Philip Yarrow is a Portfolio Manager for Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. Mr. Yarrow entered the industry in 1995 and joined Invesco in 2010, when the firm combined with Van Kampen. He was previously a portfolio manager in the senior loan group and member of the group’s investment committee at Van Kampen, which he joined in 2005. Prior to joining Invesco Senior Secured, Mr. Yarrow was an Executive Director with Morgan Stanley. Prior to that, he served as a credit analyst and a portfolio manager at Bank One/JPMorgan. Mr. Yarrow earned a BS degree in mathematics and economics from the Uni