Westwood Quality SMidCap Fund

mutual fund
WWSMX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.82 -0.13 -0.93%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (WHGMX) Primary Other (WWSMX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Westwood Quality SMidCap Fund

WWSMX | Fund

$13.82

$322 M

0.00%

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.9%

1 yr return

15.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$322 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 106.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$20,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WWSMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Westwood Quality SMidCap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Westwood
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Grant Taber

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small- and mid-cap companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund considers small-and mid-cap companies to be those companies within the market capitalization range of the Russell 2500® Index at the time of initial purchase. While the market capitalization range of the Russell 2500® Index changes throughout the year, as of the most recent annual reconstitution of the index on December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the companies in the index was between 31.5 million and $38.86 billion. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, but may also include shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund generally invests in securities of domestic companies, but may also invest in equity securities of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). In the event the Fund invests in foreign securities or ADRs, the Adviser expects that the Fund’s investment in such securities would normally represent less than 15% of the Fund’s assets.

The Fund invests in approximately 45-75 securities that are well diversified among market sectors. The Adviser utilizes a value style of investing to select securities for the Fund that it believes are undervalued,

generally maintain high-quality characteristics, and offer an attractive opportunity for price appreciation coupled with downside risk limitation. Value investing focuses on companies with stocks that appear undervalued in light of factors such as the company’s earnings, book values, revenues and cash flow. Key metrics for evaluating the risk/return profile of an investment may include strong free cash flow, an improving return on equity, a strengthening balance sheet and, in the case of common equities, positive earnings surprises without a corresponding change in the stock price. The Adviser has disciplines in place that serve as sell signals, such as a security reaching a predetermined price target, a change to a company’s fundamentals that makes the risk/return profile unattractive, or a need to improve the overall risk/return profile of the Fund. The Adviser will not necessarily sell a security that has appreciated or depreciated outside the Fund’s target capitalization range.

WWSMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WWSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -23.7% 31.6% 66.17%
1 Yr 15.1% -41.1% 28.9% 16.25%
3 Yr N/A* -20.8% 20.7% 74.29%
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 80.6% 79.89%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% 86.99%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WWSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.6% -52.6% 20.1% 8.38%
2021 2.0% -25.0% 15.1% 77.26%
2020 N/A -2.9% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WWSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -27.0% 31.6% 58.65%
1 Yr 15.1% -41.1% 48.6% 10.22%
3 Yr N/A* -20.8% 20.7% 69.41%
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 80.6% 76.40%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 12.9% 86.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WWSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.6% -52.6% 20.1% 8.38%
2021 2.0% -25.0% 15.1% 77.26%
2020 N/A -2.9% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WWSMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WWSMX Category Low Category High WWSMX % Rank
Net Assets 322 M 481 K 145 B 56.36%
Number of Holdings 63 1 2445 66.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 78.4 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 47.51%
Weighting of Top 10 23.80% 2.9% 100.0% 42.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ecovyst Inc 2.76%
  2. Voya Financial Inc 2.60%
  3. CACI International Inc Class A 2.58%
  4. PDC Energy Inc 2.56%
  5. Idacorp Inc 2.46%
  6. BOK Financial Corp 2.46%
  7. AGCO Corp 2.33%
  8. Assurant Inc 2.32%
  9. Simmons First National Corp Class A 2.29%
  10. Rambus Inc 2.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WWSMX % Rank
Stocks 		99.15% 0.00% 100.57% 41.29%
Cash 		0.85% -2.51% 100.00% 58.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 26.62%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 24.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 25.12%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 24.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WWSMX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.37% 0.00% 46.10% 11.22%
Industrials 		16.46% 0.00% 45.89% 49.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.12% 2.49% 46.48% 59.85%
Real Estate 		9.69% 0.00% 25.82% 22.94%
Technology 		9.45% 0.00% 40.65% 90.52%
Energy 		6.63% 0.00% 58.13% 33.17%
Healthcare 		6.49% 0.00% 47.15% 91.27%
Basic Materials 		6.10% 0.00% 26.18% 43.64%
Utilities 		5.75% 0.00% 18.97% 22.19%
Communication Services 		4.23% 0.00% 30.98% 17.21%
Consumer Defense 		3.71% 0.00% 32.18% 60.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WWSMX % Rank
US 		94.94% 0.00% 100.04% 59.45%
Non US 		4.21% 0.00% 27.19% 25.62%

WWSMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WWSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.03% 33.98% 60.15%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 67.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

WWSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WWSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WWSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 106.00% 0.00% 321.00% 93.48%

WWSMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WWSMX Category Low Category High WWSMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 46.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WWSMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WWSMX Category Low Category High WWSMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.00% -2.06% 3.38% 18.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WWSMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

WWSMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Grant Taber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2008

14.09

14.1%

Mr. Taber joined Westwood in 2008 and serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager and Analyst covering the Materials and Industrials sectors. He is a member of the Energy/Utilities and Technology/Industrials research groups. Mr. Taber began his career in New York at Bear Stearns, performing sell-side equity research. Subsequently, he moved to the buy-side as a Research Analyst with Bessemer Trust Company. Mr. Taber graduated from Texas Christian University with a BBA in Finance and Accounting, during which time he served in leadership of the William C. Conner Educational Investment Fund. Mr. Taber is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Prashant Inamdar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2013

8.5

8.5%

Mr. Inamdar joined Westwood in 2013, serves as a Portfolio Manager and is responsible for investment research of financial processors and the Health Care sector. Currently, he leads the Consumer/Health Care research group and is a member of the Financials research group. Prior to Westwood, Mr. Inamdar worked at Chilton Investment Company as Vice President, Research covering the health care sector. Before that, he was with Stark Investments in Milwaukee for nine years as a Generalist Research Analyst covering health care, software and the consumer sectors. Mr. Inamdar earned his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, his master’s degree in Business from the Indian Institute of Management, and his MBA with a concentration in Finance from Indiana University, Bloomington. He is a member of the CFA Institute.

William Costello

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 18, 2018

3.7

3.7%

Mr. Costello joined Westwood in 2010 and serves as Director of Equity Portfolios and Senior Portfolio Manager on the SmallCap Value portfolio team. He is also responsible for investment research within the Energy and Utilities sectors and is a member of the Energy/Utilities research group. Mr. Costello began his career with Investors Bank and Trust in 1992 and subsequently joined Delphi Management and The Boston Company. Mr. Costello earned an MBA from Boston University and a BA in Economics from Marietta College. He is a member of the CFA Institute, the Boston Security Analysts Society and the National Association of Petroleum Investment Analysts.

Kyle Martin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2021

1.11

1.1%

Mr. Martin joined Westwood in 2016 and currently serves as a Vice President, Portfolio Manager on the SMidCap Value Portfolio and a Research Analyst responsible for coverage of Banks, Brokers, Exchanges and Autos. He is Head of the Financials research group and a member of the Technology/Industrials research group. He previously served as a Research Associate supporting the Financials and Energy/Materials research groups. Prior to joining Westwood, he was with Fidelity Investments as a Financial Analyst. Mr. Martin earned his MBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University and his BBA in Finance from Texas Tech University. Mr. Martin is a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

