Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.6%
1 yr return
16.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-13.5%
Net Assets
$18.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.0%
Expense Ratio 1.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
■
|
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies.
|Period
|WSCJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.6%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|18.85%
|1 Yr
|16.9%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|4.74%
|3 Yr
|14.2%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|8.67%
|5 Yr
|-13.5%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|97.99%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|70.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|WSCJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|15.31%
|2021
|11.3%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|10.90%
|2020
|2.9%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|60.50%
|2019
|5.1%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|40.55%
|2018
|-19.9%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|99.62%
|WSCJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSCJX % Rank
|Net Assets
|18.9 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|96.47%
|Number of Holdings
|297
|2
|2519
|39.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.14 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|98.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.96%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|73.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSCJX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.99%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|70.20%
|Cash
|3.00%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|29.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|98.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|96.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|98.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|98.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSCJX % Rank
|Financial Services
|15.57%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|46.60%
|Healthcare
|15.48%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|31.46%
|Industrials
|15.32%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|72.96%
|Technology
|13.47%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|57.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.68%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|58.50%
|Real Estate
|7.79%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|41.50%
|Energy
|6.79%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|32.82%
|Consumer Defense
|5.72%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|15.82%
|Basic Materials
|3.93%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|68.20%
|Communication Services
|2.81%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|47.62%
|Utilities
|2.45%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|51.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSCJX % Rank
|US
|95.47%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|59.43%
|Non US
|1.52%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|50.84%
|WSCJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.32%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|29.52%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|23.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|23.30%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|WSCJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WSCJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WSCJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|40.75%
|WSCJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSCJX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.34%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|17.31%
|WSCJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WSCJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSCJX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.49%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|29.54%
|WSCJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 15, 2018
3.96
4.0%
Justin Carr is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to WFAM, Justin served as an analyst for Evergreen Investments. He began his investment industry career in 2000. Justin earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Vermont and a master’s degree in financial mathematics from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 15, 2018
3.96
4.0%
Robert Wicentowski is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Robert was a portfolio research manager with the Equity Quantitative Portfolio Research team at WBI Investments. Earlier roles include serving as a senior global strategist for Wells Fargo Bank and as a director of portfolio analytics for the Risk, Performance, and Portfolio Analytics team. Robert began his investment industry career in 2005. He earned a bachelor’s degree in statistics and mathematics from Rutgers College and a master’s degree in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society North Carolina.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
