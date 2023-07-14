Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.4%
1 yr return
18.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
Net Assets
$267 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.5%
Expense Ratio 1.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 52.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
$500,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|WISIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.4%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|21.43%
|1 Yr
|18.9%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|14.29%
|3 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-19.6%
|4.2%
|70.77%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|57.02%
|10 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-10.4%
|5.5%
|71.26%
* Annualized
|WISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WISIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|267 M
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|57.86%
|Number of Holdings
|104
|30
|1618
|52.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|52.6 M
|398 K
|1.22 B
|62.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.45%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|60.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.89%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|65.00%
|Cash
|4.11%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|34.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|20.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|28.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|21.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISIX % Rank
|Industrials
|27.63%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|23.57%
|Technology
|20.85%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|31.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.05%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|15.71%
|Financial Services
|12.48%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|22.14%
|Healthcare
|11.85%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|47.14%
|Communication Services
|3.89%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|74.29%
|Utilities
|2.93%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|13.57%
|Consumer Defense
|2.70%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|93.57%
|Real Estate
|2.55%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|62.86%
|Energy
|0.97%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|58.57%
|Basic Materials
|0.11%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|94.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISIX % Rank
|Non US
|95.27%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|42.14%
|US
|0.62%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|65.00%
|WISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.19%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|68.46%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|61.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.26%
|76.81%
|WISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WISIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.18%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|16.43%
|WISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WISIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.40%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|74.81%
|WISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.398
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.316
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.297
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.001
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 21, 2006
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2013
9.09
9.1%
Andy Flynn, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s International Small Cap Growth and Global Leaders strategies. Since joining William Blair in 2005, Andy has served as a U.S. industrials and consumer analyst and a non-U.S. consumer, healthcare, and IT analyst. He was also a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Small Cap Growth strategy. Before joining the firm, Andy was a senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at Northern Trust, where he specialized in mid- and small-capitalization growth companies. Before that, he was a senior equity analyst at Scudder Kemper Investments and a research assistant at Fidelity Investments. Andy is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. He received a B.A. in economics from the University of Kansas and an M.B.A. with an emphasis in finance from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 16, 2017
4.62
4.6%
Simon Fennell, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s International Growth, International Small Cap Growth, and International Leaders strategies. He joined William Blair in 2011 as a technology, media, and telecommunications research analyst focusing on idea generation and strategy more broadly. Before joining William Blair, Simon was a managing director in the equities division at Goldman Sachs in London and Boston, responsible for institutional equity research coverage for European and international stocks. Previously, Simon was in the corporate finance group at Lehman Brothers
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 12, 2021
0.88
0.9%
D.J. Neiman, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for the International Small Cap Growth and Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth strategies. Before becoming a portfolio manager, D.J. was a global research analyst covering small‐cap financial stocks. Before joining Investment Management in 2009, D.J. was an analyst in the firm’s sell‐side research group, covering the financials sector with a focus on the asset‐management and advisory investment‐banking industries. Previously, D.J. was a senior accountant with William Blair Funds and a fund analyst at Scudder Kemper Investments. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. He received a B.S. from Miami University and an M.B.A., with high distinction, from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
