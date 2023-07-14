Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.3%
1 yr return
20.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$246 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.2%
Expense Ratio 1.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 53.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WLTTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.3%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|31.50%
|1 Yr
|20.3%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|21.13%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|91.65%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|77.37%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|55.13%
* Annualized
|Period
|WLTTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.4%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|70.92%
|2021
|-3.0%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|90.32%
|2020
|2.9%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|42.53%
|2019
|5.0%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|29.37%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|38.33%
|Period
|WLTTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.3%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|31.50%
|1 Yr
|20.3%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|20.14%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|91.52%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|78.67%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|78.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|WLTTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.4%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|70.92%
|2021
|-3.0%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|90.32%
|2020
|2.9%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|42.53%
|2019
|5.0%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|29.37%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|49.30%
|WLTTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WLTTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|246 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|71.29%
|Number of Holdings
|1340
|1
|10801
|6.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|52.7 M
|0
|34.5 B
|73.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.19%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|41.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WLTTX % Rank
|Stocks
|84.01%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|96.90%
|Other
|17.36%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|0.14%
|Bonds
|10.06%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|2.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.15%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|2.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|45.98%
|Cash
|-11.59%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|97.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WLTTX % Rank
|Financial Services
|16.84%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|63.88%
|Technology
|15.37%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|15.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.90%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|9.64%
|Industrials
|13.55%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|62.73%
|Healthcare
|12.69%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|42.01%
|Basic Materials
|7.63%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|61.44%
|Consumer Defense
|6.61%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|88.06%
|Energy
|4.59%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|57.12%
|Real Estate
|2.84%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|28.20%
|Communication Services
|2.55%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|92.95%
|Utilities
|2.44%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|55.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WLTTX % Rank
|Non US
|76.37%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|96.61%
|US
|7.64%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|8.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WLTTX % Rank
|Securitized
|47.51%
|0.00%
|47.51%
|0.15%
|Corporate
|28.44%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.22%
|Cash & Equivalents
|16.04%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|97.83%
|Government
|8.01%
|0.00%
|44.25%
|4.08%
|Municipal
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.17%
|1.60%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.61%
|99.96%
|54.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WLTTX % Rank
|US
|8.11%
|-0.01%
|71.30%
|2.12%
|Non US
|1.95%
|0.00%
|14.08%
|2.68%
|WLTTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.38%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|23.99%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|98.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|WLTTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WLTTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|83.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WLTTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|70.74%
|WLTTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WLTTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|74.37%
|WLTTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WLTTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WLTTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.90%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|78.67%
|WLTTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.393
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2013
8.59
8.6%
Mike joined WCM in 2006; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2000, Mike’s experience includes positions as Equity Analyst at Morningstar, Inc. (Chicago) where he produced the Model Growth Portfolio (a live portfolio and newsletter), and as Analyst at the Motley Fool, the online investment service. He earned his B.S. (with honors) in Finance from Saint Louis University (Missouri).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2013
8.59
8.6%
Paul joined WCM in 1989; his primary responsibility is portfolio management for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 1983, Paul’s experience includes positions as Portfolio Manager with Wells Fargo Private Banking Group, and at Bank of America. Paul earned his B.S. in Finance from California State University, San Diego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2013
8.59
8.6%
Pete has been working with WCM since 2001; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 1998, Pete’s experience includes positions as Portfolio Analyst, Templeton Private Client Group, and as Managing Director at Centurion Alliance. He earned his B.A. (with honors) in Communications from San Jose State University (California), and his J.D. at the Monterey College of Law (California).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 28, 2014
8.01
8.0%
As CEO and President, Mr. Allen is responsible for implementing the Mission, Vision and business strategies across the organization. In addition to day-to-day operations, key areas of interest include Diversity & Inclusion, ESG and technology enhancements. Mr. Allen is also a senior member of the Portfolio Management team, involved in developing global equity applications for clients along with servicing key relationships. Mr. Allen is a member of Los Angeles Capital’s Board of Managers and Investment Committee, and chairs the Management Committee. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Los Angeles Capital Global Funds plc and is Director of LACM Global, Ltd. Prior to joining Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Allen was a senior managing director and board member of Wilshire Associates. For more than twenty years, Mr. Allen held senior positions at Wilshire. Mr. Allen began in the Equity Management division and worked with several members of the Los Angeles Capital team. Mr. Allen assisted 100+ institutional money managers in applying risk models, performance attribution, and portfolio optimization techniques to their equity portfolios. Mr. Allen returned to Wilshire’s Consulting division to advise international investors and to head the firm’s international manager research. In 1998, Mr. Allen moved to Europe and spent the next decade leading Wilshire’s Private Markets group’s asset management activities in the region. In this capacity, he was responsible for sourcing and evaluating private equity opportunities while serving on the Global Investment Committee. Mr. Allen returned to Los Angeles in 2008 as a Management Committee member of the Private Markets group. Mr. Allen joined Los Angeles Capital in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2018
3.93
3.9%
Allison Fisch, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Ms. Fisch is a co-portfolio manager for the International and Emerging Markets strategies, along with the Global Best Ideas service. Ms. Fisch became a member of the firm in 2001 and helped to launch the Emerging Markets strategies in 2008, on which she has been a co-portfolio manager since inception. She joined the International portfolio management team in 2016 and has co-managed the International Small Cap Value strategy since its inception in 2017. Since 2017, she has overseen the Global Best Idea service. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Ms. Fisch was a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. She earned a B.A. summa cum laude in Psychology and a minor in Drama from Dartmouth College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2018
3.93
3.9%
Caroline Cai, CFA, Managing Principal, Portfolio Manager, and member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Ms. Cai is a co-portfolio manager for the Global, International, European and Emerging Markets strategies, and the Financial Opportunities service. Ms. Cai became a member of the firm in 2004. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Ms. Cai was a senior analyst at AllianceBernstein LLP, and a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. She earned a B.A. summa cum laude in Math and Economics from Bryn Mawr College. Ms. Cai holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Alex Lai is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 2002. Prior to joining Lazard in 2008, Alex was a Vice President and Quantitative Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Prior to that, Alex was an investment-banking analyst at Lehman Brothers Asia in Hong Kong. He has an MSc in Finance from Boston College and a BBA (Hons) in Finance and Accounting from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Taras Ivanenko, CFA Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management LLC (Boston) Taras Ivanenko is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Taras was a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Earlier at SSgA, he was a Principal and Senior Application Development Architect in the Equity Systems group. Previously, Taras was an analyst in Quantitative Research and Trading Systems at Oxbridge Research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Peter Kashanek Director, Client Portfolio Manager Lazard Asset Management LLC (Boston) Peter Kashanek is a Client Portfolio Manager on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1994. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Peter was a Principal and a Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Previously, Peter was an investment analyst in the Institutional Equity Research Group at Bank of Montreal where he focused on global energy companies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Ciprian Marin is a Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Equity Advantage team. He began working in the investment field in 1997 and joined Lazard in 2008. Education: MBA in Finance, International University of Japan and a BS in International Economics, Academy of Economic Studies Bucharest. Ciprian is a Certified Investment Adviser (UK). He holds FINRA (formerly NASD) Series 7 and JASDA Series 2 registrations. He has managed a portion of the Fund since August 2015.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...