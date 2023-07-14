Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.3%
1 yr return
14.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$2.32 B
Holdings in Top 10
23.2%
Expense Ratio 1.43%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WSMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|82.12%
|1 Yr
|14.7%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|52.30%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|34.01%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|42.97%
|10 Yr
|4.2%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|32.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|WSMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.8%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|21.00%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|50.00%
|2020
|9.1%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|42.13%
|2019
|4.9%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|70.76%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|28.31%
|Period
|WSMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|78.76%
|1 Yr
|14.7%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|49.29%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|34.32%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|47.83%
|10 Yr
|4.2%*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|56.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|WSMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.8%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|21.17%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|50.00%
|2020
|9.1%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|42.13%
|2019
|4.9%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|70.76%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|49.69%
|WSMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSMNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.32 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|29.05%
|Number of Holdings
|79
|20
|3702
|46.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|545 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|35.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.18%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|70.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSMNX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.28%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|60.92%
|Cash
|2.72%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|37.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|99.30%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|97.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|99.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|99.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSMNX % Rank
|Technology
|24.03%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|78.70%
|Healthcare
|23.45%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|11.97%
|Industrials
|17.82%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|21.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.79%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|43.66%
|Financial Services
|4.83%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|68.31%
|Consumer Defense
|4.14%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|16.20%
|Energy
|3.62%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|25.35%
|Basic Materials
|2.67%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|37.68%
|Communication Services
|2.51%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|57.39%
|Utilities
|1.24%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|15.67%
|Real Estate
|0.91%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|76.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSMNX % Rank
|US
|91.93%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|70.95%
|Non US
|5.35%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|30.99%
|WSMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.43%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|25.58%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|96.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.24%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|79.19%
|WSMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WSMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|91.38%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WSMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|43.92%
|WSMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSMNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|99.65%
|WSMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WSMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSMNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.02%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|81.25%
|WSMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$1.924
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Dan Crowe, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on William Blair’s Mid Cap Growth, Small-Mid Cap Growth, and Small-Mid Cap Core strategies. Previously, he was an associate portfolio manager on the firm’s Mid Cap Growth strategy, an associate portfolio manager on the firm’s Small Cap Growth strategy, and a research analyst, where he focused on all sectors across the U.S. small-cap space. Before joining William Blair as a generalist research analyst in May 2011, Dan was a midcap portfolio manager at Pyramis Global Advisors and a portfolio manager and analyst at The Boston Company/Founders Asset Management. He began his career as a generalist analyst at Marsico Capital Management. Dan is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. He received a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Jim Jones, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on William Blair’s Mid Cap Growth and Small-Mid Cap Growth strategies. Previously, he was a research analyst focused on U.S. small-cap industrials companies for the U.S. Growth Equity team beginning in 2010 and also served as the team’s co-director of research from 2017 to 2019. Before joining William Blair in 2010, Jim was an investment analyst at Federated Investors. Prior to that, he was a research analyst at Credit Suisse and an associate at Ashton Partners. He has the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. Jim received a B.S. in accounting from Miami University and an M.B.A. from the University of North Carolina.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...