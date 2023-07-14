Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Segall Bryant & Hamill Plus Bond Fund

mutual fund
WTIBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.3 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Adv (WTIBX) Primary Inst (WIIBX)
WTIBX (Mutual Fund)

Segall Bryant & Hamill Plus Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.3 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Adv (WTIBX) Primary Inst (WIIBX)
WTIBX (Mutual Fund)

Segall Bryant & Hamill Plus Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.3 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Adv (WTIBX) Primary Inst (WIIBX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Segall Bryant & Hamill Plus Bond Fund

WTIBX | Fund

$9.30

$863 M

3.68%

$0.34

0.67%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.8%

1 yr return

-2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$863 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Segall Bryant & Hamill Plus Bond Fund

WTIBX | Fund

$9.30

$863 M

3.68%

$0.34

0.67%

WTIBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill Plus Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 1988
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Troy Johnson

Fund Description

The Fund invests 65% or more of its assets in investment-grade debt securities–those rated in the top four rating categories by at least one nationally recognized rating agency, such as Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s (a “Rating Agency”). The dollar-weighted average quality is expected to be “Baa” or better. A “Baa” rating typically is the lowest of the four investment-grade categories. The Fund may invest up to thirty-five percent (35%) of its assets in below investment-grade securities, (also known as “junk” bonds), which are securities rated below investment-grade by a Rating Agency or are unrated and determined to be of comparable quality by the Adviser and may include bonds that are already in default.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least eighty percent (80%) of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds of varying maturities. Bonds for purposes of this limitation include corporate bonds, convertible bonds, government and agency securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, and zero coupon bonds.
The Fund may invest up to twenty percent (20%) in equity securities, generally in preferred stocks, but common stocks are allowed.
Although the Fund normally focuses on U.S. dollar-denominated securities, the Fund may invest up to twenty-five percent (25%) in non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities.
The Fund may also invest in interest rate futures to vary the Fund’s average-weighted effective maturity based on the portfolio management team’s forecast of interest rates.
The portfolio management team implements an investment strategy that is based on the belief that consistently strong risk-adjusted returns are best achieved through an emphasis on securities with higher income streams (typically non-Treasury sectors). The team seeks to deliver alpha, or risk-adjusted excess return, relative to the Fund’s benchmark, primarily through security and sector selection. However, the team opportunistically uses top-down strategies, such as increasing or decreasing exposure to interest rate changes, when market conditions are compelling.
Credit analysis is at the core of the investment process, as the team believes valuation anomalies between sectors and securities are most effectively captured through proprietary fundamental research and a long-term investment orientation. The process also leverages the resources of the Adviser’s equity research teams, providing diverse perspectives and added knowledge about the securities the team analyzes.
The Fund expects to maintain an effective duration of between 4 and 7 years and an effective maturity of between 7 and 12 years, under normal circumstances.
Using a collaborative approach grounded in proprietary research, the team constructs a diversified portfolio by issuer to seek to minimize issuer-specific credit risk.
The team also evaluates issuers across both qualitative and quantitative environmental, social, and corporate governance (“ESG”) factors and compares issuers against their peers within its investment process.
Securities may be sold when conditions have changed and the security’s prospects are no longer attractive, the security has achieved the team’s valuation target or better relative investment opportunities have been identified.
Read More

WTIBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WTIBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -4.3% 4.5% 8.40%
1 Yr -2.8% -16.1% 162.7% 16.33%
3 Yr -6.4%* -12.4% 47.6% 38.52%
5 Yr -2.3%* -10.0% 55.5% 54.16%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 35.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WTIBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -34.7% 131.9% 44.24%
2021 -1.8% -6.0% 15.7% 58.60%
2020 1.4% -9.6% 118.7% 48.07%
2019 1.1% -0.4% 5.8% 77.02%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WTIBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -15.5% 4.5% 8.88%
1 Yr -2.8% -16.1% 162.7% 12.80%
3 Yr -6.4%* -12.4% 47.6% 38.24%
5 Yr -2.3%* -10.0% 55.5% 56.38%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 33.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WTIBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -34.7% 131.9% 43.16%
2021 -1.8% -6.0% 15.7% 58.50%
2020 1.4% -9.6% 118.7% 48.07%
2019 1.1% -0.4% 5.8% 78.43%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WTIBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WTIBX Category Low Category High WTIBX % Rank
Net Assets 863 M 2.88 M 287 B 53.18%
Number of Holdings 199 1 17234 83.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 156 M -106 M 27.6 B 59.24%
Weighting of Top 10 18.21% 3.7% 123.9% 69.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 3.32%
  2. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 2.5% 2.16%
  3. United States Treasury Bonds 2.5% 2.08%
  4. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 3.5% 2.03%
  5. United States Treasury Bonds 3.125% 1.87%
  6. Government National Mortgage Association 2.5% 1.84%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 1.80%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 1.76%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 1.71%
  10. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 2% 1.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WTIBX % Rank
Bonds 		98.68% 3.97% 268.18% 22.11%
Cash 		1.32% -181.13% 95.99% 64.95%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 92.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 95.05%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 86.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.93% 99.90%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WTIBX % Rank
Corporate 		49.09% 0.00% 100.00% 11.90%
Securitized 		26.50% 0.00% 98.40% 62.10%
Government 		14.76% 0.00% 86.23% 74.29%
Municipal 		8.34% 0.00% 100.00% 4.57%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.32% 0.00% 95.99% 84.76%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 94.57%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WTIBX % Rank
US 		94.06% 3.63% 210.09% 16.76%
Non US 		4.62% -6.54% 58.09% 79.24%

WTIBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WTIBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.67% 0.01% 20.64% 52.22%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.76% 47.03%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.01% 0.01% 0.50% 1.17%

Sales Fees

WTIBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WTIBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WTIBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.00% 2.00% 493.39% 21.12%

WTIBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WTIBX Category Low Category High WTIBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.68% 0.00% 10.82% 38.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WTIBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WTIBX Category Low Category High WTIBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.10% -1.28% 8.97% 25.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WTIBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WTIBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Troy Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Troy A. Johnson is the director of Fixed Income research and a principal at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC. Mr. Johnson joined the firm in 2018 as part of Segall Bryant & Hamill’s acquisition of Denver Investments. During his tenure with Denver Investments, he served as the director of Fixed Income research, a portfolio manager and credit research analyst on the Fixed Income team. Prior to joining Denver Investments in 2007, Mr. Johnson worked as a portfolio manager and analyst at Quixote Capital Management for six years, specializing in risk arbitrage. He also performed credit analysis of investment-grade and high-yield issues while ultimately serving as the senior fixed income analyst during his eight years at Invesco Funds Group, Inc. Mr. Johnson earned his B.S. from Montana State University and his M.S. from the University of Wisconsin. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Colorado.

Kenneth Harris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2016

6.06

6.1%

Kenneth A. Harris is a senior portfolio manager and principal at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC. Mr. Harris joined the firm in 2018 as part of Segall Bryant & Hamill’s acquisition of Denver Investments. During his tenure with Denver Investments, he served as the director of Fixed Income and as a portfolio manager on the Fixed Income team. Prior to joining Denver Investments in 2000, Mr. Harris was the treasurer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Colorado. Mr. Harris received a BBA from the University of Arizona and an MBA from the University of Colorado at Denver. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Colorado.

Darren Hewitson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2018

4.17

4.2%

Darren G. Hewitson is also a senior portfolio manager and a principal at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC. Mr. Hewitson joined the firm in 2018 as part of Segall Bryant & Hamill’s acquisition of Denver Investments. During his tenure with Denver Investments, he served as a portfolio manager on the fixed income team. Prior to joining Denver Investments in 2008, Mr. Hewitson worked as an accountant at 180 Connect and Munro & Noble Solicitors and Estate Agents. Mr. Hewitson earned a BAcc degree from the University of Glasgow, Scotland. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Colorado.

Gregory Shea

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2018

4.17

4.2%

Gregory M. Shea is also a portfolio manager and principal at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC. Mr. Shea joined the firm in 2018 as part of Segall Bryant & Hamill’s acquisition of Denver Investments. During his tenure with Denver Investments, he served as a portfolio manager and credit research analyst on the fixed income team. Prior to joining Denver Investments in 2008, Mr. Shea worked as a high-yield credit analyst at Lehman Brothers Asset Management for four years. He also worked as an investment banking analyst at Banc of America Securities LLC for one year and held a bank credit analyst position at Bank of America for two years. Mr. Shea earned his B.S. and MSBA from Washington University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Colorado.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×