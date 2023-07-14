Home
Vitals

YTD Return

16.1%

1 yr return

16.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$1.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WMCVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wasatch
  • Inception Date
    Dec 17, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jim Larkins

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in small companies. 
Under normal market conditions, we will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities, typically common stock, of small-capitalization companies. The Fund considers a company to be a small-capitalization company if its market capitalization, at the time of purchase, is less than the larger of $3 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index as of its most recent reconstitution date. The Russell 2000 Index reconstitution date is typically each year on or around July 1. As of the 2021 reconstitution date, the market capitalization of companies included in the Russell 2000 Index ranged from $128.1 million to $27.1 billion. The market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000 Index is subject to change at its next reconstitution date. 
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets at the time of purchase in securities issued by foreign companies (companies that are incorporated in any country outside the United States and whose securities principally trade outside the United States). Securities issued by companies incorporated outside the United States whose securities are principally traded in the United States are not defined as foreign companies and are not subject to this limitation. 
The Fund may also invest in growth companies if the Advisor believes that current valuation is at a sufficient discount to a company’s projected long-term earnings growth rate. The Fund’s secondary objective of income is achieved when portfolio companies pay dividends. 
We use a “bottom-up” process of fundamental analysis to look for individual companies that we believe are temporarily undervalued but have significant potential for stock price appreciation. Our analysis may include studying a company’s financial statements, visiting company facilities, and meeting with executive management, suppliers and customers. 
We typically look for companies that we believe fall into one of the following three categories at the time of purchase: 
Undiscovered Gems — Companies with good growth potential that have yet to be broadly discovered by Wall Street analysts, thus leaving them attractively undervalued relative to their expected growth rate.
Fallen Angels — High quality growth companies that have experienced a temporary setback and therefore have appealing valuations relative to their long-term growth potential.
Quality Value — Quality companies with earnings potential that is not fully reflected in their stock prices. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors, including consumer discretionary, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, and materials.
WMCVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.1% -14.5% 140.9% 3.06%
1 Yr 16.1% -34.7% 196.6% 7.11%
3 Yr 10.4%* -21.8% 37.2% 22.36%
5 Yr 1.8%* -23.8% 9.2% 16.06%
10 Yr 6.5%* -11.7% 15.3% 6.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -59.3% 118.2% 73.13%
2021 7.7% -17.3% 18.6% 25.95%
2020 4.0% -21.2% 28.2% 41.28%
2019 5.2% -17.9% 8.4% 38.53%
2018 -3.7% -20.0% 0.2% 26.65%

NAV & Total Return History

WMCVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WMCVX Category Low Category High WMCVX % Rank
Net Assets 1.5 B 1.48 M 120 B 19.50%
Number of Holdings 59 2 2519 89.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 496 M 213 K 4.6 B 9.43%
Weighting of Top 10 30.15% 2.8% 101.7% 10.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Kadant Inc 4.03%
  2. Ensign Group Inc 3.93%
  3. Bank OZK 3.53%
  4. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Class A 3.27%
  5. Altra Industrial Motion Corp 2.97%
  6. Axos Financial Inc 2.85%
  7. Skyline Champion Corp 2.71%
  8. Fabrinet 2.67%
  9. FB Financial Corp 2.67%
  10. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc 2.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WMCVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.06% 25.32% 100.32% 54.88%
Cash 		1.94% -79.10% 74.68% 44.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 98.65%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 95.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 98.32%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 98.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMCVX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.66% 0.00% 35.52% 9.01%
Industrials 		18.19% 2.46% 37.42% 35.03%
Technology 		13.25% 0.00% 54.70% 62.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.98% 0.99% 47.79% 22.28%
Healthcare 		10.00% 0.00% 26.53% 76.19%
Energy 		7.28% 0.00% 37.72% 23.64%
Consumer Defense 		5.86% 0.00% 18.87% 14.12%
Basic Materials 		4.58% 0.00% 18.66% 53.91%
Real Estate 		3.11% 0.00% 29.43% 88.95%
Communication Services 		3.08% 0.00% 14.85% 38.95%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 99.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMCVX % Rank
US 		95.52% 24.89% 100.00% 58.92%
Non US 		2.54% 0.00% 36.31% 33.50%

WMCVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WMCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.16% 0.01% 13.16% 41.98%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 96.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

WMCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WMCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 56.60%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WMCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 314.00% 21.64%

WMCVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WMCVX Category Low Category High WMCVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 99.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WMCVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WMCVX Category Low Category High WMCVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.16% -2.40% 2.49% 72.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WMCVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

WMCVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jim Larkins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 1997

24.47

24.5%

Jim Larkins, MBA, is a portfolio manager with Wasatch Advisors. He joined Wasatch in 1995 as a securities analyst. Previously, Larkins worked for Accenture as a systems consultant and for a technology start-up firm. He is fluent in Spanish and has lived in Argentina and the Middle East. He holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Brigham Young University.

Austin Bone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Austin Bone is the associate portfolio manager of Wasatch Advisors, Inc. He joined the Wasatch Advisors in 2016 as an analyst on the U.S. small cap research team. Prior to joining the Wasatch Advisors, Mr. Bone was an equity research analyst for Goldman Sachs from 2013 to 2016, covering the technology supply chain and semiconductor industries. Mr. Bone earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management, with an emphasis on finance, from the Marriott School of Business at Brigham Young University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

