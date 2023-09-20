Home
Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 09/20/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

WCMYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WCM Quality Dividend Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST
  • Inception Date
    Jul 28, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. dividend-paying companies. The Fund primarily invests in the common stock of U.S. companies, as well as depositary receipts of non-U.S. companies in developed market countries. Developed market countries are those countries with high-income economies as classified by the World Bank or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) developed markets indices. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be located in a country if the company has been organized under the laws of, has its principal offices in, or has its securities principally traded in, the country, or if the company derives at least 50% of its revenues or net profits from, or has at least 50% of its assets or production capacities in, the country.

The Fund’s investments in depositary receipts may include American, European, Canadian and Global Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”, “EDRs”, “CDRs” and “GDRs”, respectively). ADRs and CDRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. and Canadian banks or trust companies, respectively. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, although the Fund’s advisor expects to invest mostly in large- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund may make significant investments in certain industries or a group of industries within a particular sector or sectors from time to time.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the advisor seeks to identify and invest Fund assets in the equity securities of companies that (i) pay attractive yet durable dividends, and (ii) have demonstrated the ability to support sustainable dividend growth. One key measure of a company’s ability to achieve reliable dividend growth is its consistency in generating returns on capital, which is a measure of income produced by a company when compared to capital invested in the company’s operations. In determining whether to buy or sell a portfolio position, the advisor uses bottom-up, fundamental research to evaluate a company’s business and business prospects, market capitalization, valuation, earnings growth, cash flow, return on capital, and historical payment of dividends. The advisor’s investment process seeks to identify companies with dividend-paying cultures, attractive yet durable dividend yields, and consistent dividend growth rates, or those companies exhibiting aggressive, transformational changes in connection with those characteristics. In selecting portfolio securities, the Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including, among others, political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk.

Read More

WCMYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCMYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCMYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCMYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCMYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WCMYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WCMYX Category Low Category High WCMYX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WCMYX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

WCMYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WCMYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.84% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.65% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

WCMYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

WCMYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WCMYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

WCMYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WCMYX Category Low Category High WCMYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WCMYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WCMYX Category Low Category High WCMYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WCMYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

WCMYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

