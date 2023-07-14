Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
6.7%
1 yr return
-0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.4%
Net Assets
$559 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.5%
Expense Ratio 2.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 6.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
* Annualized
|WMMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|559 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|43.19%
|Number of Holdings
|369
|2
|2519
|33.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|133 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|32.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.45%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|28.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMMCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.53%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|44.28%
|Cash
|0.83%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|71.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.64%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|2.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|96.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|98.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|98.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMMCX % Rank
|Industrials
|27.96%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|5.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|20.48%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|2.21%
|Financial Services
|12.36%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|90.14%
|Technology
|8.75%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|92.18%
|Healthcare
|8.03%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|84.86%
|Basic Materials
|5.47%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|36.73%
|Communication Services
|5.30%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|5.95%
|Consumer Defense
|4.91%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|32.65%
|Real Estate
|3.77%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|86.05%
|Utilities
|2.50%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|50.51%
|Energy
|0.48%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|92.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMMCX % Rank
|US
|94.67%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|65.15%
|Non US
|3.86%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|19.87%
|WMMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.17%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|6.14%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|96.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|99.64%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|6.41%
|WMMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|98.15%
|WMMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|58.49%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WMMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|6.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|1.38%
|WMMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|99.33%
|WMMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WMMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.27%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|77.25%
|WMMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 1998
24.07
24.1%
Mario Gabelli is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Gabelli is one of the most respected investors in the United States and is a leading proponent of value investing. His proprietary Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ methodology has become an analytical standard in the value investing community. He holds an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and is a summa cum laude BS graduate from Fordham University. Mr. Gabelli is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the board of overseers of Columbia University Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 07, 2017
5.15
5.2%
Sarah Donnelly is a portfolio manager of Gabelli & Company, Inc., which she joined in 1999 as a research analyst. Ms. Donnelly currently follows the food and household products industries as a member of the consumer products team. She received a B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and minor in History from Fordham University and currently serves on the advisory board of the Gabelli Center for Global Security Analysis at Fordham University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Mr. Joseph rejoined GAMCO Investors, Inc. on May 1, 2018, after serving as a data strategy consultant for Alt/S, an early-stage media and marketing analytics firm, beginning in July 2017. From 2008 until June 2017, Mr. Joseph Gabelli served as an equity research analyst covering the global food and beverage industry for GAMCO Investors, Inc. and its affiliate, Associated Capital Group. He began his investment career at Integrity Capital Management, a Boston-based equity hedge fund, where he focused on researching small and micro-cap companies in the technology, healthcare and consumer discretionary sectors. Mr. Gabelli holds a B.A. from Boston College, and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, where he graduated with Dean’s Honors and Distinction.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Mr. Hendi Susanto, Vice President of Associated Capital Group Inc., is an associate portfolio manager for the Global Mini Mites Fund. Mr. Susanto joined Gabelli in 2007 as a research analyst. He currently covers the global technology industry. Mr. Susanto received a BS degree summa cum laude from the University of Minnesota, a MS from M.I.T., and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
