Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Allspring Disciplined Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
WSCJX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.7 -0.11 -0.93%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (NVSOX) Primary Inst (WSCOX) Retirement (WSCJX) A (WDSAX)
WSCJX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring Disciplined Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.7 -0.11 -0.93%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (NVSOX) Primary Inst (WSCOX) Retirement (WSCJX) A (WDSAX)
WSCJX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring Disciplined Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.7 -0.11 -0.93%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (NVSOX) Primary Inst (WSCOX) Retirement (WSCJX) A (WDSAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Disciplined Small Cap Fund

WSCJX | Fund

$11.70

$18.9 M

0.34%

$0.04

1.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

16.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-13.5%

Net Assets

$18.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Disciplined Small Cap Fund

WSCJX | Fund

$11.70

$18.9 M

0.34%

$0.04

1.32%

WSCJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -13.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Disciplined Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Justin Carr

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies.
We invest principally in equity securities of small-capitalization companies, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $9.57 million to $10.28 billion, as of June 30, 2022 and is expected to change frequently.
We employ a risk controlled investment approach in seeking to construct a broadly diversified portfolio of companies with characteristics similar to the Russell 2000® Index and a superior valuation and earnings profile. Our research, which utilizes a combination of quantitative methods and fundamental analysis, identifies companies based on valuation, earnings and trading momentum characteristics that give a comprehensive view of each company’s relative valuation, operational and financial performance, and stock price behavior. Our approach seeks to achieve positive excess returns relative to the Russell 2000® Index (which may include both value and growth stocks) by using stock selection to take controlled active risks in a portfolio that is similar to the benchmark. We regularly review the investments of the portfolio and may sell a portfolio holding when, among other reasons, we believe there is deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of the business, or we have identified a more attractive investment opportunity.
We may actively trade portfolio securities, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance. In addition, active trading of portfolio securities may lead to higher taxes if your shares are held in a taxable account.
Read More

WSCJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSCJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -14.5% 140.9% 18.85%
1 Yr 16.9% -34.7% 196.6% 4.74%
3 Yr 14.2%* -21.8% 37.2% 8.67%
5 Yr -13.5%* -23.8% 9.2% 97.99%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 70.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSCJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -59.3% 118.2% 15.31%
2021 11.3% -17.3% 18.6% 10.90%
2020 2.9% -21.2% 28.2% 60.50%
2019 5.1% -17.9% 8.4% 40.55%
2018 -19.9% -20.0% 0.2% 99.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSCJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -17.6% 140.9% 18.17%
1 Yr 16.9% -34.7% 196.6% 4.23%
3 Yr 14.2%* -21.8% 37.2% 5.62%
5 Yr -13.5%* -23.8% 10.7% 98.12%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% 68.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSCJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -59.3% 118.2% 15.31%
2021 11.3% -17.3% 18.6% 10.90%
2020 2.9% -21.2% 28.2% 60.50%
2019 5.1% -17.9% 8.4% 40.55%
2018 -19.9% -19.9% 0.2% 99.81%

NAV & Total Return History

WSCJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WSCJX Category Low Category High WSCJX % Rank
Net Assets 18.9 M 1.48 M 120 B 96.47%
Number of Holdings 297 2 2519 39.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.14 M 213 K 4.6 B 98.15%
Weighting of Top 10 9.96% 2.8% 101.7% 73.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on Russell 2000 PR USD Jun21 3.91%
  2. Future on Russell 2000 PR USD Jun21 3.91%
  3. Future on Russell 2000 PR USD Jun21 3.91%
  4. Future on Russell 2000 PR USD Jun21 3.91%
  5. Future on Russell 2000 PR USD Jun21 3.91%
  6. Future on Russell 2000 PR USD Jun21 3.91%
  7. Future on Russell 2000 PR USD Jun21 3.91%
  8. Future on Russell 2000 PR USD Jun21 3.91%
  9. Future on Russell 2000 PR USD Jun21 3.91%
  10. Future on Russell 2000 PR USD Jun21 3.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WSCJX % Rank
Stocks 		96.99% 25.32% 100.32% 70.20%
Cash 		3.00% -79.10% 74.68% 29.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 98.99%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 96.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 98.99%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 98.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSCJX % Rank
Financial Services 		15.57% 0.00% 35.52% 46.60%
Healthcare 		15.48% 0.00% 26.53% 31.46%
Industrials 		15.32% 2.46% 37.42% 72.96%
Technology 		13.47% 0.00% 54.70% 57.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.68% 0.99% 47.79% 58.50%
Real Estate 		7.79% 0.00% 29.43% 41.50%
Energy 		6.79% 0.00% 37.72% 32.82%
Consumer Defense 		5.72% 0.00% 18.87% 15.82%
Basic Materials 		3.93% 0.00% 18.66% 68.20%
Communication Services 		2.81% 0.00% 14.85% 47.62%
Utilities 		2.45% 0.00% 18.58% 51.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSCJX % Rank
US 		95.47% 24.89% 100.00% 59.43%
Non US 		1.52% 0.00% 36.31% 50.84%

WSCJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WSCJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.32% 0.01% 13.16% 29.52%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 23.44%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 23.30%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

WSCJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WSCJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WSCJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 1.00% 314.00% 40.75%

WSCJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WSCJX Category Low Category High WSCJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.34% 0.00% 38.20% 17.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WSCJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WSCJX Category Low Category High WSCJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.49% -2.40% 2.49% 29.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WSCJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WSCJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Justin Carr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2018

3.96

4.0%

Justin Carr is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to WFAM, Justin served as an analyst for Evergreen Investments. He began his investment industry career in 2000. Justin earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Vermont and a master’s degree in financial mathematics from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Robert Wicentowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2018

3.96

4.0%

Robert Wicentowski is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Robert was a portfolio research manager with the Equity Quantitative Portfolio Research team at WBI Investments. Earlier roles include serving as a senior global strategist for Wells Fargo Bank and as a director of portfolio analytics for the Risk, Performance, and Portfolio Analytics team. Robert began his investment industry career in 2005. He earned a bachelor’s degree in statistics and mathematics from Rutgers College and a master’s degree in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society North Carolina.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×