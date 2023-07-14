The International Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The International Fund primarily invests in equity securities of established companies that the subadvisers believe have favorable characteristics and that are listed on foreign exchanges.

The International Fund primarily invests in companies organized outside of the United States or companies that are organized in the United States, but primarily operate outside of the United States or derive a significant portion of its revenues outside of the United States. The International Fund intends to diversify its investments in operating companies among at least three different countries. The International Fund also invests in emerging market securities (securities of issuers based in countries with developing economies).

The International Fund engages in leverage by investing in MSCI EAFE Index (USD) derivatives or MSCI Emerging Market Index (USD) derivatives, the notional value of which equals approximately 20% of the Portfolio’s net assets. The Portfolio’s derivatives exposure is backed by a portfolio of fixed income securities representing approximately 20% of the Portfolio’s net assets. An MSCI EAFE Index (USD) derivative or MSCI Emerging Market Index (USD) derivative is a derivative contract, typically a swap agreement, that uses the MSCI EAFE Index (USD) or MSCI Emerging Market Index (USD) as its reference asset. The portion of the International Fund invested in derivatives seeks to track the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index (USD) or MSCI Emerging Market Index (USD) (the “Swaps Strategy”) and invests in such derivatives in addition to or in place of companies within the MSCI EAFE Index (USD) derivative or MSCI Emerging Market Index (USD). In addition to swaps, the International Fund may invest in other types of derivatives including options, futures, options on futures, and other similar instruments. For purposes of the International Fund’s 80% test, MSCI EAFE Index (USD) derivatives and MSCI Emerging Market Index (USD) derivatives will be counted as equity securities and will be valued at notional value rather than market value.

Fixed income securities held by the Portfolio may include bonds, debt securities, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities and other similar instruments. The fixed income securities are typically expected to have a duration between 0 and 2 years. The International Fund may also invest in fixed-income securities of foreign governments and companies and in currency forward agreements and spot transactions to facilitate settlement of multi-currency investments. The International Fund may invest in below investment grade debt securities, commonly known as “high-yield” securities or “junk bonds.”

The International Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, including small-cap companies. The International Fund may invest equity securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds.

The International Fund uses a multi-manager strategy with subadvisers who may employ different strategies. Wilshire typically allocates the Portfolio’s assets among the Portfolio’s subadvisers in accordance with its outlook for the economy and the financial markets. Each of WCM Investment Management LLC (“WCM”), Los Angeles Capital Management LLC (“Los Angeles Capital”), Pzena Investment Management, LLC (“Pzena”), Lazard Asset Management LLC (“Lazard”), and Voya Investment Management Co LLC (“Voya”) manage a portion of the International Fund’s portfolio and Wilshire manages the Portfolio’s Swaps Strategy.

WCM’s international equity strategy employs a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies with attractive fundamentals, such as long-term growth in revenue and earnings, and that show a strong probability for superior future growth.

Los Angeles Capital employs a quantitative investment process for security selection and risk management. Los Angeles Capital utilizes its proprietary Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model ® to build equity portfolios that adapt to market conditions. The model considers a range of valuation, earnings and management characteristics to identify current drivers of return.

Pzena has a “classic” value investment philosophy; it seeks to buy very good businesses at very low prices. Pzena focuses exclusively on companies that it believes are underperforming their historically demonstrated earnings power. Pzena applies intensive fundamental research to such companies to determine whether the problems that caused the earnings shortfalls are temporary or permanent. Pzena invests in a company only when it judges that the company’s problems are temporary, the company’s management has a viable strategy to generate earnings recovery, and Pzena believes there is meaningful downside protection in case the earnings recovery does not materialize. Pzena generally sells a security when it believes there are more attractive opportunities available, or there is a change in the fundamental characteristics of the issuer.

In managing its portion of the International Fund, Lazard selects securities ranked according to four independent proprietary measures: growth, value, sentiment and quality. Growth potential is measured by looking at the consistency of earnings and sales over the past few years and then by leveraging this data, along with margins, research and development, capital expenditures, cash flow growth and other reported financial metrics to project future growth potential.In managing its portion of the Portfolio, Voya focuses on managing a broad array of fixed income investment opportunities, including but not limited to U.S. government securities, securities of foreign governments, and supranational organizations; bank loans; notes that can invest in securities with any credit rating; mortgage-backed, asset-backed debt securities and other structured credit securities, commercial paper and debt securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market countries. In addition, Voya may also invest in its affiliated registered investment companies.