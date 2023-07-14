Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.8%
1 yr return
8.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
15.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
Net Assets
$56.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.6%
Expense Ratio 1.65%
Front Load 4.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WWSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|76.57%
|1 Yr
|8.0%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|57.53%
|3 Yr
|15.5%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|5.55%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|17.88%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|33.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|WWSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.9%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|9.35%
|2021
|10.6%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|13.32%
|2020
|3.5%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|52.67%
|2019
|5.1%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|39.63%
|2018
|-5.4%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|67.30%
|Period
|WWSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|71.31%
|1 Yr
|8.0%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|51.61%
|3 Yr
|15.5%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|3.51%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|21.47%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|63.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|WWSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.9%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|9.35%
|2021
|10.6%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|13.32%
|2020
|3.5%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|52.67%
|2019
|5.1%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|39.63%
|2018
|-5.4%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|76.18%
|WWSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WWSAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|56.3 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|87.39%
|Number of Holdings
|116
|2
|2519
|61.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.6 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|82.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.63%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|22.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WWSAX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.24%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|90.91%
|Cash
|5.75%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|9.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|99.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|97.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|99.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|99.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WWSAX % Rank
|Industrials
|24.35%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|11.39%
|Technology
|22.94%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|6.63%
|Financial Services
|19.98%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|14.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.17%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|54.59%
|Energy
|9.10%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|8.84%
|Healthcare
|7.15%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|87.24%
|Consumer Defense
|1.64%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|90.99%
|Communication Services
|1.52%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|77.21%
|Real Estate
|1.10%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|94.22%
|Basic Materials
|1.06%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|99.15%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WWSAX % Rank
|US
|93.55%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|74.75%
|Non US
|0.69%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|83.50%
|WWSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.65%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|16.04%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|96.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|68.82%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|6.96%
|WWSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.00%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|94.29%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WWSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|64.15%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WWSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|15.55%
|WWSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WWSAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|99.83%
|WWSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WWSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WWSAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.14%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|51.61%
|WWSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2008
13.92
13.9%
Portfolio Manager of the TETON Westwood SmallCap Equity Fund and the TETON Westwood Mid-Cap Equity Fund, Mr. Galluccio, joined Teton Advisors, Inc. in 2008, after a 25 year career at Trust Company of the West (TCW) where he was Group Managing Director, U.S. Equities and led the investment team for the TCW SmallCap Value Added and TCW MidCap Value Opportunities equity strategies. He was senior portfolio manager and co-managed both strategies since their inception. Prior to TCW, he was with Lehman Brothers Kuhn Loeb where he was a security analyst specializing in the semiconductor industry. Prio
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 26, 2018
4.35
4.4%
Mr. Butler joined Teton Advisors with eight years combined investment experience at Intrepid Capital Management and Trust Company of the West (TCW). While at Intrepid, Mr. Butler covered the video game and software industries. At TCW, he worked alongside Mr. Galluccio on the small and mid cap portfolio management teams as a special situations generalist with a focus on software, industrial and medical technology sectors. Mr. Butler holds a B.A. from Claremont McKenna College and a B.S. from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2022
0.34
0.3%
Mr. Leonard joined Keeley Teton Advisors, LLC (“Keeley Teton”) on March 1, 2017. Prior to joining Keeley Teton, Mr. Leonard served as a Portfolio Manager (2004-2017) and Research Analyst and Client Service Associate (2004-2009) with Keeley Asset Management Corp. (“KAMCO”). While employed by KAMCO, Mr. Leonard managed client portfolios for KAMCO’s historical clients in a manner consistent with the strategies he currently manages for Keeley Teton. Before joining KAMCO, Mr. Leonard was an Associate with CRA RogersCasey from 1998 to 2004. Brian earned his M.S. in finance from St. Xavier University’s Graham School of Management and his B.S. from DePaul University. In addition, Mr. Leonard holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2022
0.34
0.3%
Mr. Macrae Sykes has served as a portfolio manager of the Financial Services Fund since its inception. Mr. Sykes joined Gabelli in 2008 as a research analyst. He currently covers the investment services industry, and is a member of the portfolio management team of another fund within the Gabelli Fund Complex. Mr. Sykes holds a B.A. in economics from Hamilton College and an M.B.A. in finance from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2022
0.34
0.3%
Mr. Hendi Susanto, Vice President of Associated Capital Group Inc., is an associate portfolio manager for the Global Mini Mites Fund. Mr. Susanto joined Gabelli in 2007 as a research analyst. He currently covers the global technology industry. Mr. Susanto received a BS degree summa cum laude from the University of Minnesota, a MS from M.I.T., and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2022
0.34
0.3%
Mr. Browne joined Keeley Teton upon its operational inception on March 1, 2017 and has 32 years of investment experience. Prior to that date, Mr. Browne served as a Portfolio Manager (2009‐2017) of the Small Cap Dividend Value and Mid‐Cap Dividend Value strategies on behalf of Keeley Asset Management Corp. (“KAMCO”). Before joining KAMCO, he was a Portfolio Manager in charge of Oppenheimer Capital’s small‐cap core and small‐cap value strategies. Prior to that, Mr. Browne managed a mid‐cap portfolio for SEB Asset Management and was an analyst at small cap investment firm Palisade Capital Management. Earlier in his career, Mr. Browne was a sell‐side technology services analyst for Prudential Securities and was twice recognized in the Wall Street Journal’s Best on the Street survey. Mr. Browne earned his M.B.A. from New York University Stern School of Business and his B.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame. In addition, Mr. Browne holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2022
0.34
0.3%
Mr. Brian C. Sponheimer, a Senior Vice President of GBL, serves as an associate portfolio manager of the Fund. Mr. Sponheimer joined Gabelli in 2008 as a research analyst covering automotive and trucking companies. Currently he is a Senior Vice President of GBL, a portfolio manager of Gabelli Funds, LLC, and a lead analyst on the firm’s Industrial Research team.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...