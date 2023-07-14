Under normal market conditions, the SmallCap Equity Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (which includes, for purposes of this test, the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of common stocks of smaller companies. The SmallCap Adviser characterizes small capitalization companies as those companies with a market capitalization (defined as shares outstanding times current market price) between $100 million and $2.5 billion at the time of the SmallCap Equity Fund’s initial investment. The SmallCap Adviser may change this characterization at any time in the future based upon the market capitalizations of the securities included in the Russell 2000® and Russell 2000 Value Indexes. The SmallCap Adviser closely monitors the issuers and will sell a stock if the stock achieves its price objective and has limited further potential for a price increase, the forecasted price/earnings ratio exceeds the future forecasted growth rate, and/or the issuer suffers a negative change in its fundamental outlook.

The SmallCap Equity Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities and in European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) or American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including in those of companies located in emerging markets. The SmallCap Equity Fund may also invest in foreign debt securities.