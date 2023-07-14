Home
Trending ETFs

WSMGX (Mutual Fund)

WSMGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

15.4%

1 yr return

-6.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-13.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.0%

Net Assets

$26.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 65.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WSMGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -13.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wilshire Small Company Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilshire Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 15, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Stevens

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests substantially all of its assets in the common stock of companies with smaller market capitalizations—generally within the range of companies comprising the Russell 2000® Growth Index (as of December 31, 2021, this range was between approximately $31.57 million and $13.90 billion) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and composition of the companies in the Russell 2000® Growth Index are subject to change.
The Portfolio invests in companies that historically have above average earnings or above average sales growth and retention of earnings, often such companies have above average price to earnings ratios.
The Portfolio uses a multi-manager strategy where multiple subadvisers employ different strategies with respect to separate portions of the Portfolio in order achieve the Portfolio’s investment objective. Wilshire typically allocates the Portfolio’s assets among the Portfolio’s subadvisers in accordance with its outlook for the economy and the financial markets. Each of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC (“Los Angeles Capital”), Granahan Investment Management, Inc. (“Granahan”), and Ranger Investment Management, L.P (“Ranger”) manage a portion of the Portfolio.
Los Angeles Capital employs a quantitative investment process for security selection and risk management. Los Angeles Capital utilizes its proprietary Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model® to build equity portfolios that adapt to market conditions. The model considers a range of valuation, earnings and management characteristics to identify current drivers of return.
Ranger’s investment team searches for quality growth companies by implementing a bottom-up, fundamental research driven security selection process. In the research process, Ranger focuses on identifying small- and mid-capitalization U.S. equities characterized by accelerating revenue and earnings growth, high recurring revenues, strong balance sheets and free cash flow generation. In addition to extensive quantitative analysis, Ranger gives careful consideration to qualitative analysis and judgment of the management team, accounting practices, corporate governance, and the company’s competitive advantage. Ranger utilizes proprietary systems to monitor portfolios, to better understand risks and identify companies that violate Ranger’s sell disciplines. Ranger seeks to identify problem stocks early and enhance performance by removing them before they become significant problems.
In managing its portion of the Portfolio, Granahan uses a disciplined fundamental, bottom-up research approach in order to uncover the best opportunities in the small-capitalization market. Granahan focuses on stocks with market caps of $50 million to $750 million at purchase and maintains exposure to companies across three different stages in their LifeCycles: Special Situations (20% to 45%) - companies with a prosaic earnings record yet bearing an identifiable catalyst (this category also includes cyclicals); Pioneers (20% to 40%) - aggressive growth stocks with little to no track record (mostly non-earners) but substantial potential; and Core Growth (20% to 40%) - companies with proven earnings records that are expected to persist.
The Portfolio may appeal to you if:
you are a long-term investor;
you seek growth of capital;
you believe that the market will favor a particular investment style, such as small-cap growth stocks, over other investment styles in the long term and you want a more focused exposure to that investment style; or
you own other funds or stocks which provide exposure to some but not all investment styles and would like a more complete exposure to the equity market.
Read More

WSMGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -21.9% 50.1% 26.94%
1 Yr -6.0% -72.8% 36.6% 96.64%
3 Yr -13.5%* -54.3% 47.2% 90.63%
5 Yr -9.0%* -42.7% 12.5% 82.96%
10 Yr -2.2%* -23.2% 11.9% 63.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.1% -82.1% 547.9% 93.00%
2021 -8.0% -69.3% 196.9% 72.07%
2020 5.0% -28.2% 32.1% 89.07%
2019 5.8% -3.2% 9.3% 33.89%
2018 -2.7% -14.5% 20.4% 30.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -24.8% 50.1% 26.26%
1 Yr -6.0% -72.8% 36.6% 94.79%
3 Yr -13.5%* -54.3% 47.2% 90.63%
5 Yr -9.0%* -42.7% 14.6% 84.42%
10 Yr -2.2%* -20.1% 12.6% 84.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.1% -82.1% 547.9% 93.00%
2021 -8.0% -69.3% 196.9% 72.24%
2020 5.0% -28.2% 32.1% 89.07%
2019 5.8% -3.2% 9.3% 33.89%
2018 -2.7% -14.5% 20.4% 50.86%

NAV & Total Return History

WSMGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WSMGX Category Low Category High WSMGX % Rank
Net Assets 26.3 M 183 K 28 B 91.97%
Number of Holdings 482 6 1336 4.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.64 M 59 K 2.7 B 96.66%
Weighting of Top 10 16.73% 5.9% 100.0% 79.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WNS (Holdings) Ltd ADR 2.18%
  2. Mimecast Ltd 2.06%
  3. Magnite Inc 1.98%
  4. Mesa Laboratories Inc 1.95%
  5. Qualys Inc 1.85%
  6. TopBuild Corp 1.81%
  7. NeoGenomics Inc 1.80%
  8. Avid Bioservices Inc 1.80%
  9. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc 1.75%
  10. Saia Inc 1.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WSMGX % Rank
Stocks 		97.59% 77.52% 101.30% 47.16%
Cash 		2.41% -1.30% 22.49% 47.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 31.44%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 44.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 30.94%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 29.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSMGX % Rank
Healthcare 		30.89% 0.00% 47.90% 5.52%
Technology 		27.37% 2.91% 75.51% 31.61%
Industrials 		12.80% 0.00% 36.64% 86.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.97% 0.00% 40.68% 75.59%
Financial Services 		5.93% 0.00% 42.95% 59.87%
Consumer Defense 		3.65% 0.00% 13.56% 53.34%
Energy 		3.56% 0.00% 55.49% 32.94%
Basic Materials 		2.50% 0.00% 10.30% 48.49%
Real Estate 		1.71% 0.00% 15.31% 52.17%
Communication Services 		1.49% 0.00% 15.31% 61.37%
Utilities 		0.13% 0.00% 5.57% 30.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSMGX % Rank
US 		95.07% 67.06% 99.56% 37.29%
Non US 		2.52% 0.00% 26.08% 63.71%

WSMGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WSMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.38% 0.05% 27.56% 32.54%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.05% 4.05% 70.02%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

WSMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WSMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WSMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.00% 3.00% 439.00% 57.78%

WSMGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WSMGX Category Low Category High WSMGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 33.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WSMGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WSMGX Category Low Category High WSMGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.64% -4.08% 1.10% 41.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WSMGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WSMGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Stevens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2002

20.18

20.2%

Mr. Stevens, CFA, is Chairman and Principal, co-founded Los Angeles Capital in 2002. He is responsible for setting the firm’s strategic goals and is also an integral member of the firm’s Portfolio Management team. Prior to co-founding the firm, he was a senior managing director and principal at Wilshire Associates. He joined Wilshire in 1980. In 1986, he assumed responsibility for Wilshire Asset Managemen. Prior to joining Wilshire, he worked for the National Bank of Detroit as a portfolio manager and was primarily responsible for major pension fund client relationships.

W. Doenges

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2007

14.71

14.7%

Conrad Doenges joined Ranger Investments Management, L.P. in 2004 and serves as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Doenges served as a Partner, Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer of John McStay Investment Counsel. Mr. Doenges was employed by John McStay Investment Counsel between 1998 and 2004 and throughout his tenure was responsible for portfolio management, research, new business development and client service. Between 1996 and 1998, Mr. Doenges served as President of Newcastle Capital Management, a boutique investment research firm that serviced clients including Friess Associates and John McStay Investment Counsel. From 1991 to the time he established Newcastle Capital Management, Mr. Doenges worked as an analyst for Friess Associates. Between 1988 and 1991 Mr. Doenges served as an associate with Nations Bank (later renamed Bank of America). Mr. Doenges graduated from Davidson College with a B.A. degree in History.

Daniel Allen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2011

11.34

11.3%

As CEO and President, Mr. Allen is responsible for implementing the Mission, Vision and business strategies across the organization. In addition to day-to-day operations, key areas of interest include Diversity & Inclusion, ESG and technology enhancements. Mr. Allen is also a senior member of the Portfolio Management team, involved in developing global equity applications for clients along with servicing key relationships. Mr. Allen is a member of Los Angeles Capital’s Board of Managers and Investment Committee, and chairs the Management Committee. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Los Angeles Capital Global Funds plc and is Director of LACM Global, Ltd. Prior to joining Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Allen was a senior managing director and board member of Wilshire Associates. For more than twenty years, Mr. Allen held senior positions at Wilshire. Mr. Allen began in the Equity Management division and worked with several members of the Los Angeles Capital team. Mr. Allen assisted 100+ institutional money managers in applying risk models, performance attribution, and portfolio optimization techniques to their equity portfolios. Mr. Allen returned to Wilshire’s Consulting division to advise international investors and to head the firm’s international manager research. In 1998, Mr. Allen moved to Europe and spent the next decade leading Wilshire’s Private Markets group’s asset management activities in the region. In this capacity, he was responsible for sourcing and evaluating private equity opportunities while serving on the Global Investment Committee. Mr. Allen returned to Los Angeles in 2008 as a Management Committee member of the Private Markets group. Mr. Allen joined Los Angeles Capital in 2009.

Hal Reynolds

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2011

11.34

11.3%

Hal Reynolds is the Chief Investment Officer of LACM Global. As Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of Los Angeles Capital’s Investment Committee, Mr. Reynolds oversees the firm’s investment process. Since co-founding Los Angeles Capital in 2002, Mr. Reynolds has worked closely with the Research team to develop Investor Preference Theory®, the Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, and the Forward Attribution® process for developing forwarding looking expected factor returns. Working with the Research Directors, he develops the firm’s research goals and provides guidance on key projects to enhance the stock selection, portfolio construction, and trading processes. As a member of the Portfolio Review Committee, he works with senior members of the portfolio management team to establish key portfolio parameters for portfolio construction and rebalancing and developing procedures for monitoring and controlling portfolio risk. Prior to Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Reynolds was a managing director and principal at Wilshire Associates. Mr. Reynolds joined the consulting division of Wilshire Associates in 1989 where he served as a senior consultant to large ERISA plans. He also designed Wilshire Compass, Wilshire’s asset allocation and manager optimization technology for plan sponsors. In 1996, Mr. Reynolds began consulting for Wilshire Asset Management where he helped develop the Dynamic Alpha Model, which developed into Los Angeles Capital’s Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, and other quantitative long/short applications for Wilshire Asset Management. In 1998, he joined Wilshire Asset Management as Chief Investment Officer. Prior to joining Wilshire, Mr. Reynolds was a vice president at Mellon Bank where he was responsible for the design and management of Mellon’s portfolio analysis product for plan sponsors.

Joseph LaBate

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2017

5.08

5.1%

Mr. LaBate joined Ranger in 2002 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager. His primary research focus is on healthcare, producer durables and materials. Prior to joining Ranger, Mr. LaBate served as a Portfolio Manager for RedHawk Advisors LLC and conducted fundamental equity research with a focus on small-cap healthcare securities. Mr. LaBate earned a B.S. degree in Finance (Cum Laude) from Siena College in 1996 and an M.B.A. degree from Southern Methodist University in 2002.

Andrew Hill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2017

5.08

5.1%

Mr. Hill joined Ranger in 2003 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager. His primary research focus is on financial services, oil and gas, and energy. Prior to joining the Ranger team in 2003, Mr. Hill served as a Research Analyst for Ranger Capital affiliated investment funds. Mr. Hill earned a B.A degree (Phi Beta Kappa) in Economics from Vanderbilt University in 1996.

Daniel Arche

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Mr. Daniel Arche serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager, Managing Director & Investment Committee Member at Los Angeles Capital Management and Equity Research. As a Portfolio Manager, Mr. Arche is responsible for select client relationships and managing their accounts in accordance with Los Angeles Capital's investment philosophy and process. Mr. Arche works to ensure that portfolios reflect the investment outlook of the Model and that portfolios are operating within expected risk tolerances and guidelines. He recommends changes to portfolio parameters that will enhance return and better control risk. In addition, Mr. Arche is a day-to-day contact for clients for any questions that arise and is a primary contact for routine information requests. Mr. Arche is a member of the Firm's Investment Committee which is comprised of senior members of the investment team and is responsible for overseeing all decisions regarding improvements to the investment process. Mr. Arche is also a member of the Portfolio Review Committee which meets monthly to review portfolio performance and compliance with investment guidelines.

Jeffrey Harrison

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2021

0.44

0.4%

Jeff Harrison is a Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the firm. Jeff is a portfolio manager/analyst for the multi-managed Small Cap and SMID-Cap portfolios. Jeff came to GIM in 2015 with 18 years industry experience specializing in small cap equities, with the last 11 years as a portfolio manager. Jeff has spent much of his career as portfolio manager on a diversified small cap growth equity fund with Wells Capital Management and its predecessor companies in Richmond, VA. Jeff has extensive fundamental research experience across industries with specific expertise in the healthcare and financial services sectors. Jeff received his MBA in Finance from the College of William & Mary, and his BA from Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

