Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.3%
1 yr return
-10.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-15.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-10.6%
Net Assets
$26.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.7%
Expense Ratio 1.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 65.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DTSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.3%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|29.05%
|1 Yr
|-10.2%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|97.80%
|3 Yr
|-15.8%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|94.76%
|5 Yr
|-10.6%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|89.39%
|10 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|73.58%
* Annualized
|DTSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DTSGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|26.3 M
|183 K
|28 B
|92.09%
|Number of Holdings
|482
|6
|1336
|4.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.64 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|96.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.73%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|79.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DTSGX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.59%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|47.47%
|Cash
|2.41%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|47.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|70.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|74.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|70.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|69.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DTSGX % Rank
|Healthcare
|30.89%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|5.72%
|Technology
|27.37%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|31.65%
|Industrials
|12.80%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|86.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.97%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|75.93%
|Financial Services
|5.93%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|59.93%
|Consumer Defense
|3.65%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|53.87%
|Energy
|3.56%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|33.33%
|Basic Materials
|2.50%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|48.32%
|Real Estate
|1.71%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|52.36%
|Communication Services
|1.49%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|61.62%
|Utilities
|0.13%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|31.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DTSGX % Rank
|US
|95.07%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|37.71%
|Non US
|2.52%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|63.64%
|DTSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.63%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|21.16%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|72.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|55.49%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|DTSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DTSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DTSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|65.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|58.24%
|DTSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DTSGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|72.73%
|DTSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|DTSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DTSGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.88%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|64.33%
|DTSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2002
20.18
20.2%
Mr. Stevens, CFA, is Chairman and Principal, co-founded Los Angeles Capital in 2002. He is responsible for setting the firm’s strategic goals and is also an integral member of the firm’s Portfolio Management team. Prior to co-founding the firm, he was a senior managing director and principal at Wilshire Associates. He joined Wilshire in 1980. In 1986, he assumed responsibility for Wilshire Asset Managemen. Prior to joining Wilshire, he worked for the National Bank of Detroit as a portfolio manager and was primarily responsible for major pension fund client relationships.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 19, 2007
14.71
14.7%
Conrad Doenges joined Ranger Investments Management, L.P. in 2004 and serves as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Doenges served as a Partner, Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer of John McStay Investment Counsel. Mr. Doenges was employed by John McStay Investment Counsel between 1998 and 2004 and throughout his tenure was responsible for portfolio management, research, new business development and client service. Between 1996 and 1998, Mr. Doenges served as President of Newcastle Capital Management, a boutique investment research firm that serviced clients including Friess Associates and John McStay Investment Counsel. From 1991 to the time he established Newcastle Capital Management, Mr. Doenges worked as an analyst for Friess Associates. Between 1988 and 1991 Mr. Doenges served as an associate with Nations Bank (later renamed Bank of America). Mr. Doenges graduated from Davidson College with a B.A. degree in History.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2011
11.34
11.3%
As CEO and President, Mr. Allen is responsible for implementing the Mission, Vision and business strategies across the organization. In addition to day-to-day operations, key areas of interest include Diversity & Inclusion, ESG and technology enhancements. Mr. Allen is also a senior member of the Portfolio Management team, involved in developing global equity applications for clients along with servicing key relationships. Mr. Allen is a member of Los Angeles Capital’s Board of Managers and Investment Committee, and chairs the Management Committee. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Los Angeles Capital Global Funds plc and is Director of LACM Global, Ltd. Prior to joining Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Allen was a senior managing director and board member of Wilshire Associates. For more than twenty years, Mr. Allen held senior positions at Wilshire. Mr. Allen began in the Equity Management division and worked with several members of the Los Angeles Capital team. Mr. Allen assisted 100+ institutional money managers in applying risk models, performance attribution, and portfolio optimization techniques to their equity portfolios. Mr. Allen returned to Wilshire’s Consulting division to advise international investors and to head the firm’s international manager research. In 1998, Mr. Allen moved to Europe and spent the next decade leading Wilshire’s Private Markets group’s asset management activities in the region. In this capacity, he was responsible for sourcing and evaluating private equity opportunities while serving on the Global Investment Committee. Mr. Allen returned to Los Angeles in 2008 as a Management Committee member of the Private Markets group. Mr. Allen joined Los Angeles Capital in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2011
11.34
11.3%
Hal Reynolds is the Chief Investment Officer of LACM Global. As Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of Los Angeles Capital’s Investment Committee, Mr. Reynolds oversees the firm’s investment process. Since co-founding Los Angeles Capital in 2002, Mr. Reynolds has worked closely with the Research team to develop Investor Preference Theory®, the Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, and the Forward Attribution® process for developing forwarding looking expected factor returns. Working with the Research Directors, he develops the firm’s research goals and provides guidance on key projects to enhance the stock selection, portfolio construction, and trading processes. As a member of the Portfolio Review Committee, he works with senior members of the portfolio management team to establish key portfolio parameters for portfolio construction and rebalancing and developing procedures for monitoring and controlling portfolio risk. Prior to Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Reynolds was a managing director and principal at Wilshire Associates. Mr. Reynolds joined the consulting division of Wilshire Associates in 1989 where he served as a senior consultant to large ERISA plans. He also designed Wilshire Compass, Wilshire’s asset allocation and manager optimization technology for plan sponsors. In 1996, Mr. Reynolds began consulting for Wilshire Asset Management where he helped develop the Dynamic Alpha Model, which developed into Los Angeles Capital’s Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, and other quantitative long/short applications for Wilshire Asset Management. In 1998, he joined Wilshire Asset Management as Chief Investment Officer. Prior to joining Wilshire, Mr. Reynolds was a vice president at Mellon Bank where he was responsible for the design and management of Mellon’s portfolio analysis product for plan sponsors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2017
5.08
5.1%
Mr. LaBate joined Ranger in 2002 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager. His primary research focus is on healthcare, producer durables and materials. Prior to joining Ranger, Mr. LaBate served as a Portfolio Manager for RedHawk Advisors LLC and conducted fundamental equity research with a focus on small-cap healthcare securities. Mr. LaBate earned a B.S. degree in Finance (Cum Laude) from Siena College in 1996 and an M.B.A. degree from Southern Methodist University in 2002.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2017
5.08
5.1%
Mr. Hill joined Ranger in 2003 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager. His primary research focus is on financial services, oil and gas, and energy. Prior to joining the Ranger team in 2003, Mr. Hill served as a Research Analyst for Ranger Capital affiliated investment funds. Mr. Hill earned a B.A degree (Phi Beta Kappa) in Economics from Vanderbilt University in 1996.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Mr. Daniel Arche serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager, Managing Director & Investment Committee Member at Los Angeles Capital Management and Equity Research. As a Portfolio Manager, Mr. Arche is responsible for select client relationships and managing their accounts in accordance with Los Angeles Capital's investment philosophy and process. Mr. Arche works to ensure that portfolios reflect the investment outlook of the Model and that portfolios are operating within expected risk tolerances and guidelines. He recommends changes to portfolio parameters that will enhance return and better control risk. In addition, Mr. Arche is a day-to-day contact for clients for any questions that arise and is a primary contact for routine information requests. Mr. Arche is a member of the Firm's Investment Committee which is comprised of senior members of the investment team and is responsible for overseeing all decisions regarding improvements to the investment process. Mr. Arche is also a member of the Portfolio Review Committee which meets monthly to review portfolio performance and compliance with investment guidelines.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2021
0.44
0.4%
Jeff Harrison is a Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the firm. Jeff is a portfolio manager/analyst for the multi-managed Small Cap and SMID-Cap portfolios. Jeff came to GIM in 2015 with 18 years industry experience specializing in small cap equities, with the last 11 years as a portfolio manager. Jeff has spent much of his career as portfolio manager on a diversified small cap growth equity fund with Wells Capital Management and its predecessor companies in Richmond, VA. Jeff has extensive fundamental research experience across industries with specific expertise in the healthcare and financial services sectors. Jeff received his MBA in Finance from the College of William & Mary, and his BA from Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
