at J.P. Morgan Chase. Under his leadership, the team ranked #1 in Euromoney?s Fixed Income Research Poll for each of 2010, 2011 and 2012. Previously, he has worked in a number of global locations and has held positions at Investment New Zealand, BNP Paribas and Riyad Bank. Warren received a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Auckland.