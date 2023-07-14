Home
Trending ETFs

Westwood Income Opportunity Fund

mutual fund
WHGIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.23 -0.03 -0.27%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (WHGIX) Primary A (WWIAX) C (WWICX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Westwood Income Opportunity Fund

WHGIX | Fund

$11.23

$751 M

0.00%

0.86%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.9%

1 yr return

3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

Net Assets

$751 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 82.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WHGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Westwood Income Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Westwood
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    P. Adrian Helfert

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to meet its investment objectives by investing generally more than 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in dividend-paying and/or interest-bearing securities. By utilizing primarily income-producing securities from diverse asset classes, the Fund also seeks to maintain a lower volatility profile than traditional equity-only products. The Fund aims to invest in securities of companies with a strong and improving cash flow sufficient to support a sustainable or rising income stream for investors. In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser chooses among a diversified group of primarily income-producing asset classes. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. Fixed income securities may include bonds and other debt securities, and money market instruments. Other types of income-producing securities may include interests in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), enhanced equipment trust certificates (“EETCs”) and equipment trust certificates (“ETCs”), securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). EETCs and ETCs are types of asset-backed securities that generally represent undivided fractional interests in a trust whose assets consist of a pool of equipment retail installment contracts or leased equipment. The Fund generally invests in securities of domestic companies, but may also invest in securities of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). In the event the Fund invests in foreign securities and ADRs, the Adviser expects that the Fund’s investments in such securities would normally represent less than 25% of the Fund’s assets.

The Fund is permitted to invest in companies of any capitalization range. The Fund’s fixed income investments are, in the aggregate, of investment grade (i.e., those rated in one of the three highest rating categories by a rating agency), but may at times include securities rated below investment grade (high yield or “junk” bonds) and unrated securities.

In addition to direct investments in securities, derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts, foreign currency transactions, options and swaps to help manage duration, sector and yield curve exposure and credit and spread volatility. The Fund may also use such derivatives to manage equity, country, regional and currency exposure, to increase income or gain to the Fund, for hedging and for risk management. The Fund may hedge its non-dollar investments back to the U.S. dollar through the use of foreign currency derivatives, including forward foreign currency contracts and currency futures, but may not always do so. In addition to hedging non-dollar investments, the Fund may use such derivatives to increase income and gain to the Fund and/or as part of its risk management process by establishing or adjusting exposure to particular foreign securities, markets or currencies.

The Fund seeks to provide a higher level of current income than that offered by traditional fixed income products such as U.S. government bonds and money market securities. The Adviser’s investment process incorporates relative value analysis among capital instruments, as well as among asset classes, to determine where downside potential can be limited to achieve the goal of generating an attractive level of current income along with capital appreciation. Key metrics for evaluating the risk/return profile of an investment may include strong free cash flow, an improving return on equity, a strengthening balance sheet and, in the case of common equities, positive earnings surprises without a corresponding change in the stock price. The Adviser has disciplines in place that serve as sell signals, such as a security reaching a predetermined price target, a change to a company’s fundamentals that makes the risk/return profile unattractive, or a need to improve the overall risk/return profile of the Fund.

The Fund invests across various asset classes, sectors and securities, and, from time to time, will engage in frequent trading.

Read More

WHGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WHGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -8.1% 18.8% 64.11%
1 Yr 3.5% -10.0% 54.2% 12.64%
3 Yr -4.3%* -6.8% 9.7% 86.09%
5 Yr -6.4%* -6.5% 6.1% 99.74%
10 Yr -1.9%* -4.5% 5.3% 85.96%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WHGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -35.0% 33.6% 30.43%
2021 -1.2% -5.9% 7.0% 94.38%
2020 0.8% -3.6% 12.1% 70.79%
2019 -2.5% -2.5% 5.1% 99.75%
2018 -2.3% -4.8% -0.6% 73.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WHGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -11.0% 18.8% 63.21%
1 Yr 3.5% -10.0% 54.2% 11.96%
3 Yr -4.3%* -6.8% 9.7% 86.02%
5 Yr -6.4%* -6.5% 7.5% 99.74%
10 Yr -1.9%* -4.5% 6.0% 95.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WHGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -35.0% 33.6% 30.43%
2021 -1.2% -5.9% 14.7% 94.38%
2020 0.8% -3.6% 12.1% 70.79%
2019 -2.5% -2.5% 5.1% 99.75%
2018 -2.3% -4.8% -0.4% 91.91%

NAV & Total Return History

WHGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WHGIX Category Low Category High WHGIX % Rank
Net Assets 751 M 130 K 62.8 B 41.48%
Number of Holdings 156 3 25236 35.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 171 M 125 K 11 B 65.31%
Weighting of Top 10 20.95% 6.3% 100.0% 85.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 3.01%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.88% 2.65%
  3. Bank of America Corp 2.45%
  4. Microsoft Corp 2.41%
  5. Newmont Corp 2.37%
  6. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 2.25%
  7. Amazon.com Inc 2.19%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 2.11%
  9. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.10%
  10. 2020 Cash Mandatory Exchangeable Trust 0% 2.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WHGIX % Rank
Stocks 		48.06% 3.48% 51.81% 7.69%
Bonds 		39.11% 11.31% 89.41% 95.02%
Convertible Bonds 		7.83% 0.00% 71.77% 2.72%
Preferred Stocks 		4.46% 0.00% 21.95% 3.17%
Cash 		0.54% -35.68% 69.40% 90.48%
Other 		0.00% -4.68% 21.77% 84.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WHGIX % Rank
Technology 		15.71% 0.22% 27.92% 57.76%
Financial Services 		14.56% 0.00% 83.50% 52.97%
Healthcare 		14.06% 0.00% 24.25% 26.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.28% 0.00% 14.20% 43.15%
Industrials 		9.47% 0.14% 17.90% 64.61%
Basic Materials 		8.23% 0.00% 32.82% 5.94%
Energy 		7.72% 0.00% 62.93% 11.87%
Consumer Defense 		6.05% 0.00% 51.19% 78.54%
Real Estate 		5.16% 0.00% 43.16% 51.83%
Utilities 		5.05% 0.00% 48.33% 26.03%
Communication Services 		3.70% 0.00% 11.11% 86.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WHGIX % Rank
US 		44.79% 3.48% 51.08% 2.72%
Non US 		3.27% 0.00% 25.18% 87.98%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WHGIX % Rank
Corporate 		91.34% 0.00% 96.66% 1.36%
Government 		7.62% 0.00% 94.29% 87.07%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.04% 0.15% 71.66% 97.73%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 76.19%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.08% 95.01%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.85% 87.53%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WHGIX % Rank
US 		32.57% 9.98% 83.14% 93.42%
Non US 		6.54% 0.00% 30.21% 57.60%

WHGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WHGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.86% 0.01% 13.45% 38.13%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.25% 93.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 57.50%

Sales Fees

WHGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WHGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WHGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 82.00% 2.00% 380.00% 89.51%

WHGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WHGIX Category Low Category High WHGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.08% 50.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WHGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WHGIX Category Low Category High WHGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.68% -1.22% 6.83% 51.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WHGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WHGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

P. Adrian Helfert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2019

3.19

3.2%

Adrian Helfert, Senior Vice President is Chief Investment Officer, Multi-Asset Portfolios at Westwood. Having originally joined Westwood in 2019, Mr. Helfert oversees multiple strategies with portfolio management and leadership responsibilities across the Multi-Asset continuum, including our flagship, Income Opportunity. Throughout his career, Mr. Helfert has developed a strong track record working on collaborative, global teams. Prior Westwood, Mr. Helfert served as Managing Director and Senior Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager at Amundi Smith Breeden in London, where he was responsible for Global Fixed Income strategies. During his 13-year Amundi tenure, he also was an investment team leader on absolute return, unconstrained and total return portfolios across multiple asset classes including equity and fixed income across multiple asset classes including equity and fixed income. Before joining Amundi, Mr. Helfert worked at Royal Bank of Scotland and JPMorgan's Asset Management Group. Mr. Helfert earned his MBA from Duke University and his BA in physics from the University of Virginia, where he was awarded a fellowship for his work in Solid State Physics. He also served in the U.S. Navy / Marine Corps as a Combat Medic.

Scott Barnard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2020

1.44

1.4%

Mr. Barnard joined Westwood in 2020 and serves as a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager. Mr. Barnard manages a wide variety of investment mandates with a focus on corporate credit, municipal, U.S. Treasury and U.S. Agency bonds for Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Prior to joining Westwood, Mr. Barnard was an Associate Portfolio Manager at Amundi Pioneer in Boston. Mr. Barnard helped design, launch and manage numerous customized investment solutions for both institutional and retail clients during his time at Amundi Pioneer. During his 14-year tenure, he also co-created a risk management solution that was utilized across the entire firm for all fixed income portfolios. Mr. Barnard is a CFA charterholder and graduated with a BS in Finance from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.41 2.41

