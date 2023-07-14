Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.6%
1 yr return
15.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$3.09 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.0%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WGROX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.6%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|10.10%
|1 Yr
|15.9%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|24.20%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|30.38%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|22.96%
|10 Yr
|4.2%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|14.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|WGROX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.3%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|59.90%
|2021
|1.4%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|24.48%
|2020
|8.4%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|54.12%
|2019
|4.7%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|57.27%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|29.71%
|Period
|WGROX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.6%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|9.93%
|1 Yr
|15.9%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|23.53%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|30.38%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-42.7%
|14.6%
|30.61%
|10 Yr
|4.2%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|43.75%
* Annualized
|Period
|WGROX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.3%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|59.90%
|2021
|1.4%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|24.48%
|2020
|8.4%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|54.12%
|2019
|4.7%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|57.27%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|50.10%
|WGROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGROX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.09 B
|183 K
|28 B
|15.89%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|6
|1336
|82.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.06 B
|59 K
|2.7 B
|9.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.04%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|23.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WGROX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.18%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|22.24%
|Cash
|0.81%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|76.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|94.48%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|93.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|94.31%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|94.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WGROX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.34%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|3.01%
|Technology
|20.26%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|81.27%
|Industrials
|18.69%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|33.44%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.14%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|15.22%
|Healthcare
|15.43%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|81.10%
|Consumer Defense
|4.10%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|46.32%
|Basic Materials
|2.35%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|55.52%
|Real Estate
|1.43%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|56.02%
|Energy
|1.26%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|64.88%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|96.66%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|99.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WGROX % Rank
|US
|96.38%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|25.75%
|Non US
|2.80%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|59.36%
|WGROX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|50.85%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|91.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|WGROX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WGROX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|74.07%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WGROX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|21.95%
|WGROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGROX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|95.99%
|WGROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WGROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGROX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.65%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|42.88%
|WGROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$7.711
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.273
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2003
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 1997
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 1996
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2000
21.43
21.4%
JB Taylor is the Chief Executive Officer of Wasatch Advisors and joined the firm in 1996. Mr. Taylor began working on the Core Growth Fund as a senior analyst in 1999. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University. Mr. Taylor is a native of California and speaks Hungarian.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2005
17.34
17.3%
Paul Lambert joined Wasatch Advisors as an analyst in 2000. From 1999 until joining the Advisor, Mr. Lambert worked for Fidelity Investments. Mr. Lambert holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Utah. He was a founding member of the University of Utah's investment club.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2017
4.76
4.8%
Mike Valentine, portfolio manager, joined Wasatch Advisors in September 2016 as a portfolio manager for the domestic research team. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Valentine was a portfolio manager at Point72 in Boston where he led a team of analysts and managed a long/short fund focused on the technology and telecom sectors. From 2005 to 2012 Mr. Valentine worked at Fidelity Investments as both an analyst and then a portfolio manager covering various industries and sectors ranging from agricultural chemicals to health care. Mr. Valentine holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science from Amherst College in Amherst, MA.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...