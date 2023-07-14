●

The Fund invests 65% or more of its assets in investment-grade debt securities–those rated in the top four rating categories by at least one nationally recognized rating agency, such as Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s (a “Rating Agency”). The dollar-weighted average quality is expected to be “Baa” or better. A “Baa” rating typically is the lowest of the four investment-grade categories. The Fund may invest up to thirty-five percent (35%) of its assets in below investment-grade securities, (also known as “junk” bonds), which are securities rated below investment-grade by a Rating Agency or are unrated and determined to be of comparable quality by the Adviser and may include bonds that are already in default.