Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.7%
1 yr return
7.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-14.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-9.6%
Net Assets
$147 M
Holdings in Top 10
44.3%
Expense Ratio 1.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 101.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities (primarily common stock) of foreign growth companies that the Adviser believes are innovators in their respective sectors or industries.
Modern innovative companies have global business models that are less dependent upon their place of domicile, the location of their headquarters, or the exchange on which their stocks are listed.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will typically be invested in at least three developed countries, other than the U.S. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies domiciled in emerging and frontier markets without limitation.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its assets (30% if conditions are not favorable) in equity securities of companies tied economically to countries other than the United States. The Fund regards a company as being tied economically to a country other than the U.S. if, at the time of purchase, the company has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S., or if at least 50% of its revenues or profits are from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed outside the U.S.
The Adviser will use a process of “bottom-up” fundamental analysis to invest in companies of any size. However, because innovative companies are rapidly evolving, the Adviser expects to invest a significant portion of the Fund’s assets in early stage companies and small- to mid-size companies with market capitalizations of less than US $5 billion at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors.
The Adviser has defined two broad categories that it believes are critical to identifying companies with outstanding investment potential. The first is companies that possess valuable intellectual property. The second is companies that are innovators in their respective sectors or industries.
|Period
|WAGTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.7%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|96.43%
|1 Yr
|7.3%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|83.57%
|3 Yr
|-14.4%*
|-19.6%
|4.2%
|99.23%
|5 Yr
|-9.6%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|94.21%
|10 Yr
|-5.2%*
|-10.4%
|5.5%
|83.91%
* Annualized
|Period
|WAGTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.1%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|89.71%
|2021
|-14.1%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|99.23%
|2020
|15.6%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|3.08%
|2019
|4.6%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|72.00%
|2018
|-7.4%
|-13.3%
|-0.7%
|78.15%
|Period
|WAGTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.7%
|-27.1%
|20.7%
|95.71%
|1 Yr
|7.3%
|-48.7%
|33.0%
|83.57%
|3 Yr
|-14.4%*
|-14.4%
|4.2%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-9.6%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|94.17%
|10 Yr
|-5.2%*
|-5.2%
|6.6%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|WAGTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.1%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|89.71%
|2021
|-14.1%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|99.23%
|2020
|15.6%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|3.08%
|2019
|4.6%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|72.00%
|2018
|-7.4%
|-13.2%
|-0.6%
|89.08%
|WAGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAGTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|147 M
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|67.14%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|30
|1618
|82.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|76.8 M
|398 K
|1.22 B
|56.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.33%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|7.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAGTX % Rank
|Stocks
|90.38%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|96.43%
|Cash
|9.62%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|5.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|90.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|90.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|92.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAGTX % Rank
|Technology
|33.27%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|9.29%
|Healthcare
|19.81%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|9.29%
|Communication Services
|12.45%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|7.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.25%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|46.43%
|Industrials
|10.40%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|92.86%
|Financial Services
|4.92%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|84.29%
|Consumer Defense
|3.94%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|70.71%
|Energy
|3.33%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|26.43%
|Real Estate
|0.54%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|82.14%
|Basic Materials
|0.07%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|97.14%
|Utilities
|0.03%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|51.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAGTX % Rank
|Non US
|90.37%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|85.71%
|US
|0.01%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|84.29%
|WAGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.88%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|25.38%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|98.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.26%
|N/A
|WAGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WAGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|95.45%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WAGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|101.00%
|8.00%
|316.00%
|89.66%
|WAGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAGTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|92.86%
|WAGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WAGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAGTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.39%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|99.26%
|WAGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.585
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Spencer Stewart was a Portfolio Manager at Grandeur Peak Funds. There he managed GPEIX, the top fund in its category during his 3- year tenure. Before Grandeur, Spencer worked at both Sidoti & Company and Wasatch Advisors. Spencer is currently the Lead Portfolio Manager on the Ark Global Emerging Companies, LP as well as a Portfolio Manager on the Seven Canyons Strategic Income and the World Innovators Funds.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2022
0.34
0.3%
Before Seven Canyons, Andrey was Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at Wasatch Advisors. At Wasatch Advisors, he co-managed the Wasatch Emerging Markets Small Cap fund. Andrey is also a CFA and has worked as a CPA for Deloitte audit practice. He has an MBA and a Masters of Accounting from University of Wisconsin – Madison.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
