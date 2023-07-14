Home
Trending ETFs

XCYOX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.2%

1 yr return

-1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 96.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XCYOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 5.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nuno Caetano

Fund Description

XCYOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XCYOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.2% -5.8% 8.3% 98.65%
1 Yr -1.3% -12.8% 9.4% 92.26%
3 Yr N/A* -6.4% 59.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -8.4% 29.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XCYOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.0% -22.9% 5.1% 79.66%
2021 N/A -6.3% 5.4% N/A
2020 N/A -4.9% 57.4% N/A
2019 N/A -2.1% 2.4% N/A
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XCYOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.2% -5.8% 8.3% 96.27%
1 Yr -1.3% -12.8% 24.7% 90.60%
3 Yr N/A* -6.4% 59.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -8.4% 29.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XCYOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.0% -22.9% 5.1% 79.31%
2021 N/A -6.3% 5.4% N/A
2020 N/A -4.9% 57.4% N/A
2019 N/A -2.1% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

XCYOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XCYOX Category Low Category High XCYOX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 26.3 M 13.1 B N/A
Number of Holdings N/A 12 1447 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -191 M 2.54 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 4.6% 91.9% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XCYOX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 51.23% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -3.99% 1.54% N/A
Other 		0.00% -54.21% 26.58% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.51% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -61.90% 53.95% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 28.71% 161.82% N/A

XCYOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XCYOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.59% 0.01% 15.84% 11.00%
Management Fee 1.61% 0.00% 1.89% 97.64%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.02% 0.02% 0.27% 2.15%

Sales Fees

XCYOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XCYOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XCYOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 96.00% 3.00% 215.00% 83.33%

XCYOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XCYOX Category Low Category High XCYOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.99% 77.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XCYOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XCYOX Category Low Category High XCYOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.16% 1.56% 10.22% 12.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XCYOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XCYOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nuno Caetano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Nuno Caetano is a Senior Credit Analyst and Portfolio Manager for Invesco Fixed Income's Senior Secured Bank Loan group. Prior to joining Invesco in 2010, Mr. Caetano was a vice president and portfolio manager with Morgan Stanley, a position he held since late 2006. Previously, he was a vice president in the Leveraged Finance Portfolio group at Citigroup. While at Citigroup, Mr. Caetano also held positions including senior associate in the European Deal Structuring and Origination team, associate banker in the firm's Global Banking franchise, and warrants trader in its Corporate and Investment Bank. Mr. Caetano earned a BS degree in business administration and an MS degree in corporate finance from Universidade Catolica Portuguesa. He is a CFA charterholder.

Ron Kantowitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2021 and has been associated with Invesco Senior Secured and/or its affiliates since 2018. From 2013 to 2018, he was employed with Benefit Street Partners, an alternative credit asset manager, where he served as managing director.

Scott Baskind

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Scott Baskind Head of Global Senior Loans and Chief Investment Officer Scott is the president and managing director of Invesco’s US$27.9 billion senior loan business and serves as the group’s chief investment officer. Scott is head of the senior loan Investment Committee and serves as the senior portfolio manager for several funds. Scott joined Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. in 1999 as a credit analyst, and has taken on progressively more senior roles including his current position in 2014.

Philip Yarrow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Philip Yarrow is a Portfolio Manager for Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. Mr. Yarrow entered the industry in 1995 and joined Invesco in 2010, when the firm combined with Van Kampen. He was previously a portfolio manager in the senior loan group and member of the group’s investment committee at Van Kampen, which he joined in 2005. Prior to joining Invesco Senior Secured, Mr. Yarrow was an Executive Director with Morgan Stanley. Prior to that, he served as a credit analyst and a portfolio manager at Bank One/JPMorgan. Mr. Yarrow earned a BS degree in mathematics and economics from the Uni

Thomas Ewald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Thomas Ewald, Portfolio Manager, has been associated with Invesco Senior Secured and/or its affiliates since 2000. Tom is a Senior Portfolio Manager in Invesco’s Senior Secured Bank Loan Group and a member of the Investment Committee. He is responsible for credit research and portfolio management with a focus on retail funds. Tom joined Invesco in 2000 as a Credit Analyst and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in 2001. Prior to joining Invesco, Tom was one of the initial members of First Union Institutional Debt Management and assisted in growing assets under management. Before joining IDM, To

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 23.43 6.02 3.25

