YTD Return
16.1%
1 yr return
16.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
Net Assets
$1.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.2%
Expense Ratio 1.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Undiscovered Gems — Companies with good growth potential that have yet to be broadly discovered by Wall Street analysts, thus leaving them attractively undervalued relative to their expected growth rate.
|Fallen Angels — High quality growth companies that have experienced a temporary setback and therefore have appealing valuations relative to their long-term growth potential.
|Quality Value — Quality companies with earnings potential that is not fully reflected in their stock prices.
|Period
|WMCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.1%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|3.06%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|7.11%
|3 Yr
|10.4%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|22.36%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|16.06%
|10 Yr
|6.5%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|6.89%
* Annualized
|WMCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMCVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.5 B
|1.48 M
|120 B
|19.50%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|2
|2519
|89.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|496 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|9.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.15%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|10.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMCVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.06%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|54.88%
|Cash
|1.94%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|44.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|98.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|95.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|98.32%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|98.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMCVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.66%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|9.01%
|Industrials
|18.19%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|35.03%
|Technology
|13.25%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|62.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.98%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|22.28%
|Healthcare
|10.00%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|76.19%
|Energy
|7.28%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|23.64%
|Consumer Defense
|5.86%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|14.12%
|Basic Materials
|4.58%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|53.91%
|Real Estate
|3.11%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|88.95%
|Communication Services
|3.08%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|38.95%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|99.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMCVX % Rank
|US
|95.52%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|58.92%
|Non US
|2.54%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|33.50%
|WMCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.16%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|41.98%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|96.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|WMCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WMCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|56.60%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WMCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|314.00%
|21.64%
|WMCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMCVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|99.16%
|WMCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WMCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMCVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.16%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|72.50%
|WMCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 1997
24.47
24.5%
Jim Larkins, MBA, is a portfolio manager with Wasatch Advisors. He joined Wasatch in 1995 as a securities analyst. Previously, Larkins worked for Accenture as a systems consultant and for a technology start-up firm. He is fluent in Spanish and has lived in Argentina and the Middle East. He holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Brigham Young University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Austin Bone is the associate portfolio manager of Wasatch Advisors, Inc. He joined the Wasatch Advisors in 2016 as an analyst on the U.S. small cap research team. Prior to joining the Wasatch Advisors, Mr. Bone was an equity research analyst for Goldman Sachs from 2013 to 2016, covering the technology supply chain and semiconductor industries. Mr. Bone earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management, with an emphasis on finance, from the Marriott School of Business at Brigham Young University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
