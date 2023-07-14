Home
Trending ETFs

TETON Westwood Mighty Mites Fund

mutual fund
WMMCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.65 -0.07 -0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (WEMMX) Primary C (WMMCX) A (WMMAX) Inst (WEIMX)
Vitals

YTD Return

6.7%

1 yr return

-0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.4%

Net Assets

$559 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WMMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio -0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TETON Westwood Mighty Mites Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Teton Westwood Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 03, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mario Gabelli

Fund Description

The Mighty Mites Fund primarily invests in common stocks of smaller companies that have a market capitalization (defined as shares outstanding times current market price) of $500 million or less at the time of the Mighty Mites Fund’s initial investment.
The Mighty Mites Fund focuses on micro‑cap companies which appear to be underpriced relative to their “private market value.” Private market value is the value which Gabelli Funds, LLC, the Mighty Mites Fund’s sub‑adviser (the “Gabelli Sub‑Adviser”), believes informed investors would be willing to pay to acquire a company. The Gabelli Sub‑Adviser has disciplines in place that serve as sell signals such as a security reaching a predetermined price target, a change to a company’s fundamentals that make the risk/reward profile unattractive, or a need to improve the overall risk/reward profile of the Fund.
Micro‑cap companies may also be new or unseasoned companies which are in their very early stages of development. Micro‑cap companies can also be engaged in new and emerging industries.
Micro‑cap companies are generally not well-known to investors and have less of an investor following than larger companies. The Gabelli Sub‑Adviser will attempt to capitalize on the lack of analyst attention to micro‑cap stocks and the inefficiency of the micro‑cap market.
The Mighty Mites Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities and in European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) or American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including in those of companies located in emerging markets. The Mighty Mites Fund may also invest in foreign debt securities.  
WMMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -14.5% 140.9% 76.91%
1 Yr -0.7% -34.7% 196.6% 84.77%
3 Yr -1.9%* -21.8% 37.2% 90.64%
5 Yr -7.4%* -23.8% 9.2% 83.21%
10 Yr -2.3%* -11.7% 15.3% 75.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.3% -59.3% 118.2% 82.31%
2021 0.2% -17.3% 18.6% 78.37%
2020 -1.1% -21.2% 28.2% 93.95%
2019 2.5% -17.9% 8.4% 93.21%
2018 -3.9% -20.0% 0.2% 31.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -17.6% 140.9% 71.65%
1 Yr -0.7% -34.7% 196.6% 77.66%
3 Yr -1.9%* -21.8% 37.2% 90.51%
5 Yr -7.4%* -23.8% 10.7% 87.57%
10 Yr -2.3%* -9.1% 15.3% 89.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.3% -59.3% 118.2% 82.31%
2021 0.2% -17.3% 18.6% 78.37%
2020 -1.1% -21.2% 28.2% 93.95%
2019 2.5% -17.9% 8.4% 93.21%
2018 -3.9% -19.9% 0.2% 51.04%

NAV & Total Return History

WMMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WMMCX Category Low Category High WMMCX % Rank
Net Assets 559 M 1.48 M 120 B 43.19%
Number of Holdings 369 2 2519 33.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 133 M 213 K 4.6 B 32.83%
Weighting of Top 10 21.45% 2.8% 101.7% 28.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc 3.27%
  2. INDUS Realty Trust Inc 2.86%
  3. Cutera Inc 2.75%
  4. Myers Industries Inc 2.67%
  5. Griffin Industrial Realty Inc 2.62%
  6. Nathan's Famous Inc 1.92%
  7. Full House Resorts Inc 1.88%
  8. Lawson Products Inc 1.79%
  9. Griffon Corp 1.67%
  10. Golden Entertainment Inc 1.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WMMCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.53% 25.32% 100.32% 44.28%
Cash 		0.83% -79.10% 74.68% 71.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.64% 0.00% 5.85% 2.02%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 96.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 98.48%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 98.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMMCX % Rank
Industrials 		27.96% 2.46% 37.42% 5.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.48% 0.99% 47.79% 2.21%
Financial Services 		12.36% 0.00% 35.52% 90.14%
Technology 		8.75% 0.00% 54.70% 92.18%
Healthcare 		8.03% 0.00% 26.53% 84.86%
Basic Materials 		5.47% 0.00% 18.66% 36.73%
Communication Services 		5.30% 0.00% 14.85% 5.95%
Consumer Defense 		4.91% 0.00% 18.87% 32.65%
Real Estate 		3.77% 0.00% 29.43% 86.05%
Utilities 		2.50% 0.00% 18.58% 50.51%
Energy 		0.48% 0.00% 37.72% 92.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMMCX % Rank
US 		94.67% 24.89% 100.00% 65.15%
Non US 		3.86% 0.00% 36.31% 19.87%

WMMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WMMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.17% 0.01% 13.16% 6.14%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 96.46%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 99.64%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 6.41%

Sales Fees

WMMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 98.15%

Trading Fees

WMMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 58.49%

Related Fees

WMMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 1.00% 314.00% 1.38%

WMMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WMMCX Category Low Category High WMMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 99.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WMMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WMMCX Category Low Category High WMMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.27% -2.40% 2.49% 77.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WMMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

WMMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mario Gabelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 1998

24.07

24.1%

Mario Gabelli is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Gabelli is one of the most respected investors in the United States and is a leading proponent of value investing. His proprietary Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ methodology has become an analytical standard in the value investing community. He holds an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and is a summa cum laude BS graduate from Fordham University. Mr. Gabelli is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the board of overseers of Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

Sarah Donnelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 07, 2017

5.15

5.2%

Sarah Donnelly is a portfolio manager of Gabelli & Company, Inc., which she joined in 1999 as a research analyst. Ms. Donnelly currently follows the food and household products industries as a member of the consumer products team. She received a B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and minor in History from Fordham University and currently serves on the advisory board of the Gabelli Center for Global Security Analysis at Fordham University.

Joseph Gabelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Mr. Joseph rejoined GAMCO Investors, Inc. on May 1, 2018, after serving as a data strategy consultant for Alt/S, an early-stage media and marketing analytics firm, beginning in July 2017. From 2008 until June 2017, Mr. Joseph Gabelli served as an equity research analyst covering the global food and beverage industry for GAMCO Investors, Inc. and its affiliate, Associated Capital Group. He began his investment career at Integrity Capital Management, a Boston-based equity hedge fund, where he focused on researching small and micro-cap companies in the technology, healthcare and consumer discretionary sectors. Mr. Gabelli holds a B.A. from Boston College, and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, where he graduated with Dean’s Honors and Distinction.

Hendi Susanto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Mr. Hendi Susanto, Vice President of Associated Capital Group Inc., is an associate portfolio manager for the Global Mini Mites Fund. Mr. Susanto joined Gabelli in 2007 as a research analyst. He currently covers the global technology industry. Mr. Susanto received a BS degree summa cum laude from the University of Minnesota, a MS from M.I.T., and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

