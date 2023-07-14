The Fund invests primarily in small companies.

Under normal market conditions, we will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities, typically common stock, of small-capitalization companies. The Fund considers a company to be a small-capitalization company if its market capitalization, at the time of purchase, is less than the larger of $3 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index as of its most recent reconstitution date. The Russell 2000 Index reconstitution date is typically each year on or around July 1. As of the 2021 reconstitution date, the market capitalization of companies included in the Russell 2000 Index ranged from $128.1 million to $27.1 billion. The market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000 Index is subject to change at its next reconstitution date.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets at the time of purchase in securities issued by foreign companies (companies that are incorporated in any country outside the United States and whose securities principally trade outside the United States). Securities issued by companies incorporated outside the United States whose securities are principally traded in the United States are not defined as foreign companies and are not subject to this limitation.

The Fund may also invest in growth companies if the Advisor believes that current valuation is at a sufficient discount to a company’s projected long-term earnings growth rate. The Fund’s secondary objective of income is achieved when portfolio companies pay dividends.

We use a “bottom-up” process of fundamental analysis to look for individual companies that we believe are temporarily undervalued but have significant potential for stock price appreciation. Our analysis may include studying a company’s financial statements, visiting company facilities, and meeting with executive management, suppliers and customers.

We typically look for companies that we believe fall into one of the following three categories at the time of purchase:

• Undiscovered Gems — Companies with good growth potential that have yet to be broadly discovered by Wall Street analysts, thus leaving them attractively undervalued relative to their expected growth rate. • Fallen Angels — High quality growth companies that have experienced a temporary setback and therefore have appealing valuations relative to their long-term growth potential. • Quality Value — Quality companies with earnings potential that is not fully reflected in their stock prices.

The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors, including consumer discretionary, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, and materials.