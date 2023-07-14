Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wasatch Core Growth Fund

WIGRX | Fund

$78.16

$3.09 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.7%

1 yr return

16.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$3.09 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$78.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wasatch Core Growth Fund

WIGRX | Fund

$78.16

$3.09 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.05%

WIGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wasatch Core Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wasatch
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    J.B. Taylor

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in smaller growing companies at reasonable prices. 
Under normal market conditions, we will invest the Fund’s net assets primarily in the equity securities, typically common stock, of smaller growing companies. We consider these companies to be companies we believe have typically exhibited consistent growth in earnings per share and that are relatively small, with minimum market capitalizations of $100 million and up to a maximum market capitalization at the time of purchase of $5 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index as of its most recent reconstitution date, whichever is greater. The Russell 2000 Index reconstitution date is typically each year on or around July 1. As of the 2021 reconstitution date, the market capitalization of companies included in the Russell 2000 Index ranged from $128.1 million to $27.1 billion. The market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000 Index is subject to change at its next reconstitution date. 
The Fund may invest up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in the equity securities (typically common stock) of foreign companies (companies that are incorporated in any country outside the United States and whose securities principally trade outside the United States). Securities issued by companies incorporated outside the United States whose securities are principally traded in the United States are not defined as foreign companies and are not subject to this limitation. 
We focus on companies that we consider to be high quality. We use a process of “bottom-up” fundamental analysis to look for individual companies that we believe are stable and have the potential to grow steadily for long periods of time. Our analysis may include studying a company’s financial statements, building proprietary financial models, visiting company facilities, and meeting with executive management, suppliers and customers. 
The Fund seeks to purchase stocks at prices we believe are reasonable relative to our projection of a company’s long-term earnings growth rate. The Fund’s secondary objective of income is achieved when fast growing portfolio companies pay dividends, generated by cash flow, typically after achieving growth targets. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a particular region or market. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors including consumer discretionary, financials, heath care, industrials, and information technology.
Read More

WIGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WIGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -21.9% 50.1% 9.76%
1 Yr 16.1% -72.8% 36.6% 21.85%
3 Yr 0.7%* -54.3% 47.2% 28.30%
5 Yr -0.3%* -42.7% 12.5% 21.85%
10 Yr 4.4%* -23.2% 11.9% 12.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WIGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.2% -82.1% 547.9% 59.04%
2021 1.6% -69.3% 196.9% 23.45%
2020 8.5% -28.2% 32.1% 52.69%
2019 4.8% -3.2% 9.3% 55.99%
2018 -2.6% -14.5% 20.4% 28.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WIGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -24.8% 50.1% 9.60%
1 Yr 16.1% -72.8% 36.6% 21.18%
3 Yr 0.7%* -54.3% 47.2% 28.30%
5 Yr -0.3%* -42.7% 14.6% 28.94%
10 Yr 4.4%* -20.1% 12.6% 40.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WIGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.2% -82.1% 547.9% 59.04%
2021 1.6% -69.3% 196.9% 23.45%
2020 8.5% -28.2% 32.1% 52.69%
2019 4.8% -3.2% 9.3% 55.99%
2018 -2.6% -14.5% 20.4% 49.71%

NAV & Total Return History

WIGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WIGRX Category Low Category High WIGRX % Rank
Net Assets 3.09 B 183 K 28 B 15.72%
Number of Holdings 56 6 1336 81.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.06 B 59 K 2.7 B 9.36%
Weighting of Top 10 30.04% 5.9% 100.0% 23.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Morningstar Inc 3.30%
  2. Trex Co Inc 3.21%
  3. Bank OZK 3.21%
  4. CyberArk Software Ltd 3.17%
  5. Medpace Holdings Inc 3.07%
  6. HealthEquity Inc 3.07%
  7. Ensign Group Inc 3.04%
  8. Pool Corp 2.94%
  9. Five Below Inc 2.91%
  10. Altra Industrial Motion Corp 2.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WIGRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.18% 77.52% 101.30% 22.07%
Cash 		0.81% -1.30% 22.49% 75.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 85.28%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 86.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 85.12%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 85.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WIGRX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.34% 0.00% 42.95% 2.84%
Technology 		20.26% 2.91% 75.51% 81.10%
Industrials 		18.69% 0.00% 36.64% 33.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.14% 0.00% 40.68% 15.05%
Healthcare 		15.43% 0.00% 47.90% 80.94%
Consumer Defense 		4.10% 0.00% 13.56% 46.15%
Basic Materials 		2.35% 0.00% 10.30% 55.35%
Real Estate 		1.43% 0.00% 15.31% 55.85%
Energy 		1.26% 0.00% 55.49% 64.72%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 90.30%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 98.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WIGRX % Rank
US 		96.38% 67.06% 99.56% 25.59%
Non US 		2.80% 0.00% 26.08% 59.20%

WIGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WIGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.05% 27.56% 62.71%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.05% 4.05% 91.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

WIGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WIGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 64.81%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WIGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% 22.26%

WIGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WIGRX Category Low Category High WIGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 87.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WIGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WIGRX Category Low Category High WIGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.54% -4.08% 1.10% 34.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WIGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WIGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

J.B. Taylor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2000

21.43

21.4%

JB Taylor is the Chief Executive Officer of Wasatch Advisors and joined the firm in 1996. Mr. Taylor began working on the Core Growth Fund as a senior analyst in 1999. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University. Mr. Taylor is a native of California and speaks Hungarian.

Paul Lambert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2005

17.34

17.3%

Paul Lambert joined Wasatch Advisors as an analyst in 2000. From 1999 until joining the Advisor, Mr. Lambert worked for Fidelity Investments. Mr. Lambert holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Utah. He was a founding member of the University of Utah's investment club.

Michael Valentine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2017

4.76

4.8%

Mike Valentine, portfolio manager, joined Wasatch Advisors in September 2016 as a portfolio manager for the domestic research team. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Valentine was a portfolio manager at Point72 in Boston where he led a team of analysts and managed a long/short fund focused on the technology and telecom sectors. From 2005 to 2012 Mr. Valentine worked at Fidelity Investments as both an analyst and then a portfolio manager covering various industries and sectors ranging from agricultural chemicals to health care. Mr. Valentine holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science from Amherst College in Amherst, MA.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

