Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Wilshire 5000 Index Portfolio

mutual fund
WINDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.63 -0.06 -0.23%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (WFIVX) Primary Inst (WINDX)
WINDX (Mutual Fund)

Wilshire 5000 Index Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.63 -0.06 -0.23%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (WFIVX) Primary Inst (WINDX)
WINDX (Mutual Fund)

Wilshire 5000 Index Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.63 -0.06 -0.23%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (WFIVX) Primary Inst (WINDX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wilshire 5000 Index Portfolio

WINDX | Fund

$26.63

$221 M

1.14%

$0.30

0.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.4%

1 yr return

11.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

Net Assets

$221 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wilshire 5000 Index Portfolio

WINDX | Fund

$26.63

$221 M

1.14%

$0.30

0.31%

WINDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wilshire 5000 Index Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilshire Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    1872268
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Stevens

Fund Description

The Index Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the equity securities of companies included in the Index that are representative of the Index (as of December 31, 2021, this range was between approximately $11 million and $2.9 trillion and 28% of the Index is invested in companies in the information technology sector). The Index Fund normally holds stocks representing at least 90% of the total market value of the Index.
The Index is an unmanaged index that measures the performance of all equity securities of U.S. headquartered issuers with readily available price data. The Index includes approximately 3,500 stocks, with each stock weighted according to its float-adjusted market value. This means that companies having larger stock capitalizations will have a larger impact on the market value of the Index. The Index has been computed continuously since 1974 and is published daily in many major U.S. news outlets and is the broadest measure of the U.S. equity market.
The Index Fund seeks to minimize variance relative to the Index and may use enhanced “stratified sampling” techniques in an attempt to replicate the performance of the Index. Stratified sampling is a technique that uses sector weighting and portfolio characteristics profiling to keep the Index Fund within acceptable parameter ranges relative to the benchmark. The Index Fund may invest in the common stock of companies of any size, including small-cap companies.
Los Angeles Capital Management LLC (“Los Angeles Capital”) manages the Index Fund using a passive investment approach for portfolio construction. Los Angeles Capital uses sector weighting and portfolio characteristic profiling to keep the Index Fund within acceptable parameter ranges relative to the benchmark.
The Index Fund may appeal to you if:
you are a long-term investor;
you seek growth of capital;
you seek to capture investment returns that are representative of the entire U.S. equity market;
you seek to potentially reduce risk through broad diversification across large and small capitalization stocks and value and growth stocks; or
you seek an index fund which, unlike a traditional index fund, includes the equity securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies as well as large capitalization companies.
Read More

WINDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WINDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -14.3% 35.6% 34.74%
1 Yr 11.7% -55.6% 38.6% 48.69%
3 Yr 4.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 56.26%
5 Yr 3.8%* -30.5% 97.0% 38.61%
10 Yr 6.0%* -18.8% 37.4% 25.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WINDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.9% -64.5% 28.9% 64.80%
2021 8.2% -20.5% 152.6% 48.45%
2020 3.1% -13.9% 183.6% 63.28%
2019 5.4% -8.3% 8.9% 47.84%
2018 -2.3% -13.5% 12.6% 35.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WINDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -20.5% 35.6% 30.84%
1 Yr 11.7% -55.6% 40.3% 40.32%
3 Yr 4.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 56.25%
5 Yr 3.8%* -29.9% 97.0% 48.52%
10 Yr 6.0%* -13.5% 37.4% 58.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WINDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.9% -64.5% 28.9% 64.87%
2021 8.2% -20.5% 152.6% 48.91%
2020 3.1% -13.9% 183.6% 63.20%
2019 5.4% -8.3% 8.9% 48.35%
2018 -2.3% -10.9% 12.6% 61.31%

NAV & Total Return History

WINDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WINDX Category Low Category High WINDX % Rank
Net Assets 221 M 177 K 1.21 T 74.85%
Number of Holdings 1829 2 4154 3.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 57.2 M 288 K 270 B 80.27%
Weighting of Top 10 25.25% 1.8% 106.2% 82.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.62%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.18%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.09%
  4. Tesla Inc 2.03%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.86%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.73%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.23%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 1.19%
  9. Johnson & Johnson 1.18%
  10. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WINDX % Rank
Stocks 		101.61% 0.00% 130.24% 0.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 91.90%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 92.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 91.82%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 91.82%
Cash 		-1.61% -102.29% 100.00% 98.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WINDX % Rank
Technology 		23.79% 0.00% 48.94% 55.71%
Healthcare 		13.67% 0.00% 60.70% 72.53%
Financial Services 		13.31% 0.00% 55.59% 56.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.59% 0.00% 30.33% 27.47%
Industrials 		8.91% 0.00% 29.90% 52.74%
Communication Services 		8.22% 0.00% 27.94% 54.34%
Consumer Defense 		7.00% 0.00% 47.71% 41.55%
Energy 		4.30% 0.00% 41.64% 42.09%
Real Estate 		4.19% 0.00% 31.91% 12.63%
Utilities 		2.81% 0.00% 20.91% 43.99%
Basic Materials 		2.22% 0.00% 25.70% 72.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WINDX % Rank
US 		101.52% 0.00% 127.77% 0.68%
Non US 		0.09% 0.00% 32.38% 90.62%

WINDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WINDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.31% 0.01% 49.27% 83.98%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 2.00% 10.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

WINDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WINDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WINDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 0.00% 496.00% 21.58%

WINDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WINDX Category Low Category High WINDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.14% 0.00% 24.20% 98.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WINDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WINDX Category Low Category High WINDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.02% -54.00% 6.06% 31.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WINDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WINDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Stevens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2002

20.18

20.2%

Mr. Stevens, CFA, is Chairman and Principal, co-founded Los Angeles Capital in 2002. He is responsible for setting the firm’s strategic goals and is also an integral member of the firm’s Portfolio Management team. Prior to co-founding the firm, he was a senior managing director and principal at Wilshire Associates. He joined Wilshire in 1980. In 1986, he assumed responsibility for Wilshire Asset Managemen. Prior to joining Wilshire, he worked for the National Bank of Detroit as a portfolio manager and was primarily responsible for major pension fund client relationships.

Hal Reynolds

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2011

11.34

11.3%

Hal Reynolds is the Chief Investment Officer of LACM Global. As Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of Los Angeles Capital’s Investment Committee, Mr. Reynolds oversees the firm’s investment process. Since co-founding Los Angeles Capital in 2002, Mr. Reynolds has worked closely with the Research team to develop Investor Preference Theory®, the Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, and the Forward Attribution® process for developing forwarding looking expected factor returns. Working with the Research Directors, he develops the firm’s research goals and provides guidance on key projects to enhance the stock selection, portfolio construction, and trading processes. As a member of the Portfolio Review Committee, he works with senior members of the portfolio management team to establish key portfolio parameters for portfolio construction and rebalancing and developing procedures for monitoring and controlling portfolio risk. Prior to Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Reynolds was a managing director and principal at Wilshire Associates. Mr. Reynolds joined the consulting division of Wilshire Associates in 1989 where he served as a senior consultant to large ERISA plans. He also designed Wilshire Compass, Wilshire’s asset allocation and manager optimization technology for plan sponsors. In 1996, Mr. Reynolds began consulting for Wilshire Asset Management where he helped develop the Dynamic Alpha Model, which developed into Los Angeles Capital’s Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, and other quantitative long/short applications for Wilshire Asset Management. In 1998, he joined Wilshire Asset Management as Chief Investment Officer. Prior to joining Wilshire, Mr. Reynolds was a vice president at Mellon Bank where he was responsible for the design and management of Mellon’s portfolio analysis product for plan sponsors.

Daniel Allen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2011

11.34

11.3%

As CEO and President, Mr. Allen is responsible for implementing the Mission, Vision and business strategies across the organization. In addition to day-to-day operations, key areas of interest include Diversity & Inclusion, ESG and technology enhancements. Mr. Allen is also a senior member of the Portfolio Management team, involved in developing global equity applications for clients along with servicing key relationships. Mr. Allen is a member of Los Angeles Capital’s Board of Managers and Investment Committee, and chairs the Management Committee. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Los Angeles Capital Global Funds plc and is Director of LACM Global, Ltd. Prior to joining Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Allen was a senior managing director and board member of Wilshire Associates. For more than twenty years, Mr. Allen held senior positions at Wilshire. Mr. Allen began in the Equity Management division and worked with several members of the Los Angeles Capital team. Mr. Allen assisted 100+ institutional money managers in applying risk models, performance attribution, and portfolio optimization techniques to their equity portfolios. Mr. Allen returned to Wilshire’s Consulting division to advise international investors and to head the firm’s international manager research. In 1998, Mr. Allen moved to Europe and spent the next decade leading Wilshire’s Private Markets group’s asset management activities in the region. In this capacity, he was responsible for sourcing and evaluating private equity opportunities while serving on the Global Investment Committee. Mr. Allen returned to Los Angeles in 2008 as a Management Committee member of the Private Markets group. Mr. Allen joined Los Angeles Capital in 2009.

Daniel Arche

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Mr. Daniel Arche serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager, Managing Director & Investment Committee Member at Los Angeles Capital Management and Equity Research. As a Portfolio Manager, Mr. Arche is responsible for select client relationships and managing their accounts in accordance with Los Angeles Capital's investment philosophy and process. Mr. Arche works to ensure that portfolios reflect the investment outlook of the Model and that portfolios are operating within expected risk tolerances and guidelines. He recommends changes to portfolio parameters that will enhance return and better control risk. In addition, Mr. Arche is a day-to-day contact for clients for any questions that arise and is a primary contact for routine information requests. Mr. Arche is a member of the Firm's Investment Committee which is comprised of senior members of the investment team and is responsible for overseeing all decisions regarding improvements to the investment process. Mr. Arche is also a member of the Portfolio Review Committee which meets monthly to review portfolio performance and compliance with investment guidelines.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×