Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-2.2%
1 yr return
-1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 2.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 96.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XCYOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.2%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|98.65%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|92.26%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|59.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XCYOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.0%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|79.66%
|2021
|N/A
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-2.1%
|2.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|N/A
|Period
|XCYOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.2%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|96.27%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-12.8%
|24.7%
|90.60%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|59.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XCYOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.0%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|79.31%
|2021
|N/A
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-2.1%
|2.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|N/A
|XCYOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCYOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|12
|1447
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|4.6%
|91.9%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XCYOX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.23%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|N/A
|XCYOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.59%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|11.00%
|Management Fee
|1.61%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|97.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.02%
|0.02%
|0.27%
|2.15%
|XCYOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.00%
|N/A
|XCYOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XCYOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|96.00%
|3.00%
|215.00%
|83.33%
|XCYOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCYOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|77.08%
|XCYOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XCYOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCYOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.16%
|1.56%
|10.22%
|12.50%
|XCYOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Nuno Caetano is a Senior Credit Analyst and Portfolio Manager for Invesco Fixed Income's Senior Secured Bank Loan group. Prior to joining Invesco in 2010, Mr. Caetano was a vice president and portfolio manager with Morgan Stanley, a position he held since late 2006. Previously, he was a vice president in the Leveraged Finance Portfolio group at Citigroup. While at Citigroup, Mr. Caetano also held positions including senior associate in the European Deal Structuring and Origination team, associate banker in the firm's Global Banking franchise, and warrants trader in its Corporate and Investment Bank. Mr. Caetano earned a BS degree in business administration and an MS degree in corporate finance from Universidade Catolica Portuguesa. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2021 and has been associated with Invesco Senior Secured and/or its affiliates since 2018. From 2013 to 2018, he was employed with Benefit Street Partners, an alternative credit asset manager, where he served as managing director.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Scott Baskind Head of Global Senior Loans and Chief Investment Officer Scott is the president and managing director of Invesco’s US$27.9 billion senior loan business and serves as the group’s chief investment officer. Scott is head of the senior loan Investment Committee and serves as the senior portfolio manager for several funds. Scott joined Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. in 1999 as a credit analyst, and has taken on progressively more senior roles including his current position in 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Philip Yarrow is a Portfolio Manager for Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. Mr. Yarrow entered the industry in 1995 and joined Invesco in 2010, when the firm combined with Van Kampen. He was previously a portfolio manager in the senior loan group and member of the group’s investment committee at Van Kampen, which he joined in 2005. Prior to joining Invesco Senior Secured, Mr. Yarrow was an Executive Director with Morgan Stanley. Prior to that, he served as a credit analyst and a portfolio manager at Bank One/JPMorgan. Mr. Yarrow earned a BS degree in mathematics and economics from the Uni
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Thomas Ewald, Portfolio Manager, has been associated with Invesco Senior Secured and/or its affiliates since 2000. Tom is a Senior Portfolio Manager in Invesco’s Senior Secured Bank Loan Group and a member of the Investment Committee. He is responsible for credit research and portfolio management with a focus on retail funds. Tom joined Invesco in 2000 as a Credit Analyst and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in 2001. Prior to joining Invesco, Tom was one of the initial members of First Union Institutional Debt Management and assisted in growing assets under management. Before joining IDM, To
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|23.43
|6.02
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...