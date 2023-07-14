Home
TETON Westwood SmallCap Equity Fund

mutual fund
WWSIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.04 -0.33 -1.3%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (WESCX) Primary C (WWSCX) A (WWSAX) Inst (WWSIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

6.9%

1 yr return

8.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

Net Assets

$56.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WWSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TETON Westwood SmallCap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Teton Westwood Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 11, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nicholas Galluccio

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the SmallCap Equity Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (which includes, for purposes of this test, the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of common stocks of smaller companies. The SmallCap Adviser characterizes small capitalization companies as those companies with a market capitalization (defined as shares outstanding times current market price) between $100 million and $2.5 billion at the time of the SmallCap Equity Fund’s initial investment. The SmallCap Adviser may change this characterization at any time in the future based upon the market capitalizations of the securities included in the Russell 2000® and Russell 2000 Value Indexes. The SmallCap Adviser closely monitors the issuers and will sell a stock if the stock achieves its price objective and has limited further potential for a price increase, the forecasted price/earnings ratio exceeds the future forecasted growth rate, and/or the issuer suffers a negative change in its fundamental outlook.  
The SmallCap Equity Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities and in European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) or American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including in those of companies located in emerging markets. The SmallCap Equity Fund may also invest in foreign debt securities.  
Read More

WWSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WWSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -14.5% 140.9% 75.89%
1 Yr 8.1% -34.7% 196.6% 56.51%
3 Yr 15.8%* -21.8% 37.2% 3.64%
5 Yr 1.9%* -23.8% 9.2% 14.96%
10 Yr 2.6%* -11.7% 15.3% 26.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WWSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -59.3% 118.2% 9.18%
2021 11.0% -17.3% 18.6% 11.94%
2020 3.5% -21.2% 28.2% 51.60%
2019 5.2% -17.9% 8.4% 35.23%
2018 -5.2% -20.0% 0.2% 60.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WWSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -17.6% 140.9% 70.80%
1 Yr 8.1% -34.7% 196.6% 50.59%
3 Yr 15.8%* -21.8% 37.2% 2.28%
5 Yr 1.9%* -23.8% 10.7% 17.33%
10 Yr 2.6%* -9.1% 15.3% 51.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WWSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -59.3% 118.2% 9.18%
2021 11.0% -17.3% 18.6% 11.94%
2020 3.5% -21.2% 28.2% 51.60%
2019 5.2% -17.9% 8.4% 35.23%
2018 -5.2% -19.9% 0.2% 72.40%

NAV & Total Return History

WWSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WWSIX Category Low Category High WWSIX % Rank
Net Assets 56.3 M 1.48 M 120 B 86.89%
Number of Holdings 116 2 2519 60.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.6 M 213 K 4.6 B 81.82%
Weighting of Top 10 24.63% 2.8% 101.7% 22.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0.1% 4.05%
  2. AAR Corp 3.59%
  3. Onto Innovation Inc 2.84%
  4. Infinera Corp 2.65%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0.06% 2.52%
  6. ABM Industries Inc 2.43%
  7. Ferro Corp 2.39%
  8. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc 2.39%
  9. NetScout Systems Inc 2.39%
  10. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc 2.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WWSIX % Rank
Stocks 		94.24% 25.32% 100.32% 90.40%
Cash 		5.75% -79.10% 74.68% 9.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 30.64%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 30.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 28.96%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 29.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WWSIX % Rank
Industrials 		24.35% 2.46% 37.42% 10.88%
Technology 		22.94% 0.00% 54.70% 6.12%
Financial Services 		19.98% 0.00% 35.52% 13.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.17% 0.99% 47.79% 54.08%
Energy 		9.10% 0.00% 37.72% 8.33%
Healthcare 		7.15% 0.00% 26.53% 86.73%
Consumer Defense 		1.64% 0.00% 18.87% 90.48%
Communication Services 		1.52% 0.00% 14.85% 76.70%
Real Estate 		1.10% 0.00% 29.43% 93.71%
Basic Materials 		1.06% 0.00% 18.66% 98.64%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 93.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WWSIX % Rank
US 		93.55% 24.89% 100.00% 73.91%
Non US 		0.69% 0.00% 36.31% 83.00%

WWSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WWSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.39% 0.01% 13.16% 24.40%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 94.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 5.29%

Sales Fees

WWSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WWSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 18.87%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WWSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 1.00% 314.00% 14.96%

WWSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WWSIX Category Low Category High WWSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.56% 0.00% 38.20% 47.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WWSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WWSIX Category Low Category High WWSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.40% -2.40% 2.49% 33.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WWSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

WWSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nicholas Galluccio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2008

13.92

13.9%

Portfolio Manager of the TETON Westwood SmallCap Equity Fund and the TETON Westwood Mid-Cap Equity Fund, Mr. Galluccio, joined Teton Advisors, Inc. in 2008, after a 25 year career at Trust Company of the West (TCW) where he was Group Managing Director, U.S. Equities and led the investment team for the TCW SmallCap Value Added and TCW MidCap Value Opportunities equity strategies. He was senior portfolio manager and co-managed both strategies since their inception. Prior to TCW, he was with Lehman Brothers Kuhn Loeb where he was a security analyst specializing in the semiconductor industry. Prio

Scott Butler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2018

4.35

4.4%

Mr. Butler joined Teton Advisors with eight years combined investment experience at Intrepid Capital Management and Trust Company of the West (TCW). While at Intrepid, Mr. Butler covered the video game and software industries. At TCW, he worked alongside Mr. Galluccio on the small and mid cap portfolio management teams as a special situations generalist with a focus on software, industrial and medical technology sectors. Mr. Butler holds a B.A. from Claremont McKenna College and a B.S. from Columbia University.

Brian Leonard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2022

0.34

0.3%

Mr. Leonard joined Keeley Teton Advisors, LLC (“Keeley Teton”) on March 1, 2017. Prior to joining Keeley Teton, Mr. Leonard served as a Portfolio Manager (2004-2017) and Research Analyst and Client Service Associate (2004-2009) with Keeley Asset Management Corp. (“KAMCO”). While employed by KAMCO, Mr. Leonard managed client portfolios for KAMCO’s historical clients in a manner consistent with the strategies he currently manages for Keeley Teton. Before joining KAMCO, Mr. Leonard was an Associate with CRA RogersCasey from 1998 to 2004. Brian earned his M.S. in finance from St. Xavier University’s Graham School of Management and his B.S. from DePaul University. In addition, Mr. Leonard holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Institute.

Brian Sponheimer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2022

0.34

0.3%

Mr. Brian C. Sponheimer, a Senior Vice President of GBL, serves as an associate portfolio manager of the Fund. Mr. Sponheimer joined Gabelli in 2008 as a research analyst covering automotive and trucking companies. Currently he is a Senior Vice President of GBL, a portfolio manager of Gabelli Funds, LLC, and a lead analyst on the firm’s Industrial Research team.

Macrae Sykes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2022

0.34

0.3%

Mr. Macrae Sykes has served as a portfolio manager of the Financial Services Fund since its inception. Mr. Sykes joined Gabelli in 2008 as a research analyst. He currently covers the investment services industry, and is a member of the portfolio management team of another fund within the Gabelli Fund Complex. Mr. Sykes holds a B.A. in economics from Hamilton College and an M.B.A. in finance from Columbia Business School.

Thomas Browne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2022

0.34

0.3%

Mr. Browne joined Keeley Teton upon its operational inception on March 1, 2017 and has 32 years of investment experience. Prior to that date, Mr. Browne served as a Portfolio Manager (2009‐2017) of the Small Cap Dividend Value and Mid‐Cap Dividend Value strategies on behalf of Keeley Asset Management Corp. (“KAMCO”). Before joining KAMCO, he was a Portfolio Manager in charge of Oppenheimer Capital’s small‐cap core and small‐cap value strategies. Prior to that, Mr. Browne managed a mid‐cap portfolio for SEB Asset Management and was an analyst at small cap investment firm Palisade Capital Management. Earlier in his career, Mr. Browne was a sell‐side technology services analyst for Prudential Securities and was twice recognized in the Wall Street Journal’s Best on the Street survey. Mr. Browne earned his M.B.A. from New York University Stern School of Business and his B.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame. In addition, Mr. Browne holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Institute.

Hendi Susanto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2022

0.34

0.3%

Mr. Hendi Susanto, Vice President of Associated Capital Group Inc., is an associate portfolio manager for the Global Mini Mites Fund. Mr. Susanto joined Gabelli in 2007 as a research analyst. He currently covers the global technology industry. Mr. Susanto received a BS degree summa cum laude from the University of Minnesota, a MS from M.I.T., and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

