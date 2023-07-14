Nuno Caetano is a Senior Credit Analyst and Portfolio Manager for Invesco Fixed Income's Senior Secured Bank Loan group. Prior to joining Invesco in 2010, Mr. Caetano was a vice president and portfolio manager with Morgan Stanley, a position he held since late 2006. Previously, he was a vice president in the Leveraged Finance Portfolio group at Citigroup. While at Citigroup, Mr. Caetano also held positions including senior associate in the European Deal Structuring and Origination team, associate banker in the firm's Global Banking franchise, and warrants trader in its Corporate and Investment Bank. Mr. Caetano earned a BS degree in business administration and an MS degree in corporate finance from Universidade Catolica Portuguesa. He is a CFA charterholder.