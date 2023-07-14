Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities (primarily common stock) of foreign growth companies that the Adviser believes are innovators in their respective sectors or industries.

Modern innovative companies have global business models that are less dependent upon their place of domicile, the location of their headquarters, or the exchange on which their stocks are listed.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will typically be invested in at least three developed countries, other than the U.S. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies domiciled in emerging and frontier markets without limitation.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its assets (30% if conditions are not favorable) in equity securities of companies tied economically to countries other than the United States. The Fund regards a company as being tied economically to a country other than the U.S. if, at the time of purchase, the company has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S., or if at least 50% of its revenues or profits are from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed outside the U.S.

The Adviser will use a process of “bottom-up” fundamental analysis to invest in companies of any size. However, because innovative companies are rapidly evolving, the Adviser expects to invest a significant portion of the Fund’s assets in early stage companies and small- to mid-size companies with market capitalizations of less than US $5 billion at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors.

The Adviser has defined two broad categories that it believes are critical to identifying companies with outstanding investment potential. The first is companies that possess valuable intellectual property. The second is companies that are innovators in their respective sectors or industries.