Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.7%
1 yr return
16.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$3.09 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.0%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WIGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.7%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|9.76%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|21.85%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|28.30%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|21.85%
|10 Yr
|4.4%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|12.89%
* Annualized
|Period
|WIGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.2%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|59.04%
|2021
|1.6%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|23.45%
|2020
|8.5%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|52.69%
|2019
|4.8%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|55.99%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|28.76%
|Period
|WIGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.7%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|9.60%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|21.18%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|28.30%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-42.7%
|14.6%
|28.94%
|10 Yr
|4.4%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|40.89%
* Annualized
|Period
|WIGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.2%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|59.04%
|2021
|1.6%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|23.45%
|2020
|8.5%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|52.69%
|2019
|4.8%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|55.99%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|49.71%
|WIGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIGRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.09 B
|183 K
|28 B
|15.72%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|6
|1336
|81.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.06 B
|59 K
|2.7 B
|9.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.04%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|23.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIGRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.18%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|22.07%
|Cash
|0.81%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|75.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|85.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|86.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|85.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|85.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIGRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.34%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|2.84%
|Technology
|20.26%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|81.10%
|Industrials
|18.69%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|33.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.14%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|15.05%
|Healthcare
|15.43%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|80.94%
|Consumer Defense
|4.10%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|46.15%
|Basic Materials
|2.35%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|55.35%
|Real Estate
|1.43%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|55.85%
|Energy
|1.26%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|64.72%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|90.30%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|98.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIGRX % Rank
|US
|96.38%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|25.59%
|Non US
|2.80%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|59.20%
|WIGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|62.71%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|91.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|WIGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WIGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|64.81%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WIGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|22.26%
|WIGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIGRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|87.46%
|WIGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WIGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIGRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.54%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|34.24%
|WIGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$7.711
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2000
21.43
21.4%
JB Taylor is the Chief Executive Officer of Wasatch Advisors and joined the firm in 1996. Mr. Taylor began working on the Core Growth Fund as a senior analyst in 1999. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University. Mr. Taylor is a native of California and speaks Hungarian.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2005
17.34
17.3%
Paul Lambert joined Wasatch Advisors as an analyst in 2000. From 1999 until joining the Advisor, Mr. Lambert worked for Fidelity Investments. Mr. Lambert holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Utah. He was a founding member of the University of Utah's investment club.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2017
4.76
4.8%
Mike Valentine, portfolio manager, joined Wasatch Advisors in September 2016 as a portfolio manager for the domestic research team. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Valentine was a portfolio manager at Point72 in Boston where he led a team of analysts and managed a long/short fund focused on the technology and telecom sectors. From 2005 to 2012 Mr. Valentine worked at Fidelity Investments as both an analyst and then a portfolio manager covering various industries and sectors ranging from agricultural chemicals to health care. Mr. Valentine holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science from Amherst College in Amherst, MA.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...