Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in common stocks of mid-capitalization companies that the Manager believes are high quality and/or offer above-average growth potential. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the securities of mid-capitalization companies, which, for purposes of this Fund, typically are companies with market capitalizations similar to those of issuers included in the Russell Midcap®Growth Index over the last 13 months at the time of acquisition. As of June 30, 2022 (the quarter-end closest to the index’s rebalance), this range of market capitalizations was between approximately [$1.20 billion and $58.40 billion].

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager primarily emphasizes a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) approach and focuses on companies it believes have the potential for strong growth, increasing profitability, stable and sustainable revenue and earnings streams, attractive valuations and sound capital structures. The Manager may look at a number of factors in its consideration of a company, such as: new or innovative products or services; adaptive or creative management; strong financial and operational capabilities to sustain multi-year growth; stable and consistent revenue, earnings, and cash flow; strong balance sheet; market potential; and profit potential. Part of the Manager’s investment process also includes a review of the macroeconomic environment, with a focus on factors such as interest rates, inflation, consumer confidence and corporate spending.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager considers many factors, including what it believes to be excessive valuation given company growth prospects, deterioration of fundamentals, weak cash flow to support shareholder returns, and unexpected and poorly explained management changes. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.