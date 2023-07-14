The Mighty Mites Fund primarily invests in common stocks of smaller companies that have a market capitalization (defined as shares outstanding times current market price) of $500 million or less at the time of the Mighty Mites Fund’s initial investment.

The Mighty Mites Fund focuses on micro‑cap companies which appear to be underpriced relative to their “private market value.” Private market value is the value which Gabelli Funds, LLC, the Mighty Mites Fund’s sub‑adviser (the “Gabelli Sub‑Adviser”), believes informed investors would be willing to pay to acquire a company. The Gabelli Sub‑Adviser has disciplines in place that serve as sell signals such as a security reaching a predetermined price target, a change to a company’s fundamentals that make the risk/reward profile unattractive, or a need to improve the overall risk/reward profile of the Fund.

Micro‑cap companies may also be new or unseasoned companies which are in their very early stages of development. Micro‑cap companies can also be engaged in new and emerging industries.

Micro‑cap companies are generally not well-known to investors and have less of an investor following than larger companies. The Gabelli Sub‑Adviser will attempt to capitalize on the lack of analyst attention to micro‑cap stocks and the inefficiency of the micro‑cap market.