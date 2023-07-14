Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.7%
1 yr return
-3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$863 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.2%
Expense Ratio 0.51%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 54.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
$250,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|●
|The Fund invests 65% or more of its assets in investment-grade debt securities–those rated in the top four rating categories by at least one nationally recognized rating agency, such as Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s (a “Rating Agency”). The dollar-weighted average quality is expected to be “Baa” or better. A “Baa” rating typically is the lowest of the four investment-grade categories. The Fund may invest up to thirty-five percent (35%) of its assets in below investment-grade securities, (also known as “junk” bonds), which are securities rated below investment-grade by a Rating Agency or are unrated and determined to be of comparable quality by the Adviser and may include bonds that are already in default.
|●
|Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least eighty percent (80%) of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds of varying maturities. Bonds for purposes of this limitation include corporate bonds, convertible bonds, government and agency securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, and zero coupon bonds.
|●
|The Fund may invest up to twenty percent (20%) in equity securities, generally in preferred stocks, but common stocks are allowed.
|●
|Although the Fund normally focuses on U.S. dollar-denominated securities, the Fund may invest up to twenty-five percent (25%) in non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities.
|●
|The Fund may also invest in interest rate futures to vary the Fund’s average-weighted effective maturity based on the portfolio management team’s forecast of interest rates.
|●
|The portfolio management team implements an investment strategy that is based on the belief that consistently strong risk-adjusted returns are best achieved through an emphasis on securities with higher income streams (typically non-Treasury sectors). The team seeks to deliver alpha, or risk-adjusted excess return, relative to the Fund’s benchmark, primarily through security and sector selection. However, the team opportunistically uses top-down strategies, such as increasing or decreasing exposure to interest rate changes, when market conditions are compelling.
|●
|Credit analysis is at the core of the investment process, as the team believes valuation anomalies between sectors and securities are most effectively captured through proprietary fundamental research and a long-term investment orientation. The process also leverages the resources of the Adviser’s equity research teams, providing diverse perspectives and added knowledge about the securities the team analyzes.
|●
|The Fund expects to maintain an effective duration of between 4 and 7 years and an effective maturity of between 7 and 12 years, under normal circumstances.
|●
|Using a collaborative approach grounded in proprietary research, the team constructs a diversified portfolio by issuer to seek to minimize issuer-specific credit risk.
|●
|The team also evaluates issuers across both qualitative and quantitative environmental, social, and corporate governance (“ESG”) factors and compares issuers against their peers within its investment process.
|●
|Securities may be sold when conditions have changed and the security’s prospects are no longer attractive, the security has achieved the team’s valuation target or better relative investment opportunities have been identified.
|Period
|WIIBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|9.46%
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|16.52%
|3 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|40.47%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|55.49%
|10 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|63.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|WIIBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.7%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|44.04%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|60.02%
|2020
|1.4%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|48.69%
|2019
|1.1%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|78.87%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|59.60%
|Period
|WIIBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|9.84%
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|12.99%
|3 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|40.21%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|57.51%
|10 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|78.34%
* Annualized
|Period
|WIIBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.7%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|42.97%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|59.92%
|2020
|1.4%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|48.69%
|2019
|1.1%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|80.07%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|65.34%
|WIIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIIBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|863 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|53.09%
|Number of Holdings
|199
|1
|17234
|83.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|156 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|59.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.21%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|69.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIIBX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.68%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|22.01%
|Cash
|1.32%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|64.86%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|59.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|62.86%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|45.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|93.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIIBX % Rank
|Corporate
|49.09%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|11.81%
|Securitized
|26.50%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|62.00%
|Government
|14.76%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|74.19%
|Municipal
|8.34%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.48%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.32%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|84.67%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|62.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIIBX % Rank
|US
|94.06%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|16.67%
|Non US
|4.62%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|79.14%
|WIIBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.51%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|71.17%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|44.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|0.47%
|WIIBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WIIBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WIIBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|54.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|20.89%
|WIIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIIBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.89%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|31.32%
|WIIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WIIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIIBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.24%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|18.44%
|WIIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 23, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2016
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2016
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2014
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2013
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2012
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2012
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2012
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2012
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2012
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2012
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2011
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2011
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2011
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2011
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2011
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2011
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2010
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2010
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2010
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2009
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2009
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2009
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2009
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2009
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2009
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2008
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2008
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2008
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2008
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2008
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2008
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2008
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2008
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2007
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2007
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Troy A. Johnson is the director of Fixed Income research and a principal at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC. Mr. Johnson joined the firm in 2018 as part of Segall Bryant & Hamill’s acquisition of Denver Investments. During his tenure with Denver Investments, he served as the director of Fixed Income research, a portfolio manager and credit research analyst on the Fixed Income team. Prior to joining Denver Investments in 2007, Mr. Johnson worked as a portfolio manager and analyst at Quixote Capital Management for six years, specializing in risk arbitrage. He also performed credit analysis of investment-grade and high-yield issues while ultimately serving as the senior fixed income analyst during his eight years at Invesco Funds Group, Inc. Mr. Johnson earned his B.S. from Montana State University and his M.S. from the University of Wisconsin. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Colorado.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 10, 2016
6.06
6.1%
Kenneth A. Harris is a senior portfolio manager and principal at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC. Mr. Harris joined the firm in 2018 as part of Segall Bryant & Hamill’s acquisition of Denver Investments. During his tenure with Denver Investments, he served as the director of Fixed Income and as a portfolio manager on the Fixed Income team. Prior to joining Denver Investments in 2000, Mr. Harris was the treasurer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Colorado. Mr. Harris received a BBA from the University of Arizona and an MBA from the University of Colorado at Denver. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Colorado.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2018
4.17
4.2%
Gregory M. Shea is also a portfolio manager and principal at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC. Mr. Shea joined the firm in 2018 as part of Segall Bryant & Hamill’s acquisition of Denver Investments. During his tenure with Denver Investments, he served as a portfolio manager and credit research analyst on the fixed income team. Prior to joining Denver Investments in 2008, Mr. Shea worked as a high-yield credit analyst at Lehman Brothers Asset Management for four years. He also worked as an investment banking analyst at Banc of America Securities LLC for one year and held a bank credit analyst position at Bank of America for two years. Mr. Shea earned his B.S. and MSBA from Washington University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Colorado.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2018
4.17
4.2%
Darren G. Hewitson is also a senior portfolio manager and a principal at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC. Mr. Hewitson joined the firm in 2018 as part of Segall Bryant & Hamill’s acquisition of Denver Investments. During his tenure with Denver Investments, he served as a portfolio manager on the fixed income team. Prior to joining Denver Investments in 2008, Mr. Hewitson worked as an accountant at 180 Connect and Munro & Noble Solicitors and Estate Agents. Mr. Hewitson earned a BAcc degree from the University of Glasgow, Scotland. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Colorado.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
