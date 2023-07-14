The Portfolio invests substantially all of its assets in the common stock of companies with smaller market capitalizations—generally within the range of companies comprising the Russell 2000

®

Growth Index (as of December 31, 2021, this range was between approximately $31.57 million and $13.90 billion) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and composition of the companies in the Russell 2000

®

Growth Index are subject to change.

The Portfolio invests in companies that historically have above average earnings or above average sales growth and retention of earnings, often such companies have above average price to earnings ratios.

The Portfolio uses a multi-manager strategy where multiple subadvisers employ different strategies with respect to separate portions of the Portfolio in order achieve the Portfolio’s investment objective. Wilshire typically allocates the Portfolio’s assets among the Portfolio’s subadvisers in accordance with its outlook for the economy and the financial markets. Each of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC (“Los Angeles Capital”), Granahan Investment Management, Inc. (“Granahan”), and Ranger Investment Management, L.P (“Ranger”) manage a portion of the Portfolio.

Los Angeles Capital employs a quantitative investment process for security selection and risk management. Los Angeles Capital utilizes its proprietary Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model ® to build equity portfolios that adapt to market conditions. The model considers a range of valuation, earnings and management characteristics to identify current drivers of return.

Ranger’s investment team searches for quality growth companies by implementing a bottom-up, fundamental research driven security selection process. In the research process, Ranger focuses on identifying small- and mid-capitalization U.S. equities characterized by accelerating revenue and earnings growth, high recurring revenues, strong balance sheets and free cash flow generation. In addition to extensive quantitative analysis, Ranger gives careful consideration to qualitative analysis and judgment of the management team, accounting practices, corporate governance, and the company’s competitive advantage. Ranger utilizes proprietary systems to monitor portfolios, to better understand risks and identify companies that violate Ranger’s sell disciplines. Ranger seeks to identify problem stocks early and enhance performance by removing them before they become significant problems.

In managing its portion of the Portfolio, Granahan uses a disciplined fundamental, bottom-up research approach in order to uncover the best opportunities in the small-capitalization market. Granahan focuses on stocks with market caps of $50 million to $750 million at purchase and maintains exposure to companies across three different stages in their LifeCycles: Special Situations (20% to 45%) - companies with a prosaic earnings record yet bearing an identifiable catalyst (this category also includes cyclicals); Pioneers (20% to 40%) - aggressive growth stocks with little to no track record (mostly non-earners) but substantial potential; and Core Growth (20% to 40%) - companies with proven earnings records that are expected to persist.

The Portfolio may appeal to you if:

• you are a long-term investor;

• you seek growth of capital;

• you believe that the market will favor a particular investment style, such as small-cap growth stocks, over other investment styles in the long term and you want a more focused exposure to that investment style; or