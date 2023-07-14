Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
8.8%
1 yr return
15.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$322 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.8%
Expense Ratio 1.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 106.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small- and mid-cap companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund considers small-and mid-cap companies to be those companies within the market capitalization range of the Russell 2500® Index at the time of initial purchase. While the market capitalization range of the Russell 2500® Index changes throughout the year, as of the most recent annual reconstitution of the index on December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the companies in the index was between 31.5 million and $38.86 billion. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, but may also include shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund generally invests in securities of domestic companies, but may also invest in equity securities of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). In the event the Fund invests in foreign securities or ADRs, the Adviser expects that the Fund’s investment in such securities would normally represent less than 15% of the Fund’s assets.
The Fund invests in approximately 45-75 securities that are well diversified among market sectors. The Adviser utilizes a value style of investing to select securities for the Fund that it believes are undervalued,
generally maintain high-quality characteristics, and offer an attractive opportunity for price appreciation coupled with downside risk limitation. Value investing focuses on companies with stocks that appear undervalued in light of factors such as the company’s earnings, book values, revenues and cash flow. Key metrics for evaluating the risk/return profile of an investment may include strong free cash flow, an improving return on equity, a strengthening balance sheet and, in the case of common equities, positive earnings surprises without a corresponding change in the stock price. The Adviser has disciplines in place that serve as sell signals, such as a security reaching a predetermined price target, a change to a company’s fundamentals that makes the risk/return profile unattractive, or a need to improve the overall risk/return profile of the Fund. The Adviser will not necessarily sell a security that has appreciated or depreciated outside the Fund’s target capitalization range.
|Period
|WHGMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|66.67%
|1 Yr
|15.0%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|16.50%
|3 Yr
|7.0%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|39.64%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|81.04%
|10 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|79.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|WHGMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.7%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|8.88%
|2021
|2.0%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|77.52%
|2020
|0.8%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|86.33%
|2019
|3.6%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|80.56%
|2018
|-5.8%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|87.39%
|WHGMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WHGMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|322 M
|481 K
|145 B
|56.61%
|Number of Holdings
|63
|1
|2445
|67.16%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|78.4 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|47.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.80%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|42.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WHGMX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.15%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|41.54%
|Cash
|0.85%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|58.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|42.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|41.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|41.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|42.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WHGMX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.37%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|11.47%
|Industrials
|16.46%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|49.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.12%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|60.35%
|Real Estate
|9.69%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|23.19%
|Technology
|9.45%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|90.77%
|Energy
|6.63%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|33.42%
|Healthcare
|6.49%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|91.52%
|Basic Materials
|6.10%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|43.89%
|Utilities
|5.75%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|22.44%
|Communication Services
|4.23%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|17.46%
|Consumer Defense
|3.71%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|63.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WHGMX % Rank
|US
|94.94%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|59.70%
|Non US
|4.21%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|25.87%
|WHGMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.10%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|44.16%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|69.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|80.67%
|WHGMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WHGMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WHGMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|106.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|93.77%
|WHGMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WHGMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|58.56%
|WHGMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WHGMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WHGMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.99%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|18.80%
|WHGMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$1.493
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
Apr 30, 2008
14.09
14.1%
Mr. Taber joined Westwood in 2008 and serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager and Analyst covering the Materials and Industrials sectors. He is a member of the Energy/Utilities and Technology/Industrials research groups. Mr. Taber began his career in New York at Bear Stearns, performing sell-side equity research. Subsequently, he moved to the buy-side as a Research Analyst with Bessemer Trust Company. Mr. Taber graduated from Texas Christian University with a BBA in Finance and Accounting, during which time he served in leadership of the William C. Conner Educational Investment Fund. Mr. Taber is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.
Nov 30, 2013
8.5
8.5%
Mr. Inamdar joined Westwood in 2013, serves as a Portfolio Manager and is responsible for investment research of financial processors and the Health Care sector. Currently, he leads the Consumer/Health Care research group and is a member of the Financials research group. Prior to Westwood, Mr. Inamdar worked at Chilton Investment Company as Vice President, Research covering the health care sector. Before that, he was with Stark Investments in Milwaukee for nine years as a Generalist Research Analyst covering health care, software and the consumer sectors. Mr. Inamdar earned his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, his master’s degree in Business from the Indian Institute of Management, and his MBA with a concentration in Finance from Indiana University, Bloomington. He is a member of the CFA Institute.
Sep 18, 2018
3.7
3.7%
Mr. Costello joined Westwood in 2010 and serves as Director of Equity Portfolios and Senior Portfolio Manager on the SmallCap Value portfolio team. He is also responsible for investment research within the Energy and Utilities sectors and is a member of the Energy/Utilities research group. Mr. Costello began his career with Investors Bank and Trust in 1992 and subsequently joined Delphi Management and The Boston Company. Mr. Costello earned an MBA from Boston University and a BA in Economics from Marietta College. He is a member of the CFA Institute, the Boston Security Analysts Society and the National Association of Petroleum Investment Analysts.
Apr 22, 2021
1.11
1.1%
Mr. Martin joined Westwood in 2016 and currently serves as a Vice President, Portfolio Manager on the SMidCap Value Portfolio and a Research Analyst responsible for coverage of Banks, Brokers, Exchanges and Autos. He is Head of the Financials research group and a member of the Technology/Industrials research group. He previously served as a Research Associate supporting the Financials and Energy/Materials research groups. Prior to joining Westwood, he was with Fidelity Investments as a Financial Analyst. Mr. Martin earned his MBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University and his BBA in Finance from Texas Tech University. Mr. Martin is a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
