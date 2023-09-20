Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. dividend-paying companies. The Fund primarily invests in the common stock of U.S. companies, as well as depositary receipts of non-U.S. companies in developed market countries. Developed market countries are those countries with high-income economies as classified by the World Bank or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) developed markets indices. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be located in a country if the company has been organized under the laws of, has its principal offices in, or has its securities principally traded in, the country, or if the company derives at least 50% of its revenues or net profits from, or has at least 50% of its assets or production capacities in, the country.

The Fund’s investments in depositary receipts may include American, European, Canadian and Global Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”, “EDRs”, “CDRs” and “GDRs”, respectively). ADRs and CDRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. and Canadian banks or trust companies, respectively. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, although the Fund’s advisor expects to invest mostly in large- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund may make significant investments in certain industries or a group of industries within a particular sector or sectors from time to time.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the advisor seeks to identify and invest Fund assets in the equity securities of companies that (i) pay attractive yet durable dividends, and (ii) have demonstrated the ability to support sustainable dividend growth. One key measure of a company’s ability to achieve reliable dividend growth is its consistency in generating returns on capital, which is a measure of income produced by a company when compared to capital invested in the company’s operations. In determining whether to buy or sell a portfolio position, the advisor uses bottom-up, fundamental research to evaluate a company’s business and business prospects, market capitalization, valuation, earnings growth, cash flow, return on capital, and historical payment of dividends. The advisor’s investment process seeks to identify companies with dividend-paying cultures, attractive yet durable dividend yields, and consistent dividend growth rates, or those companies exhibiting aggressive, transformational changes in connection with those characteristics. In selecting portfolio securities, the Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including, among others, political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk.