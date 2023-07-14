Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies.

We invest principally in equity securities of small-capitalization companies, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 2000 ® Index was approximately $9.57 million to $10.28 billion, as of June 30, 2022 and is expected to change frequently.

We employ a risk controlled investment approach in seeking to construct a broadly diversified portfolio of companies with characteristics similar to the Russell 2000® Index and a superior valuation and earnings profile. Our research, which utilizes a combination of quantitative methods and fundamental analysis, identifies companies based on valuation, earnings and trading momentum characteristics that give a comprehensive view of each company’s relative valuation, operational and financial performance, and stock price behavior. Our approach seeks to achieve positive excess returns relative to the Russell 2000® Index (which may include both value and growth stocks) by using stock selection to take controlled active risks in a portfolio that is similar to the benchmark. We regularly review the investments of the portfolio and may sell a portfolio holding when, among other reasons, we believe there is deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of the business, or we have identified a more attractive investment opportunity.