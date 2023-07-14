The Fund employs an absolute return strategy, which means that the Fund seeks to earn a positive total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation in all market conditions, by

maintaining a portfolio that is designed to have low volatility and low correlations with equity and fixed income markets over a full market cycle.

In seeking to achieve its goals, the Fund invests primarily in income producing convertible securities. Convertible securities include, but are not limited to, corporate bonds, debentures, notes or preferred stocks and their hybrids that can be converted into (exchanged for) common stock or other securities, such as warrants or options, which provide an opportunity for equity participation. Once a convertible security converts to common stock, the Fund would be an equity owner of the particular company as a common stockholder. The Fund may also invest in equity securities and non-convertible fixed income securities, and may invest in securities of any market capitalization, maturity, duration or credit quality, including securities rated below investment grade or, if unrated, deemed by the Adviser to be of comparable quality (“junk bonds”). The Fund may invest in foreign companies in both developed and emerging markets.

The Fund may seek to exploit certain arbitrage opportunities by, for example, selling common stocks or bonds short against positions in which the Fund has invested in convertible securities, or establishing short positions in convertible securities with long positions in the corresponding common stock or bond. When the Fund sells a security short, it is selling a security it does not own. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swaps (including credit default swaps) to seek to hedge risks such as issuer, equity market, credit, interest rate and foreign currency risks, or enhance the returns of the Fund. The Fund may also seek to generate income from option premiums by writing (selling) call and put options on individual securities, broad-based securities indexes or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Adviser seeks to identify undervalued convertible securities by utilizing quantitative tools and fundamental research to assess a security’s income characteristics, liquidity, credit quality, volatility and equity value. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies with strong business models, quality management, and favorable financial conditions. The Adviser will consider selling a convertible security when it believes that the security is no longer undervalued, or there are unfavorable changes in the fundamentals of the underlying company or the structure of the convertible security. The Fund may buy and sell securities frequently, which could result in a high portfolio turnover rate.

When the Adviser believes that market conditions are unfavorable for profitable investing, or is otherwise unable to locate attractive investment opportunities, it may increase the Fund’s investments in cash or money market instruments to protect the Fund’s assets and maintain liquidity. When the Fund’s investments in cash or money market instruments increase, it may not participate in market advances or declines to the same extent that it would if the Fund remained more fully invested in equity and fixed income securities.

The Fund invests across various asset classes, sectors and securities, and, from time to time, will engage in frequent trading.

