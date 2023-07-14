Home
Trending ETFs

William Blair International Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
WISNX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.05 -0.04 -0.33%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (WISIX) Primary N (WISNX) Retirement (WIISX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

William Blair International Small Cap Growth Fund

WISNX | Fund

$12.05

$267 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.46%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.2%

1 yr return

18.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

Net Assets

$267 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

William Blair International Small Cap Growth Fund

WISNX | Fund

$12.05

$267 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.46%

WISNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    William Blair International Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    William Blair
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Flynn

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks of small capitalization (“small cap”) companies. The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, including common stocks and other forms of equity investments (e.g., securities convertible into common stocks), issued by foreign small cap companies that the Adviser believes have above-average growth, profitability and quality characteristics. For purposes of the Fund, William Blair Investment Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) considers a company to be a small cap company if it has a float adjusted market capitalization at the time of purchase of $5 billion or less. Securities of companies whose float adjusted market capitalizations no longer meet this definition of small cap company after purchase may continue to be held in the Fund. The Fund’s investments are normally allocated among at least six different countries and no more than 50% of the Fund’s
equity holdings may be invested in securities of issuers in one country at any given time. Normally, the Fund’s investments will be divided among Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and the markets of the Pacific Basin. The Fund may invest the greater of 35% of its net assets or twice the emerging markets component of the MSCI All Country World Ex‑U.S. Small Cap Index (net) in emerging markets, which include every country in the world except the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and most Western European countries.
In choosing investments, the Adviser performs fundamental company analysis and focuses on stock selection. The Adviser generally seeks equity securities, including common stocks, of companies that historically have had superior growth, profitability and quality relative to local markets and relative to companies within the same industry worldwide, and that are expected to continue such performance. Such companies generally will exhibit superior business fundamentals, including leadership in their field, quality products or services, distinctive marketing and distribution, pricing flexibility and revenue from products or services consumed on a steady, recurring basis. These business characteristics should be accompanied by management that is shareholder return-oriented and that uses conservative accounting policies. Companies with above-average returns on equity, strong balance sheets and consistent, above-average earnings growth will be the primary focus. Stock selection will take into account both local and global comparisons.
The Adviser will vary the Fund’s sector and geographic diversification based upon the Adviser’s ongoing evaluation of economic, market and political trends throughout the world. In making decisions regarding country allocation, the Adviser will consider such factors as the conditions and growth potential of various economies and securities markets, currency exchange rates, technological developments in the various countries and other pertinent financial, social, national and political factors.
Read More

WISNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WISNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% -8.9% 20.7% 22.86%
1 Yr 18.8% -9.3% 33.0% 17.14%
3 Yr -5.1%* -19.6% 4.2% 71.54%
5 Yr -4.1%* -12.7% 5.5% 58.68%
10 Yr -2.3%* -10.4% 5.5% 72.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WISNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.1% -46.4% -21.4% 75.74%
2021 -2.6% -16.7% 7.9% 76.92%
2020 8.0% -0.5% 17.6% 29.23%
2019 7.5% 2.3% 9.5% 8.00%
2018 -7.7% -13.3% -0.7% 80.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WISNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% -27.1% 20.7% 22.86%
1 Yr 18.8% -48.7% 33.0% 17.14%
3 Yr -5.1%* -14.4% 4.2% 72.31%
5 Yr -4.1%* -12.7% 5.5% 70.83%
10 Yr -2.3%* -5.2% 6.6% 89.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WISNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.1% -46.4% -21.4% 75.74%
2021 -2.6% -16.7% 7.9% 76.92%
2020 8.0% -0.5% 17.6% 29.23%
2019 7.5% 2.3% 9.5% 8.00%
2018 -7.7% -13.2% -0.6% 90.76%

NAV & Total Return History

WISNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WISNX Category Low Category High WISNX % Rank
Net Assets 267 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 58.57%
Number of Holdings 104 30 1618 52.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 52.6 M 398 K 1.22 B 62.86%
Weighting of Top 10 19.45% 5.3% 48.4% 60.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MIPS AB 2.97%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WISNX % Rank
Stocks 		95.89% 82.89% 99.66% 65.71%
Cash 		4.11% 0.00% 17.11% 35.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 20.71%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 29.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 19.29%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 22.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISNX % Rank
Industrials 		27.63% 0.00% 40.13% 24.29%
Technology 		20.85% 6.70% 37.76% 32.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.05% 1.31% 28.28% 16.43%
Financial Services 		12.48% 1.92% 22.28% 22.86%
Healthcare 		11.85% 1.74% 29.97% 47.86%
Communication Services 		3.89% 1.49% 23.23% 75.00%
Utilities 		2.93% 0.00% 5.12% 14.29%
Consumer Defense 		2.70% 1.61% 17.90% 94.29%
Real Estate 		2.55% 0.00% 13.00% 63.57%
Energy 		0.97% 0.00% 9.29% 59.29%
Basic Materials 		0.11% 0.00% 18.70% 95.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISNX % Rank
Non US 		95.27% 71.19% 99.66% 42.86%
US 		0.62% 0.00% 23.33% 65.71%

WISNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WISNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.46% 0.01% 22.37% 45.38%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.75% 62.14%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 19.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.26% 78.26%

Sales Fees

WISNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WISNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 29.79%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WISNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 8.00% 316.00% 68.10%

WISNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WISNX Category Low Category High WISNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.73% 35.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WISNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WISNX Category Low Category High WISNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.67% -1.81% 1.51% 85.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WISNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WISNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Flynn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Andy Flynn, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s International Small Cap Growth and Global Leaders strategies. Since joining William Blair in 2005, Andy has served as a U.S. industrials and consumer analyst and a non-U.S. consumer, healthcare, and IT analyst. He was also a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Small Cap Growth strategy. Before joining the firm, Andy was a senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at Northern Trust, where he specialized in mid- and small-capitalization growth companies. Before that, he was a senior equity analyst at Scudder Kemper Investments and a research assistant at Fidelity Investments. Andy is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. He received a B.A. in economics from the University of Kansas and an M.B.A. with an emphasis in finance from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Simon Fennell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 16, 2017

4.62

4.6%

Simon Fennell, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s International Growth, International Small Cap Growth, and International Leaders strategies. He joined William Blair in 2011 as a technology, media, and telecommunications research analyst focusing on idea generation and strategy more broadly. Before joining William Blair, Simon was a managing director in the equities division at Goldman Sachs in London and Boston, responsible for institutional equity research coverage for European and international stocks. Previously, Simon was in the corporate finance group at Lehman Brothers

D. Neiman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 12, 2021

0.88

0.9%

D.J. Neiman, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for the International Small Cap Growth and Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth strategies. Before becoming a portfolio manager, D.J. was a global research analyst covering small‐cap financial stocks. Before joining Investment Management in 2009, D.J. was an analyst in the firm’s sell‐side research group, covering the financials sector with a focus on the asset‐management and advisory investment‐banking industries. Previously, D.J. was a senior accountant with William Blair Funds and a fund analyst at Scudder Kemper Investments. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. He received a B.S. from Miami University and an M.B.A., with high distinction, from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

