WIGTX (Mutual Fund)

Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.32 +0.02 +0.15%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (WAGTX) Primary Inst (WIGTX)

Vitals

YTD Return

3.8%

1 yr return

7.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-14.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.2%

Net Assets

$147 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 101.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WIGTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -14.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Seven Canyons
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    3289319
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Spencer Stewart

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities (primarily common stock) of foreign growth companies that the Adviser believes are innovators in their respective sectors or industries.

Modern innovative companies have global business models that are less dependent upon their place of domicile, the location of their headquarters, or the exchange on which their stocks are listed.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will typically be invested in at least three developed countries, other than the U.S. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies domiciled in emerging and frontier markets without limitation.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its assets (30% if conditions are not favorable) in equity securities of companies tied economically to countries other than the United States. The Fund regards a company as being tied economically to a country other than the U.S. if, at the time of purchase, the company has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S., or if at least 50% of its revenues or profits are from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed outside the U.S.

The Adviser will use a process of “bottom-up” fundamental analysis to invest in companies of any size. However, because innovative companies are rapidly evolving, the Adviser expects to invest a significant portion of the Fund’s assets in early stage companies and small- to mid-size companies with market capitalizations of less than US $5 billion at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors.

The Adviser has defined two broad categories that it believes are critical to identifying companies with outstanding investment potential. The first is companies that possess valuable intellectual property. The second is companies that are innovators in their respective sectors or industries.

Read More

WIGTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WIGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -8.9% 20.7% 95.71%
1 Yr 7.6% -9.3% 33.0% 79.29%
3 Yr -14.1%* -19.6% 4.2% 98.46%
5 Yr -9.2%* -12.7% 5.5% 93.39%
10 Yr N/A* -10.4% 5.5% 29.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WIGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.0% -46.4% -21.4% 88.97%
2021 -13.9% -16.7% 7.9% 98.46%
2020 15.8% -0.5% 17.6% 2.31%
2019 4.7% 2.3% 9.5% 69.60%
2018 -7.3% -13.3% -0.7% 77.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WIGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -27.1% 20.7% 95.00%
1 Yr 7.6% -48.7% 33.0% 79.29%
3 Yr -14.1%* -14.4% 4.2% 99.23%
5 Yr -9.2%* -12.7% 5.5% 93.33%
10 Yr N/A* -5.2% 6.6% 27.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WIGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.0% -46.4% -21.4% 88.97%
2021 -13.9% -16.7% 7.9% 98.46%
2020 15.8% -0.5% 17.6% 2.31%
2019 4.7% 2.3% 9.5% 69.60%
2018 -7.3% -13.2% -0.6% 88.24%

NAV & Total Return History

WIGTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WIGTX Category Low Category High WIGTX % Rank
Net Assets 147 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 66.43%
Number of Holdings 70 30 1618 81.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 76.8 M 398 K 1.22 B 55.71%
Weighting of Top 10 44.33% 5.3% 48.4% 7.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  State Street Instl US Govt MMkt Inv 11.14%
  Nordic Entertainment Group AB Class B 6.80%
  3. Nordic Entertainment Group AB Class B 6.80%
  4. Nordic Entertainment Group AB Class B 6.80%
  5. WTI Houston Argus VS Brent Trade Month Future Oct 22 6.80%
  6. Nordic Entertainment Group AB Class B 6.80%
  7. Nordic Entertainment Group AB Class B 6.80%
  8. Nordic Entertainment Group AB Class B 6.80%
  9. Nordic Entertainment Group AB Class B 6.80%
  10. Nordic Entertainment Group AB Class B 6.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WIGTX % Rank
Stocks 		90.38% 82.89% 99.66% 95.71%
Cash 		9.62% 0.00% 17.11% 4.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 37.86%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 45.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 36.43%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 39.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WIGTX % Rank
Technology 		33.27% 6.70% 37.76% 8.57%
Healthcare 		19.81% 1.74% 29.97% 8.57%
Communication Services 		12.45% 1.49% 23.23% 6.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.25% 1.31% 28.28% 45.71%
Industrials 		10.40% 0.00% 40.13% 92.14%
Financial Services 		4.92% 1.92% 22.28% 83.57%
Consumer Defense 		3.94% 1.61% 17.90% 70.00%
Energy 		3.33% 0.00% 9.29% 25.71%
Real Estate 		0.54% 0.00% 13.00% 81.43%
Basic Materials 		0.07% 0.00% 18.70% 96.43%
Utilities 		0.03% 0.00% 5.12% 50.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WIGTX % Rank
Non US 		90.37% 71.19% 99.66% 85.00%
US 		0.01% 0.00% 23.33% 83.57%

WIGTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WIGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.88% 0.01% 22.37% 24.62%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 1.75% 97.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

WIGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WIGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 36.36%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WIGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 101.00% 8.00% 316.00% 88.79%

WIGTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WIGTX Category Low Category High WIGTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.73% 50.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WIGTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WIGTX Category Low Category High WIGTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.17% -1.81% 1.51% 97.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WIGTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WIGTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Spencer Stewart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Spencer Stewart was a Portfolio Manager at Grandeur Peak Funds. There he managed GPEIX, the top fund in its category during his 3- year tenure. Before Grandeur, Spencer worked at both Sidoti & Company and Wasatch Advisors. Spencer is currently the Lead Portfolio Manager on the Ark Global Emerging Companies, LP as well as a Portfolio Manager on the Seven Canyons Strategic Income and the World Innovators Funds.

Andrey Kutuzov

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2022

0.34

0.3%

Before Seven Canyons, Andrey was Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at Wasatch Advisors. At Wasatch Advisors, he co-managed the Wasatch Emerging Markets Small Cap fund. Andrey is also a CFA and has worked as a CPA for Deloitte audit practice. He has an MBA and a Masters of Accounting from University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

