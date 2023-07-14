Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to meet its investment objectives by investing generally more than 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in dividend-paying and/or interest-bearing securities. By utilizing primarily income-producing securities from diverse asset classes, the Fund also seeks to maintain a lower volatility profile than traditional equity-only products. The Fund aims to invest in securities of companies with a strong and improving cash flow sufficient to support a sustainable or rising income stream for investors. In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser chooses among a diversified group of primarily income-producing asset classes. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. Fixed income securities may include bonds and other debt securities, and money market instruments. Other types of income-producing securities may include interests in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), enhanced equipment trust certificates (“EETCs”) and equipment trust certificates (“ETCs”), securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). EETCs and ETCs are types of asset-backed securities that generally represent undivided fractional interests in a trust whose assets consist of a pool of equipment retail installment contracts or leased equipment. The Fund generally invests in securities of domestic companies, but may also invest in securities of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). In the event the Fund invests in foreign securities and ADRs, the Adviser expects that the Fund’s investments in such securities would normally represent less than 25% of the Fund’s assets.

The Fund is permitted to invest in companies of any capitalization range. The Fund’s fixed income investments are, in the aggregate, of investment grade (i.e., those rated in one of the three highest rating categories by a rating agency), but may at times include securities rated below investment grade (high yield or “junk” bonds) and unrated securities.

In addition to direct investments in securities, derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts, foreign currency transactions, options and swaps to help manage duration, sector and yield curve exposure and credit and spread volatility. The Fund may also use such derivatives to manage equity, country, regional and currency exposure, to increase income or gain to the Fund, for hedging and for risk management. The Fund may hedge its non-dollar investments back to the U.S. dollar through the use of foreign currency derivatives, including forward foreign currency contracts and currency futures, but may not always do so. In addition to hedging non-dollar investments, the Fund may use such derivatives to increase income and gain to the Fund and/or as part of its risk management process by establishing or adjusting exposure to particular foreign securities, markets or currencies.

The Fund seeks to provide a higher level of current income than that offered by traditional fixed income products such as U.S. government bonds and money market securities. The Adviser’s investment process incorporates relative value analysis among capital instruments, as well as among asset classes, to determine where downside potential can be limited to achieve the goal of generating an attractive level of current income along with capital appreciation. Key metrics for evaluating the risk/return profile of an investment may include strong free cash flow, an improving return on equity, a strengthening balance sheet and, in the case of common equities, positive earnings surprises without a corresponding change in the stock price. The Adviser has disciplines in place that serve as sell signals, such as a security reaching a predetermined price target, a change to a company’s fundamentals that makes the risk/return profile unattractive, or a need to improve the overall risk/return profile of the Fund.

The Fund invests across various asset classes, sectors and securities, and, from time to time, will engage in frequent trading.