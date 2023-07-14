The Index Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the equity securities of companies included in the Index that are representative of the Index (as of December 31, 2021, this range was between approximately $11 million and $2.9 trillion and 28% of the Index is invested in companies in the information technology sector). The Index Fund normally holds stocks representing at least 90% of the total market value of the Index.

The Index is an unmanaged index that measures the performance of all equity securities of U.S. headquartered issuers with readily available price data. The Index includes approximately 3,500 stocks, with each stock weighted according to its float-adjusted market value. This means that companies having larger stock capitalizations will have a larger impact on the market value of the Index. The Index has been computed continuously since 1974 and is published daily in many major U.S. news outlets and is the broadest measure of the U.S. equity market.

The Index Fund seeks to minimize variance relative to the Index and may use enhanced “stratified sampling” techniques in an attempt to replicate the performance of the Index. Stratified sampling is a technique that uses sector weighting and portfolio characteristics profiling to keep the Index Fund within acceptable parameter ranges relative to the benchmark. The Index Fund may invest in the common stock of companies of any size, including small-cap companies.

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC (“Los Angeles Capital”) manages the Index Fund using a passive investment approach for portfolio construction. Los Angeles Capital uses sector weighting and portfolio characteristic profiling to keep the Index Fund within acceptable parameter ranges relative to the benchmark.

The Index Fund may appeal to you if:

• you are a long-term investor;

• you seek growth of capital;

• you seek to capture investment returns that are representative of the entire U.S. equity market;

• you seek to potentially reduce risk through broad diversification across large and small capitalization stocks and value and growth stocks; or