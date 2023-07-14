Home
Trending ETFs

WWACX (Mutual Fund)

WWACX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-11.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$153 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 125.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WWACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Westwood Alternative Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Westwood
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    P. Adrian Helfert

Fund Description

The Fund employs an absolute return strategy, which means that the Fund seeks to earn a positive total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation in all market conditions, by

maintaining a portfolio that is designed to have low volatility and low correlations with equity and fixed income markets over a full market cycle.

In seeking to achieve its goals, the Fund invests primarily in income producing convertible securities. Convertible securities include, but are not limited to, corporate bonds, debentures, notes or preferred stocks and their hybrids that can be converted into (exchanged for) common stock or other securities, such as warrants or options, which provide an opportunity for equity participation. Once a convertible security converts to common stock, the Fund would be an equity owner of the particular company as a common stockholder. The Fund may also invest in equity securities and non-convertible fixed income securities, and may invest in securities of any market capitalization, maturity, duration or credit quality, including securities rated below investment grade or, if unrated, deemed by the Adviser to be of comparable quality (“junk bonds”). The Fund may invest in foreign companies in both developed and emerging markets.

The Fund may seek to exploit certain arbitrage opportunities by, for example, selling common stocks or bonds short against positions in which the Fund has invested in convertible securities, or establishing short positions in convertible securities with long positions in the corresponding common stock or bond. When the Fund sells a security short, it is selling a security it does not own. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swaps (including credit default swaps) to seek to hedge risks such as issuer, equity market, credit, interest rate and foreign currency risks, or enhance the returns of the Fund. The Fund may also seek to generate income from option premiums by writing (selling) call and put options on individual securities, broad-based securities indexes or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Adviser seeks to identify undervalued convertible securities by utilizing quantitative tools and fundamental research to assess a security’s income characteristics, liquidity, credit quality, volatility and equity value. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies with strong business models, quality management, and favorable financial conditions. The Adviser will consider selling a convertible security when it believes that the security is no longer undervalued, or there are unfavorable changes in the fundamentals of the underlying company or the structure of the convertible security. The Fund may buy and sell securities frequently, which could result in a high portfolio turnover rate.

When the Adviser believes that market conditions are unfavorable for profitable investing, or is otherwise unable to locate attractive investment opportunities, it may increase the Fund’s investments in cash or money market instruments to protect the Fund’s assets and maintain liquidity. When the Fund’s investments in cash or money market instruments increase, it may not participate in market advances or declines to the same extent that it would if the Fund remained more fully invested in equity and fixed income securities.

The Fund invests across various asset classes, sectors and securities, and, from time to time, will engage in frequent trading.

As a result of the Fund’s investment style, the Fund, from time to time, will engage in frequent trading.

WWACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WWACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -11.6% 15.8% 73.00%
1 Yr -11.0% -33.0% 41.7% 23.30%
3 Yr -3.2%* -10.5% 13.4% 33.67%
5 Yr N/A* -4.8% 11.1% 32.53%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WWACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -31.7% 23.2% N/A
2021 0.4% -20.7% 10.7% N/A
2020 N/A -12.4% 14.7% N/A
2019 N/A -13.2% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -11.7% 7.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WWACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -11.7% 15.8% 72.00%
1 Yr -11.0% -33.0% 41.7% 26.21%
3 Yr -3.2%* -10.5% 13.4% 30.61%
5 Yr N/A* -4.8% 11.1% 30.12%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WWACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -31.7% 23.2% N/A
2021 0.4% -20.7% 10.7% N/A
2020 N/A -12.4% 14.7% N/A
2019 N/A -12.7% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -11.5% 13.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WWACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WWACX Category Low Category High WWACX % Rank
Net Assets 153 M 105 K 12.6 B 42.31%
Number of Holdings 191 5 2526 45.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 29.2 M -619 M 6.53 B 47.12%
Weighting of Top 10 30.85% 7.6% 96.1% 65.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. US Treasury Note 0.12% 5.00%
  2. Bridgebio Pharma Inc 0% 4.93%
  3. NCL Corporation Ltd. 5.38% 4.15%
  4. SEA LTD 2.38% 4.11%
  5. Conmed Corporation 2.625% 3.88%
  6. Bilibili Inc 1.25% 3.86%
  7. Plug Power Inc 1.28% 3.85%
  8. Plug Power Inc 3.74%
  9. SEI Government F (SDIT) 3.65%
  10. Copa Holdings Sa 0% 3.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WWACX % Rank
Convertible Bonds 		89.38% 0.00% 95.47% 2.88%
Bonds 		8.96% -1.04% 63.30% 25.00%
Cash 		4.18% -225.56% 102.75% 89.42%
Stocks 		0.03% -57.09% 325.56% 97.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.67% 46.15%
Other 		-2.57% -11.90% 43.69% 4.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WWACX % Rank
Technology 		25.56% 0.00% 100.00% 2.15%
Healthcare 		13.69% 0.00% 27.28% 87.10%
Financial Services 		13.23% 0.00% 98.37% 93.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.84% 0.00% 29.06% 89.25%
Communication Services 		9.35% 0.00% 33.72% 86.02%
Industrials 		8.14% 0.00% 27.58% 88.17%
Consumer Defense 		6.51% 0.00% 30.58% 79.57%
Energy 		3.88% 0.00% 53.30% 82.80%
Utilities 		2.75% 0.00% 66.28% 79.57%
Real Estate 		2.72% 0.00% 93.91% 87.10%
Basic Materials 		2.32% 0.00% 42.74% 88.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WWACX % Rank
US 		0.03% -55.82% 325.56% 97.12%
Non US 		0.00% -7.09% 86.98% 91.35%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WWACX % Rank
Corporate 		93.17% 0.00% 100.00% 4.81%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.05% 0.00% 100.00% 95.19%
Government 		2.78% 0.00% 73.33% 20.19%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 30.95% 40.38%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 27.70% 34.62%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.82% 33.65%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WWACX % Rank
US 		7.86% -1.04% 80.93% 25.00%
Non US 		1.10% -64.71% 9.68% 8.65%

WWACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WWACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.13% 0.73% 9.52% 39.81%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.13% 1.65% 24.04%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 86.44%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

WWACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 42.86%

Trading Fees

WWACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WWACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 125.00% 30.00% 483.00% 35.96%

WWACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WWACX Category Low Category High WWACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 2.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WWACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WWACX Category Low Category High WWACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.56% -2.49% 4.20% 25.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WWACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

WWACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

P. Adrian Helfert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2020

1.44

1.4%

Adrian Helfert, Senior Vice President is Chief Investment Officer, Multi-Asset Portfolios at Westwood. Having originally joined Westwood in 2019, Mr. Helfert oversees multiple strategies with portfolio management and leadership responsibilities across the Multi-Asset continuum, including our flagship, Income Opportunity. Throughout his career, Mr. Helfert has developed a strong track record working on collaborative, global teams. Prior Westwood, Mr. Helfert served as Managing Director and Senior Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager at Amundi Smith Breeden in London, where he was responsible for Global Fixed Income strategies. During his 13-year Amundi tenure, he also was an investment team leader on absolute return, unconstrained and total return portfolios across multiple asset classes including equity and fixed income across multiple asset classes including equity and fixed income. Before joining Amundi, Mr. Helfert worked at Royal Bank of Scotland and JPMorgan's Asset Management Group. Mr. Helfert earned his MBA from Duke University and his BA in physics from the University of Virginia, where he was awarded a fellowship for his work in Solid State Physics. He also served in the U.S. Navy / Marine Corps as a Combat Medic.

Christopher Hartman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2021

0.82

0.8%

Mr. Hartman joined Westwood in 2021 and currently serves as Vice President, Portfolio Manager on the Multi-Asset investment team. Prior to joining the Westwood, Mr. Hartman served as Senior Portfolio Manager – Convertible Arbitrage at Aegon Asset Management in Chicago, where he was responsible for portfolio management of the Aegon Asset Management Market Neutral Fund and the Legacy Convertible Insurance product strategy. He also focused on convertible arbitrage and managed long only convertible bonds. Prior to that, Mr. Hartman spent 17 years at Calamos Investments, eight of which he served as Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager of the Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund. He has more than 24 years of investment experience. Mr. Hartman earned his MBA in Finance from Benedictine University and his BA in Economics from Southern Illinois University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.59 6.3 9.42

