Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
WMGAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$28.31 -0.16 -0.56%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (WMGAX) Primary C (WMGCX) Inst (WMGYX) Retirement (WMGRX) Inst (IYMIX) Retirement (IGRFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund

WMGAX | Fund

$28.31

$6.11 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.5%

1 yr return

9.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

Net Assets

$6.11 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$750

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WMGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kimberly Scott

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in common stocks of mid-capitalization companies that the Manager believes are high quality and/or offer above-average growth potential. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the securities of mid-capitalization companies, which, for purposes of this Fund, typically are companies with market capitalizations similar to those of issuers included in the Russell Midcap®Growth Index over the last 13 months at the time of acquisition. As of June 30, 2022 (the quarter-end closest to the index’s rebalance), this range of market capitalizations was between approximately [$1.20 billion and $58.40 billion].

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager primarily emphasizes a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) approach and focuses on companies it believes have the potential for strong growth, increasing profitability, stable and sustainable revenue and earnings streams, attractive valuations and sound capital structures. The Manager may look at a number of factors in its consideration of a company, such as: new or innovative products or services; adaptive or creative management; strong financial and operational capabilities to sustain multi-year growth; stable and consistent revenue, earnings, and cash flow; strong balance sheet; market potential; and profit potential. Part of the Manager’s investment process also includes a review of the macroeconomic environment, with a focus on factors such as interest rates, inflation, consumer confidence and corporate spending.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager considers many factors, including what it believes to be excessive valuation given company growth prospects, deterioration of fundamentals, weak cash flow to support shareholder returns, and unexpected and poorly explained management changes. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

Read More

WMGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.5% -26.9% 59.5% 13.81%
1 Yr 9.3% -43.3% 860.3% 75.80%
3 Yr -4.1%* -41.8% 41.4% 56.75%
5 Yr 1.1%* -28.3% 82.5% 37.11%
10 Yr 2.8%* -18.3% 13.6% 39.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.6% -85.6% 1542.7% 83.81%
2021 1.3% -52.0% 83.9% 37.00%
2020 10.4% -17.6% 195.3% 28.84%
2019 7.0% -16.0% 9.5% 24.17%
2018 -1.9% -13.6% 24.1% 24.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.5% -53.4% 55.3% 12.92%
1 Yr 9.3% -60.3% 860.3% 71.73%
3 Yr -4.1%* -41.8% 41.4% 57.14%
5 Yr 1.1%* -27.6% 82.5% 40.91%
10 Yr 2.8%* -17.1% 15.4% 67.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.6% -85.6% 1542.7% 83.81%
2021 1.3% -52.0% 83.9% 37.00%
2020 10.4% -17.6% 195.3% 28.84%
2019 7.0% -16.0% 9.5% 24.17%
2018 -1.9% -13.6% 24.1% 46.23%

NAV & Total Return History

WMGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WMGAX Category Low Category High WMGAX % Rank
Net Assets 6.11 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 16.20%
Number of Holdings 68 20 3702 62.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.06 B 360 K 10.9 B 12.15%
Weighting of Top 10 28.41% 5.5% 92.1% 42.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DexCom Inc 3.82%
  2. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 3.26%
  3. CoStar Group Inc 3.22%
  4. Arista Networks Inc 3.01%
  5. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 2.96%
  6. DocuSign Inc 2.92%
  7. Twilio Inc A 2.73%
  8. Square Inc A 2.66%
  9. MarketAxess Holdings Inc 2.63%
  10. Marvell Technology Inc 2.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WMGAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.49% 23.99% 100.52% 24.12%
Cash 		0.51% -0.52% 26.94% 75.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 99.12%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 97.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 99.12%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 99.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMGAX % Rank
Technology 		37.66% 0.04% 62.17% 17.25%
Healthcare 		20.66% 0.00% 43.77% 25.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.52% 0.00% 57.41% 48.94%
Industrials 		9.48% 0.00% 38.23% 85.21%
Financial Services 		6.98% 0.00% 43.01% 47.89%
Communication Services 		4.07% 0.00% 18.33% 28.70%
Real Estate 		3.24% 0.00% 19.28% 39.26%
Basic Materials 		1.71% 0.00% 17.25% 60.39%
Consumer Defense 		1.69% 0.00% 16.40% 60.21%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 99.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMGAX % Rank
US 		95.60% 23.38% 100.52% 35.04%
Non US 		3.89% 0.00% 35.22% 44.72%

WMGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WMGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.02% 19.28% 44.54%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 1.50% 70.37%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 63.92%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 3.73%

Sales Fees

WMGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.50% 3.00% 5.75% 98.53%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WMGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WMGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 0.00% 250.31% 29.61%

WMGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WMGAX Category Low Category High WMGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 99.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WMGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WMGAX Category Low Category High WMGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.76% -2.24% 2.75% 64.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WMGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WMGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kimberly Scott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 09, 2001

21.32

21.3%

Kim Scott，Senior Vice President of Ivy Investment Management Company, has served as portfolio manager of the Fund since May 2014. She has been portfolio manager of Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund since 2001 and of Ivy VIP Mid Cap Growth since 2005. She has been co-portfolio manager of Ivy Mid Cap Income Opportunities Fund since 2014. She assumed co-portfolio manager responsibilities for the mid cap growth product suite in 2016. Ms. Scott joined the organization in 1999 as an equity investment analyst. She was appointed assistant vice president in 2000. She was appointed vice president in 2001 and senior vice president in 2004. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Scott served in various levels of research positions throughout her career affiliated with the following companies: Bartlett & Company, NBD Bank, Johnson Investment Counsel, Inc. and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Her primary responsibilities included fundamental analysis of companies and equities for mutual funds, separate accounts, and personal trusts. Through this experience, Ms. Scott provided sector coverage for consumer non-durables, technology, retail, food and beverage, and tobacco. Ms. Scott graduated from the University of Kansas in 1982 with a BS in Microbiology. She earned an MBA in Finance from the University of Cincinnati in 1987. Ms. Scott is a CFA charterholder. She is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Kansas City.

Nathan Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Nathan Brown is Senior Vice President of Ivy Investment Management Company, has served as portfolio manager of the Fund since October 2016. He has been co-portfolio manager of Ivy Mid Cap Income Opportunities Fund since 2014. He had been assistant portfolio manager of Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund and Ivy VIP Mid Cap Growth since 2011. He was named co-portfolio manager of the mid cap growth product suite in 2016. Mr. Brown joined the organization in 2003 as an equity investment analyst. He was appointed assistant vice president in 2010 and vice president in 2014. He was appointed senior vice president in 2018. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Brown interned with Morgan Keegan. From 1999 to 2001 he completed five rotations at General Electric-Aircraft Engine’s financial management program. In 1999 he was a securities analyst for Krause Fund, where his responsibilities were concentrated in the utilities sector. Mr. Brown graduated with honors from the University of Iowa, Henry B. Tippie School of Business in 1999 with a BBA in Finance. He earned an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Accounting from Vanderbilt University, Owen Graduate School of Management in 2003.

Bradley Halverson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Brad Halverson is co-portfolio manager of the small cap growth product suite of mutual funds and institutional accounts. He was named co-portfolio manager of the product suite in 2016. Mr. Halverson joined the organization in 2008 as an equity investment analyst on the Small Cap Growth team. He was appointed assistant vice president in 2013 and vice president in 2015. He was named assistant portfolio manager of small cap growth institutional accounts, serving in the role from 2014 to 2016. He was appointed senior vice president in 2018. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Halverson was associated with Northpointe Capital as an equity analyst responsible for researching growth stocks across micro, small, and mid cap portfolios. From 2002 to 2004 he was an associate in health care investment banking for A.G. Edwards & Sons, Inc. He was affiliated with PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP in positions of increasing responsibility from 1995 through 2000, culminating as a manager in business advisory services. Mr. Halverson graduated from Brigham Young University in 1995 with a BS and MS in Accounting. He earned an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Corporate Strategy from the University of Michigan in 2002. Mr. Halverson is a CFA charterholder. He is a member of the CFA Institute. He is a former Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

