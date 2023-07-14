Home
William Blair Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
WSMDX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$29.14 -0.24 -0.82%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (WSMDX) Primary N (WSMNX) Retirement (WSMRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

12.5%

1 yr return

15.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

Net Assets

$2.32 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

$500,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WSMDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    William Blair Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    William Blair
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Crowe

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks of small capitalized (“small cap”) and medium capitalized (“mid cap”) companies. The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, including common stocks and other forms of equity investments (e.g., securities convertible into common stocks), of small cap and mid cap domestic growth companies that are expected to exhibit quality growth characteristics. For purposes of the Fund, the Adviser considers a company to be a small cap or mid cap company if it has a market capitalization no larger than the largest capitalized company included in the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of the Fund’s investment. Securities of companies whose market capitalizations no longer meet this definition after purchase may continue to be held in the Fund. To a limited extent, the Fund may also purchase stocks of companies with business characteristics and growth prospects similar to small cap and mid cap companies, but that may have market capitalizations above the market capitalization of the largest member of the Russell Midcap® Index.
The Russell Midcap® Index measures the performance of the 800 companies with the lowest market capitalizations in the Russell 1000® Index. The size of companies in the Russell Midcap® Index may change with market conditions. In addition, changes to the composition of the Russell Midcap® Index can change the market capitalization range of companies included in the index. As of March 31, 2022, the Russell Midcap® Index included securities issued by companies that ranged in size between $364.7 million and $61.3 billion. The Russell 2500TM Growth Index, the Fund’s benchmark, measures the performance of those Russell 2500 TM companies with higher price‑to‑book ratios and higher forecasted growth values. The Russell 2500TM Index measures the performance of the 2,500 smallest companies in the Russell 3000® Index with a weighted average market capitalization of approximately $7.9 billion, median capitalization of $1.6 billion and market capitalization of the largest company at $ 39.3 billion as of March 31, 2022.
In choosing investments, the Adviser performs fundamental company analysis and focuses on stock selection. The Adviser evaluates the extent to which a company meets the quality growth criteria set forth below. All of the criteria are evaluated relative to the valuation of the security. The weight given to a particular investment criterion will depend upon the circumstances, and Fund holdings may not meet all of the following criteria: (a) the company should be, or should have the expectation of becoming, a significant provider in the primary markets it serves, (b) the company should have some distinctive attribute relative to present or potential competitors (for example, this may take the form of proprietary products or processes, a unique distribution system, an entrenched brand name or an especially strong financial position relative to its competition), (c) the company should participate in an industry expected to grow rapidly due to economic factors or technological change or should grow through market share gains in its industry and (d) the company should have a strong management team.
Read More

WSMDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -26.9% 59.5% 80.88%
1 Yr 15.3% -43.3% 860.3% 48.41%
3 Yr 1.3%* -41.8% 41.4% 29.94%
5 Yr 0.7%* -28.3% 82.5% 39.84%
10 Yr 4.8%* -18.3% 13.6% 30.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 18.15%
2021 -0.6% -52.0% 83.9% 47.07%
2020 9.2% -17.6% 195.3% 41.75%
2019 5.1% -16.0% 9.5% 67.25%
2018 -2.0% -13.6% 24.1% 27.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -53.4% 55.3% 77.52%
1 Yr 15.3% -60.3% 860.3% 45.58%
3 Yr 1.3%* -41.8% 41.4% 30.24%
5 Yr 0.7%* -27.6% 82.5% 43.68%
10 Yr 4.8%* -17.1% 15.4% 52.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 18.33%
2021 -0.6% -52.0% 83.9% 47.07%
2020 9.2% -17.6% 195.3% 41.75%
2019 5.1% -16.0% 9.5% 67.25%
2018 -2.0% -13.6% 24.1% 49.08%

NAV & Total Return History

WSMDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WSMDX Category Low Category High WSMDX % Rank
Net Assets 2.32 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 29.23%
Number of Holdings 79 20 3702 46.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 545 M 360 K 10.9 B 36.09%
Weighting of Top 10 23.18% 5.5% 92.1% 71.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.48%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WSMDX % Rank
Stocks 		97.28% 23.99% 100.52% 61.09%
Cash 		2.72% -0.52% 26.94% 38.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 99.47%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 98.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 99.47%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 99.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSMDX % Rank
Technology 		24.03% 0.04% 62.17% 78.87%
Healthcare 		23.45% 0.00% 43.77% 12.15%
Industrials 		17.82% 0.00% 38.23% 21.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.79% 0.00% 57.41% 43.84%
Financial Services 		4.83% 0.00% 43.01% 68.49%
Consumer Defense 		4.14% 0.00% 16.40% 16.37%
Energy 		3.62% 0.00% 62.10% 25.53%
Basic Materials 		2.67% 0.00% 17.25% 37.85%
Communication Services 		2.51% 0.00% 18.33% 57.57%
Utilities 		1.24% 0.00% 12.94% 15.85%
Real Estate 		0.91% 0.00% 19.28% 76.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSMDX % Rank
US 		91.93% 23.38% 100.52% 71.13%
Non US 		5.35% 0.00% 35.22% 31.16%

WSMDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WSMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.16% 0.02% 19.28% 41.32%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 97.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

WSMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WSMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 93.10%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WSMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 250.31% 44.12%

WSMDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WSMDX Category Low Category High WSMDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 99.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WSMDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WSMDX Category Low Category High WSMDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.77% -2.24% 2.75% 65.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WSMDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WSMDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Crowe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Dan Crowe, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on William Blair’s Mid Cap Growth, Small-Mid Cap Growth, and Small-Mid Cap Core strategies. Previously, he was an associate portfolio manager on the firm’s Mid Cap Growth strategy, an associate portfolio manager on the firm’s Small Cap Growth strategy, and a research analyst, where he focused on all sectors across the U.S. small-cap space. Before joining William Blair as a generalist research analyst in May 2011, Dan was a midcap portfolio manager at Pyramis Global Advisors and a portfolio manager and analyst at The Boston Company/Founders Asset Management. He began his career as a generalist analyst at Marsico Capital Management. Dan is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. He received a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

James Jones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Jim Jones, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on William Blair’s Mid Cap Growth and Small-Mid Cap Growth strategies. Previously, he was a research analyst focused on U.S. small-cap industrials companies for the U.S. Growth Equity team beginning in 2010 and also served as the team’s co-director of research from 2017 to 2019. Before joining William Blair in 2010, Jim was an investment analyst at Federated Investors. Prior to that, he was a research analyst at Credit Suisse and an associate at Ashton Partners. He has the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. Jim received a B.S. in accounting from Miami University and an M.B.A. from the University of North Carolina.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

